Women’s World Cup 2023: Fixtures, and full match schedule for knockout stages
Aitana Bonmati scored twice as Spain routed Switzerland 5-1 on Saturday to advance to the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup for the first time.
Spain responded emphatically to their 4-0 loss against Japan in the group stages with a blowout victory against the Swiss in the first of last-16 tie of the tournament.
Spain will play either 2019 runner-up Netherlands or South Africa in the last eight in Wellington on Friday.
England’s first knockout is on Monday against Nigeria.
Knockout fixtures at the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023
(Times local/UK/ET)
Saturday, August 5
Round of 16: Switzerland 1 Spain 5
Round of 16: Japan vs Norway, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, 8pm/9am/4am (ITV)
Sunday, August 6
Round of 16: Netherlands vs South Africa, Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, noon/3am/10pm Sat, Aug 5 (BBC)
Round of 16: Sweden vs United States, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne, 7pm/10am/5am (ITV)
Monday, August 7
Round of 16: England vs Nigeria, Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane, 5.30pm/8.30am/3.30am (BBC)
Round of 16: Australia vs Denmark, Stadium Australia, Sydney, 8.30pm/11.30am/6.30am (BBC)
Tuesday, August 8
Round of 16: Colombia vs Jamaica, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne, 6pm/9am/4am (ITV)
Round of 16: France vs Morocco, Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide, 8.30pm/noon/7am (BBC)
Friday, August 11
Quarter-final 1, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, 1pm/2am/9pm Thu, Aug 10
Quarter-final 2, Eden Park, Auckland, 7.30pm/8.30am/3.30am
Saturday, August 12
Quarter-final 3, Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane, 5pm/8am/3am
Quarter-final 4, Stadium Australia, Sydney, 8.30pm/11.30am/6.30am
Tuesday, August 15
Semi-final 1, Eden Park, Auckland, 8pm/9am/4am (BBC)
Wednesday, August 16
Semi-final 2, Stadium Australia, Sydney, 8pm/11am/6am (BBC)
Saturday, August 19
Third-place play-off, Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane, 6pm/9am/4am (ITV)
Sunday, August 20
Final, Stadium Australia, Sydney, 8pm/11am/6am (ITV & BBC)
Group-stage results in full
Thursday, July 20
New Zealand 1 Norway 0, Group A, Eden Park, Auckland
Australia 1 Ireland 0, Group B, Stadium Australia, Sydney
Friday, July 21
Nigeria 0 Canada 0, Group B, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne
Philippines 0 Switzerland 2, Group A, Dunedin Stadium, Dunedin
Spain 3 Costa Rica 0, Group C, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington
Saturday, July 22
USA 3 Vietnam 0, Group E, Eden Park, Auckland
Zambia 0 Japan 5, Group C, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton
England 1 Haiti 0, Group D, Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane
Denmark 1 China 0, Group D, Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth
Sunday, July 23
Sweden 2 South Africa 1, Group G, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington
Netherlands 1 Portugal 0, Group E, Dunedin Stadium, Dunedin
France 0 Jamaica 0, Group F, Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney
Monday, July 24
Germany 6 Morocco 0, Group H, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne
Tuesday, July 25
Colombia 2 South Korea 0, Group H, Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney
New Zealand 0 Philippines 1, Group A, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington
Switzerland 0 Norway 0, Group A, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton
Wednesday, July 26
Japan 2 Costa Rica 0, Group C, Dunedin Stadium, Dunedin
Spain 5 Zambia 0, Group C, Eden Park, Auckland
Canada 2 Ireland 1, Group B, Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth
Thursday, July 27
USA 1 Netherlands 1, Group E, Wellington Regional Stadium
Portugal 2 Vietnam 0, Group E, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton
Australia 2 Nigeria 3, Group B, Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane
Friday, July 28
Argentina 2 South Africa 2, Group G, Dunedin Stadium, Dunedin
England 1 Denmark 0, Group D, Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney
China 1 Haiti 0 , Group D, Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide
Saturday, July 29
Sweden 5 Italy 0, Group G, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington
France 2 Brazil 1, Group F, Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane
Panama 0 Jamaica 1, Group F, Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth
Sunday, July 30
South Korea 0 Morocco 1, Group H, Hindmarsh Stadium
Norway 6 Philippines 0, Group A, Eden Park, Auckland
Switzerland 0 New Zealand 0, Group A, Dunedin
Germany 1 Colombia 2, Group H, Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney
Monday, July 31
Costa Rica 1 Zambia 3, Group C, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton
Japan 4 Spain 0, Group C, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington
Canada 0 Australia 4, Group B, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne
Ireland 0 Nigeria 0, Group B, Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane
Tuesday, August 1
Portugal 0 USA 0, Group E, Eden Park, Auckland
Vietnam 0 Netherlands 7, Group E, Dunedin Stadium, Dunedin
Haiti 0 Denmark 2, Group D, Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth
China 1 England 6, Group D, Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide
Wednesday, August 2
South Africa 3 Italy 2, Group G, Wellington Regional Stadium
Argentina 0 Sweden 2, Group G, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton
Panama 3 France 6, Group F, Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney
Jamaica 0 Brazil 0, Group F, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium
Thursday, August 3
South Korea 1 Germany 1, Group H, Brisbane Stadium
Morocco 1 Colombia 0, Group H, Perth Rectangular Stadium
How did the groups finish?
Group A
Switzerland
Norway
New Zealand
Philippines
Group B
Australia
Nigeria
Canada
Republic of Ireland
Group C
Japan
Spain
Zambia
Costa Rica
Group D
England
Denmark
China
Haiti
Group E
Netherlands
United States
Portugal
Vietnam
Group F
France
Jamaica
Brazil
Panama
Group G
Sweden
South Africa
Italy
Argentina
Group H
Colombia
Morocco
Germany
South Korea
Where is the World Cup taking place?
The tournament is being jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand, who beat Colombia to win the vote. Venues include those that will be well known to rugby fans, such as Eden Park (Auckland), Suncorp Stadium (Brisbane) and Stadium Australia (Sydney).
Women’s World Cup stadiums: Your guide to the venues
Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide
Tournament capacity: 13,327
Home to professional football side Adelaide United who play in the A-League, Hindmarsh Stadium was one of the venues chosen to host preliminary matches for the men’s football at the Sydney Olympics in 2000.
Eden Park, Auckland
Tournament capacity: 40,536
Used primarily for rugby union in winter and cricket in summer, Eden Park will host the opening match of the tournament between co-hosts New Zealand and Norway.
Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane
Tournament capacity: 46,851
Lang Park, also known as Brisbane Football Stadium, opened in 1914, on the site of the former North Brisbane Cemetery, and in its early days was home to multiple different sports, including cycling, athletics, and soccer. Will host several matches during the tournament, and matches at the 2032 Olympics.
Dunedin Stadium, Dunedin
Tournament capacity: 24,243
The ‘Glasshouse’ – as it is nicknamed – is located in Logan Park, Dunedin, and is the only fully roofed, natural turf stadium in the world. It uses this remarkable feature to collect rainwater that is used to irrigate the pitch grass.
Waikato Stadium, Hamilton
Tournament capacity: 16,271
Opened in 1925, the Waikato Stadium, which is a major sporting and cultural venue in Hamilton, hosts five group games with Argentina, Costa Rica, Japan, Norway, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland, Vietnam and Zambia all featuring.
Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne
Tournament capacity: 24,870
Having previously been used for rugby league Four Nations matches in 2010 and 2014 and the 2017 Rugby League World Cup, the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, will host group games and two Round of 16 ties.
Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth
Tournament capacity: 13,932
The stadium will host to five Women’s World Cup group games, kicking off with the Group D battle between Denmark and Asian champions China. Republic of Ireland will also play here, against Olympic champions Canada in Group B.
Stadium Australia, Sydney
Tournament capacity: 69,314
The jewel in the crown of Australian football grounds, the stadium will host Australia’s opening match of the tournament against Republic of Ireland. Three further knock-out ties will be played here, as will the final on August 20.
Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney
Tournament capacity: 38,841
Having hosted men’s and women’s football for more than three decades, the stadium host six matches, including five group games and a knock-out tie.
Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington
Tournament capacity: 31,089
Nicknamed ‘The Cake Tin’ by locals, the ground was the first bowl-style stadium in the country offering more space for large crowds, such as cricket fans who go to the venue for one-day international cricket matches.
How to get tickets
Tickets for multi-match packages are available from just $20 AUD/NZD for adults and $10 AUD/NZD for children.
Who are the defending champions?
United States, who beat Netherlands in Lyon in 2019.
What ball is being used at the tournament?
The official ball uses the same technology that was deployed during 2022’s men’s tournament in Qatar, to send Var officials real-time data to contribute to semi-automated offside decisions.
The ball, created by Adidas and named ‘OCEAUNZ’, contains a motion sensor powered by a rechargeable battery, which can be charged by induction and is suspended in the centre of the ball.
“Adidas has created an iconic [ball] that reflects diversity, inclusivity and togetherness, fitting themes for the first-ever Fifa Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by two different countries from different confederations,” Fifa’s secretary general Fatma Samoura said. “This edition of the tournament will be extremely special.”
What are the best of the latest odds?
England 11/4
Spain 7/2
USA 5/1
France 7/1
Japan 8/1
Netherlands 12/1
Australia 14/1
Sweden 20/1
Colombia 33/1
Odds correct as of August 5
You can take advantage of these Women’s World Cup free bets throughout the whole tournament.