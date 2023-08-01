Women’s World Cup 2023 LIVE: USA battle Portugal in Group E decider before England face China

England and the United States will look to book their place in the knockout rounds of the Women’s World Cup as the group stage deciders continue in Australia and New Zealand.

The Lionesses face China in their final fixture of Group D, with the Lionesses knowing that a win or a draw would be enough to seal top spot and confirm a meeting with Nigeria in the last-16.

Sarina Wiegman’s side will be without key midfielder Keira Walsh and their hopes of reaching the knockout stages will be in danger should they lose to China, with Denmark facing Haiti for the other qualification spot.

Elsewhere, the United States must avoid defeat to Portugal in order to advance to the last-16 and keep their title defence alive. Defeat would see the defending champions eliminated, with Netherlands facing Vietnam in the other Group E decider.

Follow the latest World Cup scores, updates and news in today’s live blog:

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Latest updates