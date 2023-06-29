Women’s World Cup 2023: Fixtures and full match schedule

Marta, second left, is set to play at her sixth World Cup - GETTY IMAGES

Marta, the Brazil forward, is set to play at her sixth World Cup. The six-time Fifa World player of the year will lead Brazil’s quest for a first Women’s World Cup title alongside other experienced players such as Debinha, Tamires and Andressa Alves.

However there is no guarantee that the Women’s World Cup top scorer will feature in the starting lineup. “Marta is the queen, she is an icon. Just being around her is contagious,” Brazil coach Pia Sundhage said. “If she will be in the starting lineup I don’t know, not yet. She will play the role I will give her and I am sure she will do well.”

When is the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

The 2023 Women’s World Cup will take place from July 20 to August 20, 2023, in the southern hemisphere’s winter.

Where is it?

The tournament will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand, who beat Colombia to win the vote. Venues include those which will be well known to rugby fans, such as Eden Park (Auckland), Suncorp Stadium (Brisbane), and Stadium Australia (Sydney).

Australia’s first match has been moved to a larger venue in Sydney because of “significant interest in tickets”. The 83,000-capacity Stadium Australia – the biggest stadium being used across the World Cup, and the venue for August 20’s final – will now stage Australia’s opening Group B meeting with the Republic of Ireland.

What are the fixtures?

What are the groups?

How to get tickets

Tickets for multi-match packages went on sale from October 6 – available from just $20 AUD/NZD for adults and $10 AUD/NZD for children.

Who are the defending champions?

The US. They beat the Netherlands in Lyon in 2019.

What ball will be used at the tournament?

The official ball for this summer’s Women’s World Cup will use the same technology that was deployed during 2022’s men’s tournament in Qatar, to send VAR officials real-time data to contribute to semi-automated offside decisions.



The ball, created by adidas and named ‘OCEAUNZ’, contains a motion sensor powered by a rechargeable battery, which can be charged by induction and is suspended in the centre of the ball.

“Adidas has created an iconic [ball] that reflects diversity, inclusivity and togetherness, fitting themes for the first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by two different countries from different confederations,” Fifa’s secretary general Fatma Samoura said. “This edition of the tournament will be extremely special.”

Official ball for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

What are the latest odds?

US 5/2

England 7/2

Spain 6/1

Germany 13/2

France 9/1

Australia 12/1

Odds correct as of June 21