Women’s World Cup 2023 LIVE: New Zealand open tournament against Norway before Australia host Ireland

The biggest ever Women’s World Cup kicks off with both co-hosts in action on the opening day, as New Zealand face Norway in Auckland and Australia meet the Republic of Ireland in Sydney.

The kick-off comes just hours after a mass shooting in Auckland that killed two people and wounded six. A gunman was also found dead after the shooting in Auckland city centre, which took place near the hotels where some of the teams are staying.

But the World Cup will “proceed as planned” and New Zealand prime minister Chris Hipkins said there was no risk to national security. A minute’s silence will be held before both opening matches this morning, as New Zealand attempt to claim a historic win at the tournament at Eden Park against star-studded Norway.

Australia will then hope to get their campaign off to the perfect start as the Matildas take on Ireland in front of what is expected to be a record-breaking crowd at Sydney’s Olympic Stadium. Australia have emerged as one of the tournament favourites, with star Sam Kerr leading the line, and a winning start is vital with Canada and Nigeria making up the ‘group of death’.

Follow the latest World Cup scores, updates and news in today’s live blog

New Zealand 0 - 0 Norway

New Zealand 0-0 Norway

08:20 , Mike Jones

15 mins: The first quarter of an hour has flown by. New Zealand have been the better side, they’ve implemented their gameplan brilliantly and Norway have yet to react.

Another free kick for the hosts is floated into the box by Katie Bowen. It looks as though Julie Blakstad flicks the ball behind and New Zealand earn themselves a corner.

This set piece is whipped nicely into the box but sails over everyone’s head and skips through for a throw in.

New Zealand 0-0 Norway

08:15 , Mike Jones

10 mins: Indiah-Paige Riley closes down Julie Blakstad and nicks the ball away from the Norwegian striker who overcompensates trying to recover the ball and brings down the midfielder.

New Zealand float the ball into the penalty area but it’s easily cleared by Norway. The ball gets recycled though and Betsy Hassett makes a fine run into the left side of the box.

A threaded pass comes to her feet but her shot is blocked by Mathilde Harviken.

New Zealand 0-0 Norway

08:13 , Mike Jones

7 mins: Norway’s forward line is full of quality. Ada Hegerberg’s return to the team gives them an added dimension and everytime they get the ball near the penalty area there is a bit of panic from the New Zealand defenders.

The hosts are holding their own at the minute though.

New Zealand 0-0 Norway

08:09 , Mike Jones

3 mins: New Zealand will be pleased with their start here. They’ve kept possession well and are restricting Norway’s time on the ball.

Both teams are trying to find their feet in these opening stages. A long ball up the pitch drops to Hannah Wilkinson. She brings it under control and drives through the back line.

Wilkinson takes the ball into the box and looks to square it, Norway’s goalkeeper spills the ball trying to scoop it up and it bobbles out to Jacqui Hand who snatches at a shot that flies wide.

08:04 , Mike Jones

Here we go! The Women’s World Cup 2023 is underway. Co-hosts New Zealand get the match started against a decent Norway team.

Can they shock the Europeans today?

08:04 , Jamie Braidwood

There will be a minute’s silence before the opening match of the tournament after the shocking shooting of two people in Auckland this morning.

They are difficult circumstances for both teams.

(Getty Images)

08:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Anthems! New Zealand face a tough opening match here against Norway but this is a proud moment for them in front of a sold-out Eden Park.

A great atmosphere ahead of what is set to be a brilliant month.

New Zealand captain Abi Riley was particularly emotional.

(Getty Images)

07:53 , Jamie Braidwood

A record crowd is expected for tonight’s World Cup opener - the biggest attendance for a football match in the country, men’s or women’s.

New Zealand are aiming for their first ever win at the World Cup after going winless in five appearances at the tournament and 15 previous attempts.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Women’s World Cup: Gunman in Auckland shooting was on home detention for domestic violence

07:51 , Jamie Braidwood

The gunman behind the Thursday morning shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, that killed two people and injured six had a history of family violence and was in home detention, police said.

The perpetrator, who also died in the shooting, was reportedly a 24-year-old on home detention for domestic violence charges and subject to electronic monitoring.

He had previously been sentenced to five months’ home detention on charges of impeding breathing, assault with intent to injure and wilful damage.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

07:43 , Jamie Braidwood

The Women’s World Cup will ‘proceed as planned’ following a shooting in Auckland, just hours before the city stages the first game of the tournament.

Ahead of the opening match between hosts New Zealand and opponents Norway in Auckland, a gunman was reportedly found dead after killing two people and injuring multiple others in the city on Thursday (20 July). The shooting took place at a building site in Auckland city centre.

New Zealand’s prime minister Chris Hipkins said: “Clearly with the Fifa World Cup kicking off this evening, there are a lot of eyes on Auckland. The government has spoken to Fifa organisers this morning, and the tournament will proceed as planned.

“Aucklanders and those watching around the world can be assured that the police have neutralised the threat and they are not seeking anybody else in relation to the incident. New Zealanders’ safety and the safety of our visitors is our first priority.

“There will be an increased police presence obviously around Auckland to provide public reassurance, but the police have indicated that they don’t think there is an ongoing security or safety risk.”

07:39 , Isobel Lewis

ITV’s daytime shows, including Good Morning Britain and This Morning, will face disruptions in the following weeks as the Women’s World Cup kicks off.

Live daytime programming is a staple of the channel, with Susanna Reid, Lorraine Kelly and Holly Willoughby mixing hard news with light entertainment every weekday. Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary are currently hosting This Morning during the summer holidays.

However, as the Women’s World Cup begins in host countries Australia and New Zealand on Thursday (20 July), ITV’s schedule will see a major shake-up until the final on Sunday 20 August.

07:36 , Jamie Braidwood

The Women’s World Cup is set to be one of the biggest sporting events this summer, with an unmissable lineup that is due to kick off in Australia and New Zealand on Thursday 20th July.

Last year, England brought home the trophy after its win against Germany in a sold-out Wembley arena.

To give viewers the best experience in this year’s fixtures, household names such as Gabby Logan will be at the forefront of the BBC coverage, while Laura Woods will take on the lead for ITV’s coverage.

Women’s World Cup 2023: A look at Norway

07:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Star in the team

It’s a testament to the skill, speed and elusiveness of Barcelona’s Caroline Graham Hansen that Guro Reiten isn’t even the most dangerous winger on the Norway team. Arguably the best dribbler in the game, the 28-year-old took a break from the international side following the Euros last summer but is now back to best - as Chelsea once again found out in this season’s Champions League.

The coach

It was not a surprise to see Swedish coach Martin Sjogren resign within days of Norway’s catastrophic Euros performance. He was replaced by former Norway international and World Cup winner Hege Riise - who coached the Lionesses before Sarina Wiegman took charge, as well as Team GB at the Olympics in Tokyo. The 53-year-old appears a much better fit in all departments.

(Getty Images)

Women’s World Cup 2023: A look at New Zealand

07:18 , Jamie Braidwood

One to watch

If New Zealand are going to need something special to break their cycle of World Cup disappointment on home soil, don’t be surprised if they are inspired by the fearlessness of youth. The Football Ferns finished an impressive third at the Under-17 World Cup five years ago and striker Gabi Rennie, the team’s No 9, is a breakthrough prospect.

The coach

Jitka Klimkova, the former Czech Republic international, believes in the process, even when the results have yet to follow. Since taking charge in 2021, Klimkova has tried to negotiate a period of transition for the team while playing a possession-based style.

(Getty Images)

Women’s World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Norway

07:09 , Jamie Braidwood

Team news!

New Zealand: Esson; Bott, Riley, Stott, Bowen; Percival, Steinmetz, Hassett; Hand, Wilkinson, Riley

Norway: Mikalsen; Bjelde, Hansen, Mjelde, Harviken; Engen, Maanum, Reiten; Graham Hansen, Hegerberg, Blakstad

Women’s World Cup 2023: Lucy Bronze insists England aren’t distracted by bonus row

07:04 , Jamie Braidwood

England defender Lucy Bronze said the Lionesses are feeling “empowered” ahead of their World Cup opener after releasing a statement addressing the players’ ongoing row with the Football Association over bonus payments and other commercial concerns.

In a message from the team posted on social media by captain Millie Bright, the Lionesses said they were “disappointed that a resolution has still not been achieved” but would “pause discussions, with full intentions of revisiting them following the tournament”, which begins for England on Saturday against Haiti in Brisbane.

Bronze, speaking at England’s team hotel on Wednesday, was adamant that the decision to go public about the situation was motivated not just by personal financial benefits but wider principles, and maintained she is “one hundred per cent confident that we will not be distracted by this”.

Bronze said: “I think the players are feeling very empowered. I think it’s the first time as a player group we’ve actually ever sent the message out ourselves, that we’ve collectively done together and set our sights on. So I think in that respect it’s been a very empowered player group last night and this morning and these past few weeks.

“I feel like we felt it was important that we sent the message out, because there has been some talks (and) we want to show that we’re focused for the World Cup, that is our main focus.

“It’s super sad that we have these issues. I think that again, this was something that we spoke about as an England group. We’re not only doing this for ourselves, we’re doing it so that we can set a standard.”

PA

Women’s World Cup: Incident took place close to Norway hotel

07:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Both teams involved in tonight’s contest have assured the public that their players and staff are safe.

Norway’s team hotel is located about 300-400m from where the shooting took place, but a team spokesperson told the PA news agency that everything is calm in the Norwegian squad and preparations for the match are proceeding as normal.

Captain Maren Mjelde, through a statement, said: “Being informed about the consequences, the Norwegian team’s thoughts are with those affected and their families.

“Everyone probably woke up quite quickly when the helicopter hovered outside our hotel window and a large number of emergency vehicles arrived.

“At first we didn’t know what was going on, but eventually there were updates on TV and the local media. We felt safe the whole time. FIFA has a good security system at the hotel and we have our own security officer in the squad.

“Everyone seems calm and we are preparing as normal for the game tonight, then we may have to adapt if there are any instructions from the authorities.”

(AP)

06:55 , Jamie Braidwood

New Zealand co-captain Abi Riley: “We’ve done everything we can do to be ready for this moment. The noise, that will give us energy. But also I know what that can do for any little girl, seeing these players, these awesome, confident, empowered women and athletes just living their dreams.”

06:49 , Jamie Braidwood

A minute’s silence will be held before both opening matches today following this morning’s shooting in Auckland, while Fifa said there are “no security concerns” ahead of the opening match of the tournament between New Zealand and Norway.

“We appreciate the collaboration with the New Zealand authorities from the earliest moment of this tragic incident,” Fifa president Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

“We have been involved in ongoing communication from the outset, and we have also received the necessary reassurances from Minister for Sport and Recreation Grant Robertson in relation to the safety and security of the participating teams and fans at the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand.

“Fifa extends its deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims who lost their lives, and our thoughts and prayers remain with those who have been injured in this tragic incident.”

Robertson said: “This incident is in no way related to the upcoming Women’s World Cup tournament and there are no national security concerns.

“We have provided the necessary assurances about the security of the tournament to Fifa’s leadership this afternoon.

“There is a comprehensive security plan around our hosting of the Women’s World Cup, and we will continue to work with the police who have been part of operational planning group for the tournament, and as such, have plans in place and were well placed to deal with this morning’s incident.”

06:45 , Jamie Braidwood

New Zealand have never won a match in five prior appearances at the Women’s World Cup and while they are long odds to beat Norway in Thursday’s opener at Eden Park co-captain Ria Percival said the Football Ferns are relishing the role of the underdog.

Playing in the same Auckland stadium where the ‘Black Ferns’ secured their sixth women’s Rugby World Cup title last year, New Zealand are determined to give home fans more reasons to celebrate by beating the 1995 champions.

“We’re always seen as the underdogs,” Percival said on Wednesday. “And for us, we’ve always taken it in stride and we’ll do exactly the same with the first game tomorrow but for us we’re just excited to be here, we’re ready to go.”

Norway, who have 2018 Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg back in the mix after an extended absence prompted by a dispute with her federation, are a dangerous attacking side and New Zealand must find a way to neutralise their threat, said Percival.

“They can bring an attack,” she added. “So for us, it’s just focus on our job that we want to do to obviously stop them from ... being dangerous.”

Reuters

06:30 , Jamie Braidwood

On the eve of the tournament, Fifa president Gianni Infantino said women’s football has experienced incredible growth over the last 10 years and is confident that the World Cup will win over anyone who remains sceptical about the merits of the women’s game.

The sport’s governing body expects 2 billion people to tune in for the 64-game tournament being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, with the event set to kick off in Auckland on Thursday.

“Many people who believe that women’s football is still not a great game, or it’s not so entertaining or it’s kind of a bad copy of men’s football or some stuff like that, well when they watch a game for the first time they will actually see that it’s a fantastic game,” said Infantino.

“The level has grown incredibly in the last 10 years and the best are coming here.”

Infantino said if there was one sport where the women’s game could compete with the men’s it would be football.

“I mean, it’s 50% of the population, women around the world, more or less, right?” he said.

“It’s really inconceivable, intellectually, that there is not one sport that can compete with some of the men’s sports.”

06:14 , Jamie Braidwood

All eyes will be on New Zealand when the co-hosts get the Women’s World Cup underway against Norway; expectations will be high but the Football Ferns will have their sights on achieving a more humble goal. World Cup history hangs over New Zealand: in five previous tournaments and across 15 matches, they have yet to record a victory or progress to the knockout stages.

The opportunity to play on home soil is a major boost but New Zealand have precious few positive signs elsewhere. Under coach Jitka Klimkova, New Zealand had a 11-match winless run before beating Vietnam a week before the tournament, their first win since last September. New Zealand’s squad is solid but unspectacular and the absence of a standout star could be keenly felt against the European nations in Group A, where Norway and Switzerland will both look to bounce back from disappointment at the European Championships last summer.

Group A guide

Women’s World Cup history hangs over co-hosts New Zealand

06:11 , Jamie Braidwood

The Women’s World Cup will ‘proceed as planned’ following a shooting in Auckland, just hours before the city stages the first game of the tournament.

Ahead of the opening match between hosts New Zealand and opponents Norway in Auckland, a gunman was reportedly found dead after killing two people and injuring multiple others in the city on Thursday (20 July). The shooting took place at a building site in Auckland city centre.

New Zealand’s prime minister Chris Hipkins said: “Clearly with the Fifa World Cup kicking off this evening, there are a lot of eyes on Auckland. The government has spoken to Fifa organisers this morning, and the tournament will proceed as planned.

“Aucklanders and those watching around the world can be assured that the police have neutralised the threat and they are not seeking anybody else in relation to the incident. New Zealanders’ safety and the safety of our visitors is our first priority.

“There will be an increased police presence obviously around Auckland to provide public reassurance, but the police have indicated that they don’t think there is an ongoing security or safety risk.”

06:08 , Jamie Braidwood

As the squads have been adjusting to Australia and New Zealand over the last few weeks, many coaches and staff members have been doing what the rest of the public does, bouncing around news stories about the different teams to see how they are doing. It is the point at which an international tournament takes on that enticingly self-contained quality. All eyes still go to the USA, especially with this being Megan Rapinoe’s last World Cup, and the squad looking to see her off with a historic third successive victory.

As the defending champions themselves look around the field, though, they aren’t seeing what they used to. There is the usual confidence, of course, but also some caution. The gap between them and the rest of the teams isn’t as big. Rapinoe’s retirement may well close out a wider era, since the dominant factor in women’s football over the last decade has been how the USA have enjoyed much longer-term development than the rest of the game. That has been seen as especially influential as regards physical conditioning, but the general feeling is that the European game and Australia have caught up.

By Miguel Delaney

Why this Women’s World Cup will be unlike anything we’ve seen before

06:03 , Jamie Braidwood

For UK viewers, every game will be available to watch on the BBC and ITV.

For the BBC, there will be live coverage on television as well as the BBC Sport website with live audio commentary available on BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.

For ITV, live coverage will be available on television as well as online via ITVX.

At present, the BBC and ITV have only announced the schedule for the group stages, although the BBC have said they will broadcast both semi-finals with the final available on both channels.

Here is everything you need to know

How to watch every Women’s World Cup match on TV

Good morning!

06:00 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s finally here.

The biggest ever Women’s World Cup kicks off this morning with both co-hosts in action on the opening day, as New Zealand face Norway in Auckland and Australia meet the Republic of Ireland in Sydney.

The first Women’s World Cup to feature 32 teams will get underway with New Zealand attempting to claim a historic win at the tournament - the Football Ferns have failed to win a match at the World Cup finals in 15 previous attempts but will be roared on by the home crowd at Eden Park as they face star-studded Norway.

Australia will then hope to get their campaign off to the perfect start as the Matildas take on Ireland in front of what is expected to be a record-breaking crowd at Sydney’s Olympic Stadium. Australia have emerged as one of the tournament favourites, with star Sam Kerr leading the line, and a winning start is vital with Canada and Nigeria making up the ‘group of death’.

Follow all the updates and build-up ahead of the opening match of the tournament in today’s live blog.