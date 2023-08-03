Women’s World Cup 2023 LIVE: Group H concludes with Colombia and Germany vying for top spot

The final day of group stage action takes place in the Women’s World Cup as Colombia, Germany and Morocco all hope to reach the last-16. Colombia have the best chance after their shock victory over Germany in their previous outing. Manuela Vanegas scored a dramatic 97th-minute winner to put the South America side top of Group H and needing just a point to ensure they progress to the knockout rounds.

They take on Morocco who have hopes of causing an upset of their own. The African side currently sit third in the table on the same amount of points as Germany. To have any chance of making it out of the group they need to defeat Colombia, by a big margin and hope the Germans drop points.

Meanwhile, Germany have the easiest task on paper. South Korea are bottom of the group having lost their opening two fixtures. A win for Alexandra Popp and co. should be enough to get them through thanks to their healthy goal difference yet they may have to settle for second place. Check out our best bets and predictions for Thursday’s matches.

Elsewhere, Lauren James shone again on with two stunning goals as England put in their best performance of the Women’s World Cup so far earlier this week to sweep aside China 6-1 and march into the last 16. The Lionesses are now preparing for a clash with Nigeria for a place in the quarter-finals.

Follow all the latest news and match updates below:

World Cup LIVE: Colombia vs Morocco and Germany vs South Korea

Colombia face Morocco in their final match in Group H

Germany aim for the last-16 as they take on South Korea

Both matches kick off simultaneously at 11am BST

Best bets and predictions for Thursday's matches

Women’s World Cup: Two Round of 16 slots to be filled

09:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

So that’s what the four sides need to progress to the Round of 16, with those two final spots in the knockout rounds to be filled. Group H’s two representatives will play their last-16 fixtures on Tuesday 8 August - the group winner will travel to Melbourne for a meeting with Jamaica, so impressive so far, while France are on their way to Adelaide and await the runners-up.

Here’s the full schedule for the first knockout round - plenty of tasty ties.

Saturday 5 August

Match 49: Switzerland vs Spain (06:00, Auckland)

Match 50: Japan vs Norway (09:00, Wellington)

Sunday 6 August

Match 51: Netherlands vs South Africa (03:00, Sydney)

Match 52: Sweden vs United States (10:00, Melbourne)

Monday 7 August

Match 54: England vs Nigeria (08:30, Brisbane)

Match 53: Australia vs Denmark (11:30, Sydney)

Tuesday 8 August

Match 56: Winners Group H vs Jamaica (09:00, Melbourne)

Match 55: France vs Runners-up Group H (12:00, Adelaide)

Women’s World Cup: Group H permutations

09:01 , Luke Baker

So, what does each team in Group H need to do to reach the knockouts? I’m glad you asked!

All the permutations are below and remember, those matches kick off at 11am with us bringing you all the action.

What does each team need to qualify?

Colombia

- Due to Morocco’s goal difference, Colombia would need to lose by at least four goals to be in danger of missing out on the last-16. A win or draw would confirm their place as group winners.

Germany

- Germany will go through with a win, regardless of the result in the Colombia vs Morocco game.

- If Germany draw, they would go through in second place as long as Morocco fail to win against Colombia.

- If Germany lose and Morocco win or draw against Colombia, they would be out. Germany could lose and go through, but they would need to Colombia to beat Morocco and South Korea to win by no more than five goals.

Morocco

- Morocco will go through if they win and Germany fail to beat South Korea.

- Morocco would only go through with a draw if Germany lose to South Korea.

- Due to goal difference, Morocco cannot go through with a defeat.

South Korea

- South Korea can only go through with a win against Germany, combined with Morocco losing to Colombia.

Women’s World Cup: Group H standings, fixtures and results

08:45 , Luke Baker

We turn our attention to today’s final two matches of the group stage - South Korea vs Germany and Colombia vs Morocco.

Group H has proved to be a fascinating group and here’s how it stands and what has happened so far.

Group H standings

1. Colombia - 6 points (+3 goal difference)

2. Germany - 3 points (+5)

3. Morocco - 3 points (-5)

4. South Korea - 0 points (-3)

Results and fixtures

Germany 6-0 Morocco

Colombia 2-0 South Korea

South Korea 0-1 Morocco

Germany 1-2 Colombia

Thursday 3 August

South Korea vs Germany (11am BST)

Morocco vs Colombia (11am BST)

When do England play next? Women’s World Cup fixtures and route to the final

08:31 , Luke Baker

Lauren James inspired England to a thrilling Women’s World Cup victory over China and now the Lionesses are into the knock-out stages of the tournament.

The Chelsea forward has produced some spectacular strikes already down under, with England rebounding from the injury loss of Keira Walsh.

Sarina Wiegman has reshuffled the pack spectacularly and England have regained their confidence, particularly in front of goal.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Lionesses’ next challenge in Australia:

When do England play next? Women’s World Cup fixtures and route to the final

Sarina Wiegman’s brave switch solves England’s Keira Walsh problem at Women’s World Cup

08:20 , Luke Baker

Rip it up and start again: if Keira Walsh’s injury spelled the end of something at the Women’s World Cup, it only did for England’s starting formation. Against China, Sarina Wiegman made her most dramatic change as Lionesses manager yet, switching to a 3-5-2 system to counter the blow of losing their key midfielder. In doing so, Wiegman created something new, unlocking England’s best performance in months.

The Lionesses looked like themselves again, and while England’s 6-1 win against China made sure of their progress to the last-16 as Group D winners, as much focus will be on how Wiegman has recalibrated and recharged her side ahead of the knockout stages. After two 1-0 wins over Haiti and Denmark there was an element of danger coming into the decider, but from the opening moments, the tempo and fluidity of England’s performance erased any doubts.

Sarina Wiegman’s brave England switch solves key Women’s World Cup problem

Genius Lauren James takes over Women’s World Cup — but England must learn from rivals

08:05 , Luke Baker

Much like Lauren James’s divine second goal, this might be dropping beautifully for England. Certainly, Sarina Wiegman suddenly has clarity in a World Cup characterised by uncertainty and unpredictability. James’s very role illustrates that. The young winger’s influence from that wide role was a driving force in this crushing 6-1 win over China that confirmed an expected first place.

It is a first place, however, that suddenly looks very different. The path to the semi-finals, at least, is something else that’s so much clearer.

It now won’t feature Australia or Canada, and may not have any of France, Brazil or Germany. A thrilling Colombia and dangerous last-16 opponents Nigeria are huge threats, but there is the prospect that such developing teams have had their main highs. Just as importantly, the World Cup’s stand-out performers so far, in Japan, are on the other side of the draw.

On that, and the elusive momentum that defines tournaments, England now have none of the sudden doubts that are afflicting other previous favourites in Spain and – above all – the USA.

Read more:

Lauren James takes over World Cup — but England must learn from rivals

Women’s World Cup tips: Best bets and predictions for Thursday's matches

07:39 , Luke Baker

With the group stages of the Women’s World Cup coming to a close, UK betting sites have priced up the final round of fixtures in Group H.

The latest Women’s World Cup odds suggest both games will be one-sided affairs, with 2003 World Cup winners Germany seeking a win over South Korea to secure their place in the knockout rounds, while Colombia need just a point against Morocco to solidify top spot.

Below, we analyse both fixtures with betting value in mind.

Women’s World Cup tips: Best bets and predictions for Thursday's matches

07:36 , Luke Baker

Welcome back to our coverage of the Women’s World Cup, where the group stage has reached its final day of action. Group H ends this morning with Colombia, Germany, Morocco and South Korea battling for supremacy.