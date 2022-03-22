Women’s World Banking Asset Management Selects DealCloud as Its Centralized Technology Platform

Intapp Inc.

Centralized Data and ESG Metrics Tracking Will Ensure Funds Further Women’s Financial Inclusion

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud-based software for the global professional and financial services industry, today announced that Women’s World Banking Asset Management (WAM), the investment arm of Women’s World Banking, has selected DealCloud to enhance pipeline and portfolio management, investor relations, and reporting.



WAM makes direct equity investments in financial institutions with an explicit focus on women through Women’s World Banking Capital Partners Funds I and II. WAM aims to help close the gender gap in financial inclusion by investing in high-performing financial service providers that serve low-income female clients, expand gender diversity within their staff and management teams, and use innovative solutions to enhance customer reach and engagement. DealCloud will help WAM track and report on gender action plans and other value-add initiatives for its portfolio companies, ensuring they meet those objectives

“As the size of our teams and our funds continue to increase, the sheer volume of outreach and velocity of conversations in which we are engaged has become too complex to manage without a robust software solution,” said Yrenilsa Lopez, Portfolio Manager at WAM. “With DealCloud, everyone at WAM will operate using a centralized source of data, updated in real time to ensure we efficiently manage our pipeline and portfolio, effectively capture our metrics of success, and support communications with our partners.”

“We’re beyond excited to be working with Women’s World Banking,” said Ben Harrison, President of Financial Services at Intapp. “We believe the DealCloud platform will help Women’s World Banking Asset Management and its portfolio companies continue to develop innovative financial products and services that will make a meaningful impact for women, their families, and their communities in the emerging markets.”

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 2,000 of the world's premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.

About Women’s World Banking

Women’s World Banking designs and invests in financial solutions, institutions, and policy environments in emerging markets to create greater economic stability and prosperity for women, their families, and their communities. With a global reach of 60 partners in 34 countries serving more than 85 million women clients, Women’s World Banking drives impact through its scalable, market-driven solutions, gender lens private equity fund, and leadership and diversity programs. Visit womensworldbanking.org.

