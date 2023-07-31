Women’s World Cup 2023 LIVE: Hosts Australia face decisive Canada test and latest news

Women’s World Cup hosts Australia face their moment of truth when the Matildas take on Canada.

Australia will likely require a win to advance from Group B to the knock-out stages or hope the Republic of Ireland can upset Nigeria after a stunning defeat to the Africans last time out. Canada and Nigeria both know a draw will see them through, while the Republic cannot qualify. Elsewhere, Spain and Japan are already in the last 16 after winning both matches so far, meaning they face off to decide who will win Group C, while Costa Rica take on Zambia and play for pride.

The Lionesses are also finalising their preparation for Tuesday’s crunch match with China following the brutal loss of Keira Walsh to injury. It has been a World Cup packed with surprises, including Colombia’s shock win over Germany. Follow the latest World Cup scores, updates and news in today’s live blog:

Women's World Cup 2023: Brilliant Colombia cause huge shock with Germany win and co-hosts crash out

Sunday 30 July 2023 20:19 , Jack Rathborn

Colombia will celebrate their stunning upset victory over Germany at the Women’s World Cup but have no intention of resting on their laurels, assistant coach Angelo Marsiglia said after the 2-1 win.

Manuela Vanegas scored a dramatic last-gasp winner to put the South Americans top of Group H and all but secure their progress to the knockout stage of the tournament with an all-time great upset.

“We need to give this win to our whole country,” said Marsiglia. “After the game, we were overcome by emotions. Emotions were running high but we gathered in a circle on the pitch and we said ‘look, let’s enjoy this but keep our feet on the ground’. We will go step by step.”

England provide Keira Walsh injury update in Women’s World Cup boost

Sunday 30 July 2023 20:25 , Jack Rathborn

England’s Keira Walsh did not suffer an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Denmark at the Women’s World Cup and could feature later in the tournament after the Lionesses confirmed the midfielder will remain with the squad.

Walsh was stretchered off in the Lionesses’ 1-0 win against Denmark on Friday and there were fears that the 26-year-old had become the latest star in women’s football to suffer an ACL tear – with England captain Leah Williamson and forward Beth Mead among several star names to be ruled out of the World Cup due to the injury.

The Barcelona midfielder was left on crutches after stretching for the ball and catching her studs on the turf, but a scan yesterday afternoon revealed that the injury was not as bad as it first looked and there was no serious ligament damage.

