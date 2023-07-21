Women’s World Cup 2023 LIVE: Canada held to Nigeria draw before Spain begin tournament against Costa Rica

Christine Sinclair missed a penalty and the chance to make World Cup history as Olympic champions Canada were held to a 0-0 draw by Nigeria on Friday.

Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie secured a valuable point for Nigeria, leaving Group B wide open, as she saved Sinclair’s penalty in the 50th minute at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium. Sinclair is bidding to become the first player to score in six World Cups.

It means both teams trail Group B leaders Australia after Steph Catley’s penalty earned the co-hosts a narrow victory over the Republic of Ireland on the opening day. New Zealand claimed their first ever World Cup win, at their 16th attempt, as Hannah Wilkinson’s goal shocked group favourites Norway at a sold-out Eden Park.

Day two sees Switzerland take on World Cup debutants Philippines before Spain face Costa Rica in the opening match of Group C.

Philippines 0 - 2 Switzerland

Women’s World Cup 2023: Every kit, ranked

07:34 , Jamie Braidwood

The battle for the Women’s World Cup is underway, but the contest for the best kit at the tournament has never been stronger.

The biggest ever Women’s World Cup means there are more new shirts to dive into than ever before, while Nike and Adidas have taken their creative experimentation process to another level in Australia and New Zealand.

Like in 2019, the Women’s World Cup features a host of unique designs - with Adidas unveiling a selection of nature-themed kits and Nike taking inspiration from various artistic movements. The results are wild.

Here are the Women’s World Cup 2023 kits, ranked and rated from worst to best:

GOAL! Women’s World Cup: Switzerland 2-0 Philippines

07:28 , Jamie Braidwood

Switzerland double their lead! Wing-back Geraldine Reuteler flies down the left, getting to the byline. She cuts it back to find Crnogorcevic, whose effort is saved from six yards. Sow is unable to put home the rebound but it is eventually scrambled in by Seraina Piubel, who thrashes it past Olivia Davies-McDaniel to put Switzerland in a commanding position.

Advantage doubled ⚡



Seraina Piubel converts despite the goalkeepers best efforts to keep #SUI out...#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/NE6WHeBfYL — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 21, 2023

Women’s World Cup: England captain Millie Bright fit to start

07:11 , Jamie Braidwood

England captain Millie Bright is fit to start tomorrow’s opening game against Haiti, Sarina Wiegman has confirmed.

The centre-back has not played a full match since March after undergoing knee surgery but has made a full recovery in time for England’s first game of the World Cup.

The Lionesses have a fully-fit squad ahead of playing Haiti and Wiegman said Bright is “absolutely” ready to start.

“We’re happy,” Wiegman said. “This was the plan. The plan worked and Millie is ready to play.”

England’s Millie Bright in training in Australia this week (The FA via Getty Images)

HALF TIME! Women’s World Cup: Switzerland 1-0 Philippines

06:54 , Jamie Braidwood

Bachmann’s penalty is the difference at the break, after the fourth spot-kick in as many games at this World Cup so far.

Philippines have been competitive on their first ever World Cup match, and were denied the opening goal by a clear offside.

GOAL! Women’s World Cup: Switzerland 1-0 Philippines

06:48 , Jamie Braidwood

The penalty is converted by Ramona Bachmann, who has probably been the best player on the pitch so far. It’s harsh on Philippines, but Switzerland had started to increase the pressure and the goal did feel like it was coming.

Made no mistake 🎯



Ramona Bachmann fires #SUI ahead from the spot...#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/56qp8pfnC1 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 21, 2023

PENALTY! Women’s World Cup: Switzerland 0-0 Philippines

06:46 , Jamie Braidwood

Four matches at the World Cup, four penalties!

This time Switzerland have one, after Jessika Cowart catches Coumba Sow in the box with a late challenge. Was it enough to award the penalty? For me, no.

Women’s World Cup: Switzerland 0-0 Philippines

06:39 , Jamie Braidwood

CHANCE! Switzerland are getting closer. Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic lifts a golden chance over the crossbar from six yards after a low ball across the face of goal. Switzerland are starting to get round the sides of the Philippines, who are hanging in there.

England make decision on armbands for Women’s World Cup matches

06:30 , Jamie Braidwood

England captain Millie Bright will wear armbands advocating for inclusion, Indigenous People and gender equality in the Lionesses’ respective first three World Cup matches, the FA has confirmed.

Players have the choice of wearing one or more of eight FIFA-sanctioned armbands at this tournament, but not the rainbow OneLove design that sparked the threat of sanctions being issued to countries – including England and Wales – during the 2022 men’s World Cup in Qatar.

Should the Lionesses progress past the group stage, which begins with Saturday’s opener against Haiti, the player-led decision is for their skipper to switch out her armband to a new cause for each match.

Bright said: “As a group, we felt really strongly about all the causes, and we couldn’t separate one from the other. We feel that they are all important and deserve recognition and our support.

“We have only just come to a decision recently as we wanted to take time to process it all and to make sure we spoke collectively.”

NO GOAL! Women’s World Cup: Switzerland 0-0 Philippines

06:19 , Jamie Braidwood

WHAT A MOMENT FOR THE PHILIPPINES! But no! It’s denied by the offside flag!

They thought they had taken the lead against Switzerland, as Katrina Guillou latched onto a long ball, rounded the goalkeeper and finished into the net!

But Guillou went too early, and the offside flag eventually goes up.

Still 0-0.

Women’s World Cup: Switzerland vs Philippines

06:06 , Jamie Braidwood

We’re underway in Dunedin as Switzerland face World Cup debutants Philippines in Group A - which is wide open following New Zealand’s win over Norway yesterday.

Here’s how you can watch every World Cup game in the UK.

Women’s World Cup 2023: Canada 0-0 Nigeria

06:01 , Jamie Braidwood

There was a red card later in the game for Nigeria’s Deborah Abiodun for this tackle on Ashley Lawrence. Fortunately Lawrence seemed to escape a serious injury.

Look away now 🫣#NGA's Deborah Abiodun was sent off for serious foul play for this challenge on #CAN's Ashley Lawrence...#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/i5coJ9H9pY — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 21, 2023

Women’s World Cup 2023: Canada 0-0 Nigeria

05:59 , Jamie Braidwood

Here’s the moment Chiamaka Nnadozie denied Canada and Christine Sinclair.

What a save!

What a save! 😨#NGA goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie athletically denied #CAN captain Christine Sinclair from twelve-yards in today's earlier game... #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/hYO9fBdVWJ — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 21, 2023

Women’s World Cup 2023: Canada 0-0 Nigeria

05:57 , Jamie Braidwood

Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie helped Nigeria secure a valuable 0-0 draw against Olympic champions Canada in their Women’s World Cup opener on Friday in a result that threw their group wide open.

Nnadozie saved a penalty in the 50th minute at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, denying Christine Sinclair from the spot with a leap low to her left as the Canada skipper missed out on becoming the first player to score in six World Cups.

The teams were left with a point each, trailing Group B leaders Australia by two following the co-hosts’ 1-0 win over Ireland on Thursday.

Both sides had their chances but Sinclair, who came off in the 70th minute, was perhaps the most frustrated, having also missed a good opportunity when she fired wide in the ninth minute.

Nigeria barely breached the final third in the second half but defended desperately to hold the Canadians out to the finish.

After the final whistle, Nnadozie slumped to her knees and pumped her fists while roaring in celebration.

Nigeria’s joy was tempered by a red card handed out to midfielder Deborah Abiodun deep in stoppage time. She will miss their next game against Australia.

Reuters

