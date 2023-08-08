Women’s World Cup 2023: Fixtures, and full match schedule for knockout stages

Both Alex Greenwood and Chloe Kelly were successful in England's penalty shootout win over Nigeria - Isabel Infantes/PA

England and Nigeria produced another dramatic penalty shootout at the Women’s World Cup with the Lionesses victorious 4-2 to move into the quarter-finals.

The match had earlier finished goalless after extra-time with the flash point being Lauren James’s 87th-minute red card for stamping on Nigeria defender Michelle Alozie.

England will now play Colombia in the quarter-finals with Sarina Wiegman’s outfit the highest ranked team left in that side of the draw. A potential semi-final would be against Australia, France or Morocco.

The other quarter-finals see Spain take on 2019 runners-up the Netherlands while Sweden, who dramatically beat the USA on penalties, face Japan, with both those games taking place in New Zealand.

Knockout fixtures at the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023

(Times local/UK/ET)

Saturday, August 5

Round of 16: Switzerland 1 Spain 5

Round of 16: Japan 3 Norway 1

Sunday, August 6

Round of 16: Netherlands 2 South Africa 0

Round of 16: Sweden 0 United States 0; Sweden win 5-4 on pens

Monday, August 7

Round of 16: England 0 Nigeria 0; England win 4-2 on penalties

Round of 16: Australia 2 Denmark 0

Tuesday, August 8

Round of 16: Colombia 1 Jamaica 0

Round of 16: France vs Morocco, Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide, 8.30pm/noon/7am (BBC)

Friday, August 11

Quarter-final 1 , Spain vs Netherlands, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, 1pm/2am/9pm Thu, Aug 10

Quarter-final 2, Japan vs Sweden, Eden Park, Auckland, 7.30pm/8.30am/3.30am

Saturday, August 12

Quarter-final 3 , Australia vs France or Morocco, Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane, 5pm/8am/3am

Quarter-final 4, England vs Colombia, Stadium Australia, Sydney, 8.30pm/11.30am/6.30am

Tuesday, August 15

Semi-final 1, Eden Park, Auckland, 8pm/9am/4am (BBC)

Wednesday, August 16

Semi-final 2, Stadium Australia, Sydney, 8pm/11am/6am (BBC)

Saturday, August 19

Third-place play-off, Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane, 6pm/9am/4am (ITV)

Sunday, August 20

Final, Stadium Australia, Sydney, 8pm/11am/6am (ITV & BBC)

Group-stage results in full

Thursday, July 20

New Zealand 1 Norway 0 , Group A, Eden Park, Auckland

Australia 1 Ireland 0, Group B, Stadium Australia, Sydney

Friday, July 21

Nigeria 0 Canada 0 , Group B, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne

Philippines 0 Switzerland 2 , Group A, Dunedin Stadium, Dunedin

Spain 3 Costa Rica 0, Group C, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington

Saturday, July 22

USA 3 Vietnam 0 , Group E, Eden Park, Auckland

Zambia 0 Japan 5 , Group C, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton

England 1 Haiti 0 , Group D, Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane

Denmark 1 China 0, Group D, Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth

Sunday, July 23

Sweden 2 South Africa 1 , Group G, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington

Netherlands 1 Portugal 0 , Group E, Dunedin Stadium, Dunedin

France 0 Jamaica 0, Group F, Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney

Monday, July 24

Italy 1 Argentina 0 , Group G, Eden Park, Auckland

Germany 6 Morocco 0 , Group H, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne

Brazil 4 vs Panama 0, Group F, Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide

Tuesday, July 25

Colombia 2 South Korea 0 , Group H, Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney

New Zealand 0 Philippines 1 , Group A, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington

Switzerland 0 Norway 0, Group A, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton

Wednesday, July 26

Japan 2 Costa Rica 0 , Group C, Dunedin Stadium, Dunedin

Spain 5 Zambia 0 , Group C, Eden Park, Auckland

Canada 2 Ireland 1, Group B, Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth

Thursday, July 27

USA 1 Netherlands 1 , Group E, Wellington Regional Stadium

Portugal 2 Vietnam 0 , Group E, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton

Australia 2 Nigeria 3, Group B, Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane

Friday, July 28

Argentina 2 South Africa 2 , Group G, Dunedin Stadium, Dunedin

England 1 Denmark 0 , Group D, Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney

China 1 Haiti 0 , Group D, Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide

Saturday, July 29

Sweden 5 Italy 0 , Group G, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington

France 2 Brazil 1 , Group F, Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane

Panama 0 Jamaica 1, Group F, Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth

Sunday, July 30

South Korea 0 Morocco 1 , Group H, Hindmarsh Stadium

Norway 6 Philippines 0 , Group A, Eden Park, Auckland

Switzerland 0 New Zealand 0 , Group A, Dunedin

Germany 1 Colombia 2, Group H, Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney

Monday, July 31

Costa Rica 1 Zambia 3 , Group C, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton

Japan 4 Spain 0 , Group C, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington

Canada 0 Australia 4 , Group B, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne

Ireland 0 Nigeria 0, Group B, Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane

Tuesday, August 1

Portugal 0 USA 0 , Group E, Eden Park, Auckland

Vietnam 0 Netherlands 7 , Group E, Dunedin Stadium, Dunedin

Haiti 0 Denmark 2 , Group D, Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth

China 1 England 6, Group D, Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide

Wednesday, August 2

South Africa 3 Italy 2 , Group G, Wellington Regional Stadium

Argentina 0 Sweden 2 , Group G, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton

Panama 3 France 6 , Group F, Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney

Jamaica 0 Brazil 0, Group F, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

Thursday, August 3

South Korea 1 Germany 1 , Group H, Brisbane Stadium

Morocco 1 Colombia 0, Group H, Perth Rectangular Stadium

How did the groups finish?

Group A

Switzerland

Norway

New Zealand

Philippines

Group B

Australia

Nigeria

Canada

Republic of Ireland

Group C

Japan

Spain

Zambia

Costa Rica

Group D

England

Denmark

China

Haiti

Group E

Netherlands

United States

Portugal

Vietnam

Group F

France

Jamaica

Brazil

Panama

Group G

Sweden

South Africa

Italy

Argentina

Group H

Colombia

Morocco

Germany

South Korea

Where is the World Cup taking place?

The tournament is being jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand, who beat Colombia to win the vote. Venues include those that will be well known to rugby fans, such as Eden Park (Auckland), Suncorp Stadium (Brisbane) and Stadium Australia (Sydney).

Women’s World Cup stadiums: Your guide to the venues

Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide

Tournament capacity: 13,327

Home to professional football side Adelaide United who play in the A-League, Hindmarsh Stadium was one of the venues chosen to host preliminary matches for the men’s football at the Sydney Olympics in 2000.

Eden Park, Auckland

Tournament capacity: 40,536

Used primarily for rugby union in winter and cricket in summer, Eden Park will host the opening match of the tournament between co-hosts New Zealand and Norway.

Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane

Tournament capacity: 46,851

Lang Park, also known as Brisbane Football Stadium, opened in 1914, on the site of the former North Brisbane Cemetery, and in its early days was home to multiple different sports, including cycling, athletics, and soccer. Will host several matches during the tournament, and matches at the 2032 Olympics.

Dunedin Stadium, Dunedin

Tournament capacity: 24,243

The ‘Glasshouse’ – as it is nicknamed – is located in Logan Park, Dunedin, and is the only fully roofed, natural turf stadium in the world. It uses this remarkable feature to collect rainwater that is used to irrigate the pitch grass.

Waikato Stadium, Hamilton

Tournament capacity: 16,271

Opened in 1925, the Waikato Stadium, which is a major sporting and cultural venue in Hamilton, hosts five group games with Argentina, Costa Rica, Japan, Norway, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland, Vietnam and Zambia all featuring.

Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne

Tournament capacity: 24,870

Having previously been used for rugby league Four Nations matches in 2010 and 2014 and the 2017 Rugby League World Cup, the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, will host group games and two Round of 16 ties.

Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth

Tournament capacity: 13,932

The stadium will host to five Women’s World Cup group games, kicking off with the Group D battle between Denmark and Asian champions China. Republic of Ireland will also play here, against Olympic champions Canada in Group B.

Stadium Australia, Sydney

Tournament capacity: 69,314

The jewel in the crown of Australian football grounds, the stadium will host Australia’s opening match of the tournament against Republic of Ireland. Three further knock-out ties will be played here, as will the final on August 20.

Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney

Tournament capacity: 38,841

Having hosted men’s and women’s football for more than three decades, the stadium host six matches, including five group games and a knock-out tie.

Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington

Tournament capacity: 31,089

Nicknamed ‘The Cake Tin’ by locals, the ground was the first bowl-style stadium in the country offering more space for large crowds, such as cricket fans who go to the venue for one-day international cricket matches.

How to get tickets

Tickets for multi-match packages are available from just $20 AUD/NZD for adults and $10 AUD/NZD for children.

Who are the defending champions?

United States, who beat Netherlands in Lyon in 2019.

What ball is being used at the tournament?

The official ball uses the same technology that was deployed during 2022’s men’s tournament in Qatar, to send Var officials real-time data to contribute to semi-automated offside decisions.



The ball, created by Adidas and named ‘OCEAUNZ’, contains a motion sensor powered by a rechargeable battery, which can be charged by induction and is suspended in the centre of the ball.

“Adidas has created an iconic [ball] that reflects diversity, inclusivity and togetherness, fitting themes for the first-ever Fifa Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by two different countries from different confederations,” Fifa’s secretary general Fatma Samoura said. “This edition of the tournament will be extremely special.”

Official ball for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

What are the best of the latest odds?

England 2/1

Spain 10/3

Japan 4/1

France 6/1

Australia 7/1

Netherlands 10/1

Sweden 17/2

Colombia 25/1

Denmark 50/1

Jamaica 100/1

Morocco 325/1

Odds correct as of August 7

