When do Lionesses play next at Women’s World Cup?

England are set to take on Colombia in the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup.

Catalina Usme’s second-half strike defeated Jamaica 1-0 in a cagey last-16 clash and send the South Americans into their first-ever World Cup quarter-final.

The Lionesses on Monday scraped through to the quarters with ten players by Nigeria in a tense penalty shootout, having earlier seen young star Lauren James sent off for standing on opposition player Michelle Alozie.

Sarina Wiegman’s team are now one of the favourites for the trophy, having topped their group and seen the US, one of their main rivals, crash out on penalties against Sweden.

But there is still a long way to go for the team and as England fans will know, the hope is the killer! Here is how the Women’s World Cup could shape up from here:

When will England next play?

The Lionesses will play on Saturday, August 12 at 11.30 UK time.

That game will be at Stadium Australia in Sydney, a 75,784-seater stadium, which is the largest at the World Cup and will also host the final.

ITV will be showing live coverage of the match on Saturday, and you can also stream it on ITVX.

Who will England play next?

England’s reward for beating Nigeria is a match against Colombia.

The South American side, nicknamed Las Chicas Superpoderosas (The Powerpuff Girls), triumphed over Jamaica in their Round of 16 match on Tuesday, sending them into their first-ever World Cup quarter-final.

What is Colombia’s form?

Colombia topped their group, beating South Korea and the fancied German side before losing their final game to Morocco having already qualified.

The team is led by the talented Linda Caicedo, an 18-year-old striker who plays at club level for Real Madrid. She is joined up front by national legend Catalina Usme, who is the all-time top scorer for Colombia with 72 goals, and also has a record number of caps with 93. In fact, she made her debut in 2006, the year Caicedo - her strike partner - turned one year old.

Story continues

Colombia legend Catalina Usme (REUTERS)

Las Chicas Superpoderosas are managed by Nelson Abadía and captained by Daniela Montoya. They are also nicknamed Las Cafeteras - The Coffee Growers.

Fifa has ranked them 25 in the world.

What are the Women’s World Cup 2023 odds?

England are favourites to win, according to Oddschecker, which has them at 13/5.

Spain are next at 10/3, then it is Japan at 5/1, and then France at 8/1.