Women’s World Cup 2023: Fixtures and full match schedule

Alessia Russo is expected to join Arsenal this summer - Getty Images/Marc Atkins

England head coach Sarina Wiegman has told her players to wrap up any transfer deals before they travel to Australia for the World Cup or wait to do so until after they return home to minimise distractions as they bid for a first world title Down Under.

Striker Alessia Russo’s much-anticipated move to Arsenal should therefore be finalised within the next 48 hours, before the Lionesses fly from London on Wednesday evening, bound for Australia. Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, who has been strongly linked with a move to Chelsea, is also understood to be close to completing her move in time for that flight too.

Wiegman is understood to have initially made the request in a meeting with the team during April’s international camp and the players are all believed to be fully on board with the decision, because they all want to focus on the World Cup. The head coach does not want players to be impacted by transfer speculation while they are away at the tournament.

After the end of the World Cup on August 20, there is then a further three weeks until the Women’s Super League transfer deadline on September 14.

Both Russo and Hampton are now free agents, after leaving their former clubs Manchester United and Aston Villa respectively at the end of June. WSL cannot officially sign an out-of-contract player directly from another WSL club until after July 1 when they are unattached.

When is the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

The 2023 Women’s World Cup will take place from July 20 to August 20, 2023, in the southern hemisphere’s winter.

Where is it?

The tournament will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand, who beat Colombia to win the vote. Venues include those which will be well known to rugby fans, such as Eden Park (Auckland), Suncorp Stadium (Brisbane), and Stadium Australia (Sydney).

Australia’s first match has been moved to a larger venue in Sydney because of “significant interest in tickets”. The 83,000-capacity Stadium Australia – the biggest stadium being used across the World Cup, and the venue for August 20’s final – will now stage Australia’s opening Group B meeting with the Republic of Ireland.

What are the fixtures?

Thursday, July 20

New Zealand vs Norway , Group A, Eden Park, Auckland, 7pm local time/8am UK time/3am EST (BBC)

Australia vs Ireland, Group B, Stadium Australia, Sydney, 8pm/11am/6am (ITV)

Friday, July 21

Nigeria vs Canada , Group B, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne, 12.30pm/3.30am/10.30am Thu, Jul 20 (BBC)

Philippines vs Switzerland , Group A, Dunedin Stadium, Dunedin, 5pm/6am/1am (ITV)

Spain vs Costa Rica, Group C, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, 7.30pm/8.30am/3.30am (BBC)

Saturday, July 22

USA vs Vietnam , Group E, Eden Park, Auckland, 1pm/2am/9pm Fri, Jul 21 (BBC)

Zambia vs Japan , Group C, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, 7pm/8am/3am (BBC)

England vs Haiti , Group D, Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane, 7.30pm/10.30am/5.30am (ITV)

Denmark vs China, Group D, Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth, 8pm/1pm/8am (BBC)

Sunday, July 23

Sweden vs South Africa , Group G, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, 5pm/6am/1am (BBC)

Netherlands vs Portugal , Group E, Dunedin Stadium, Dunedin, 7.30pm/8.30am/3.30am (BBC)

France vs Jamaica, Group F, Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, 8pm/11am/6am (ITV)

Monday, July 24

Italy vs Argentina , Group G, Eden Park, Auckland, 6pm/7am/2am (ITV)

Germany vs Morocc o, Group H, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne, 6.30pm/9.30am/4.30am (ITV)

Brazil vs Panama, Group F, Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide, 8.30pm/noon/7am (ITV)

Tuesday, July 25

Colombia vs South Korea , Group H, Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, noon/3am/10pm Mon, Jul 24 (BBC)

New Zealand vs Philippines , Group A, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, 5.30pm/6.30am/1.30am (ITV)

Switzerland vs Norway, Group A, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, 8pm/9am/4am (ITV)

Wednesday, July 26

Japan vs Costa Rica , Group C, Dunedin Stadium, Dunedin, 5pm/6am/1am (ITV)

Spain vs Zambia , Group C, Eden Park, Auckland, 7.30pm/8.30am/3.30am (BBC)

Canada vs Ireland, Group B, Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth, 8pm/1pm/8am (ITV)

Thursday, July 27

USA vs Netherlands , Group E, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, 1pm/2am/9pm Wed, Jul 26 (BBC)

Portugal vs Vietnam , Group E, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, 7.30pm/8.30am/3.30am (ITV)

Australia vs Nigeria, Group B, Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane, 8pm/11am/6am (BBC)

Friday, July 28

Argentina vs South Africa , Group G, Dunedin Stadium, Dunedin, noon/1am/8pm Thu, Jul 27 (ITV)

England vs Denmark , Group D, Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, 6.30am/9.30am/4.30am (BBC)

China vs Haiti, Group D, Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide, 8.30pm/noon/7am (ITV)

Saturday, July 29

Sweden vs Italy , Group G, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, 7.30pm/8.30am/3.30am (BBC)

France vs Brazil , Group F, Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane, 8pm/11am/6am (BBC)

Panama vs Jamaica, Group F, Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth, 8.30pm/1.30pm/8.30am (ITV)

Sunday, July 30

South Korea vs Morocco , Group H, Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide, 2pm/5.30am/00.30am (BBC)

Norway vs Philippines , Group A, Eden Park, Auckland, 7pm/8am/3am (ITV)

Switzerland vs New Zealand , Group A, Dunedin, 7pm/8am/3am (BBC)

Germany vs Colombia, Group H, Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, 7.30pm/10.30am/5.30am (BBC)

Monday, July 31

Costa Rica vs Zambia , Group C, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, 7pm/8am/3am (ITV)

Japan vs Spain , Group C, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, 7pm/8am/3am (ITV)

Canada vs Australia , Group B, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne, 8pm/11am/6am (BBC)

Ireland vs Nigeria, Group B, Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane, 8pm/11am/6am (BBC)

Tuesday, August 1

Portugal vs USA , Group E, Eden Park, Auckland, 7pm/8am/3am (ITV)

Vietnam vs Netherlands , Group E, Dunedin Stadium, Dunedin, 7pm/8am/3am (ITV)

Haiti vs Denmark , Group D, Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth, 7pm/noon/7am (ITV)

China vs England, Group D, Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide, 8.30pm/noon/7am (ITV)

Wednesday, August 2

South Africa vs Italy , Group G, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, 7pm/8am/3am (BBC)

Argentina v Sweden , Group G, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, 7pm/8am/3am (BBC)

Panama vs France , Group F, Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, 8pm/11am/6am (ITV)

Jamaica vs Brazil, Group F, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne, 8pm/11am/6am (ITV)

Thursday, August 3

South Korea vs Germany , Group H, Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane, 8pm/11am/6am (BBC)

Morocco vs Colombia, Group H, Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth, 6pm/11am/6am (BBC)

Saturday, August 5

Round of 16: Winner A v Runner-up C , Eden Park, Auckland, 5pm/6am/1am

Round of 16: Winner C v Runner-up A, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, 8pm/9am/4am

Sunday, August 6

Round of 16: Winner E v Runner-Up G , Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, 6pm/3am/10pm Sat, Aug 5

Round of 16: Winner G v Runner-up E, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne, 7pm/10am/5am

Monday 7 August

Round of 16: Winner D v Runner-up B , Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane, 5.30pm/8.30am/3.30am

Round of 16: Winner B v Runner-up D, Stadium Australia, Sydney, 8.30pm/11.30am/6.30am

Tuesday, August 8

Round of 16: Winner H v Runner-up F , Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne, 6pm/9am/4am

Round of 16: Winner F v Runner-up H, Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide, 8.30pm/noon/7am

Friday, August 11

Quarter-final 1 , Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, 1pm/2am/9pm Thu, Aug 10

Quarter-final 2, Eden Park, Auckland, 7.30pm/8.30am/3.30am

Saturday, August 12

Quarter-final 3 , Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane, 5pm/8am/3am

Quarter-final 4, Stadium Australia, Sydney, 8.30pm/11.30am/6.30am

Tuesday, August 15

Semi-final 1, Eden Park, Auckland, 8pm/9am/4am

Wednesday, August 16

Semi-final 2, Stadium Australia, Sydney, 8pm/11am/6am

Saturday, August 19

Third-place play-off, Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane, 6pm/9am/4am

Sunday, August 20

Final, Stadium Australia, Sydney, 8pm/11am/6am (ITV & BBC)

What are the groups?

Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland

Group B: Australia, Ireland, Nigeria, Canada

Group C: Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan

Group D : England, Haiti, Denmark, China

Group E: United States, Vietnam, the Netherlands, Portugal

Group F: France, Jamaica, Brazil, Panama

Group G : Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina

Group H: Germany, Morocco, Colombia, South Korea

Play our World Cup predictor

How to get tickets

Tickets for multi-match packages went on sale from October 6 – available from just $20 AUD/NZD for adults and $10 AUD/NZD for children.

Who are the defending champions?

The US. They beat the Netherlands in Lyon in 2019.

What ball will be used at the tournament?

The official ball for this summer’s Women’s World Cup will use the same technology that was deployed during 2022’s men’s tournament in Qatar, to send VAR officials real-time data to contribute to semi-automated offside decisions.



The ball, created by adidas and named ‘OCEAUNZ’, contains a motion sensor powered by a rechargeable battery, which can be charged by induction and is suspended in the centre of the ball.

“Adidas has created an iconic [ball] that reflects diversity, inclusivity and togetherness, fitting themes for the first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by two different countries from different confederations,” Fifa’s secretary general Fatma Samoura said. “This edition of the tournament will be extremely special.”

Official ball for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

What are the latest odds?

US 5/2

England 7/2

Spain 6/1

Germany 7/1

France 9/1

Australia 10/1

Odds correct as of July 3

