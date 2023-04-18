Women’s World Cup 2023: When is it, who has qualified and what to expect from England

Megan Rapinoe and USA players celebrate as they lift the trophy during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 7, 2019 in Lyon, France - Marc Atkins/Getty Images

England will face Haiti, Denmark and China in Group D of the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The European champions' first match will be against Haiti, in Brisbane on July 22, after the Caribbean nation qualified for the finals for the first time with success in February’s inter-continental play-offs.

The Lionesses will then face Denmark in Sydney on July 28, before completing their group-stage fixtures with a meeting with China, in Adelaide on August 1.

China were the first team drawn alongside England and are the second highest-ranked country in the group, having featured in the last two editions of the tournament and reached the quarter-finals in 2015. They were also crowned Asian champions in 2022.

Denmark were the highest ranked team in Pot 3 and make a return to the tournament having not qualified for the previous three editions.

The Republic of Ireland - making their World Cup debut - were drawn into Group B and will play hosts Australia on the opening day of the tournament in Sydney. Completing the Republic's group are Canada and Nigeria.

When is it?

The 2023 Women's World Cup will take place from July 20 to August 20, 2023, in the southern hemisphere’s winter.

Where is it?

The tournament will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand, who beat Colombia to win the vote. Venues include those which will be well known to rugby fans, such as Eden Park (Auckland), Suncorp Stadium (Brisbane), and Stadium Australia (Sydney).

Australia’s first match has been moved to a larger venue in Sydney because of “significant interest in tickets”. The 83,000-capacity Stadium Australia – the biggest stadium being used across the World Cup, and the venue for August 20’s final – will now stage Australia’s opening Group B meeting with the Republic of Ireland.

Which teams have qualified?

England qualified for the tournament, with one qualifying match to spare. Scotland and Wales were eliminated in the play-offs, while Northern Ireland did not make it out of their qualifying group, but the Republic of Ireland have made it for the first time. Holders the United States, Olympic champions Canada and all the women’s game’s traditionally-dominant powers are amongst the 32 teams in the finals.

Haiti, Panama and Portugal all progressed through the inter-continental play-offs in February, and the draw for the tournament finals is:

How to watch

Broadcasting rights for the tournament have not yet been announced but the 2019 edition was shown exclusively by the BBC.

What is the latest news?

France head coach Corinne Diacre has been sacked less than five months before the Women's World Cup.

The future of Diacre, whose side reached the semi-finals of last summer's European Championship, had been in increasing doubt since three of France's best players all withdrew from the national team towards the end of February.

Captain Wendie Renard, plus PSG forwards Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto, all stepped back because they felt they could no longer support either the current "system", according to Renard's statement, or "management", which was cited by Diani and Katoto.

The French Football Federation [FFF] held a meeting of its executive committee on Thursday, March 9 and a statement released by the FFF said they had observed a "very significant divide with executive players" and "a discrepancy with the requirements of the very high level" for the team's performance.

The FFF's statement added: "This fracture has reached a point of no return which harms the interests of the selection. It appears that the dysfunctions observed are irreversible.



"In view of these elements, it was decided to put an end to the mission of Corinne Diacre at the head of the French women's team."

One of Diacre's strongest supporters within the FFF, former president Noel Le Graet, resigned on Feb 28 amid allegations of sexual misconduct - which he has denied - and many felt that, with Diacre no longer having the backing of the president, her departure was increasingly inevitable.



The FFF's interim president Philippe Diallo has asked a newly-appointed FFF commission to find, "as soon as possible", candidates to replace Diacre.

How to get tickets

Tickets for multi-match packages went on sale from October 6 – available from just $20 AUD/NZD for adults and $10 AUD/NZD for children.

Who are the defending champions?

The US. They beat the Netherlands in Lyon in 2019.

How have England done before?

England have now qualified for the Women's World Cup six times. They have reached the quarter-finals three times and the semi-finals twice, most recently in 2019 when they were knocked out by eventual winners US.

What ball will be used at the tournament?

The official ball for this summer's Women's World Cup will use the same technology that was deployed during 2022's men's tournament in Qatar, to send VAR officials real-time data to contribute to semi-automated offside decisions.



The ball, created by adidas and named ‘OCEAUNZ’, contains a motion sensor powered by a rechargeable battery, which can be charged by induction and is suspended in the centre of the ball.

Official ball for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 - FIFA



“Adidas has created an iconic [ball] that reflects diversity, inclusivity and togetherness, fitting themes for the first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by two different countries from different confederations," Fifa's secretary general Fatma Samoura said. "This edition of the tournament will be extremely special."