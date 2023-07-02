Women’s tennis sees net gains thanks to Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter

Emma Raducanu, who won the 2021 US Open, will miss Wimbledon this year as she recovers from injury - Robert Deutsch/USA Today Sports/File Photo

The number of women taking up tennis has gone up by 34 per cent in the past year amid the rise of Emma Raducanu and now Katie Boulter.

As the Wimbledon Championships start on Monday, the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) reported a rise of 43 per cent in adults playing tennis, taking the total to 4.7 million.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

There was also a significant increase in children playing annually to 3.6 million and participation among 16 to 34-year-olds went up by 48 per cent.

Although Raducanu is out of this year’s tournament after surgeries on wrist and ankle injuries, all eyes are on Boulter, who recently dethroned the 2021 US Open champion as the British number one.

She has been drawn against Daria Saville, the Russian-turned-Australian player, in her first-round match on Tuesday.

Andy Murray, the two-time Wimbledon champion, will also be in action at the All England Club that day as he opens his account against fellow Briton, Ryan Peniston.

Katie Boulter goes into Wimbledon as the British number one - Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

In an attempt to encourage more people to play tennis, the LTA has teamed up with the Government to refurbish 1,000 tennis courts through the Park Project.

The £30 million scheme, which will see £21.9 million committed by the Government and £8.4 million by the LTA Tennis Foundation, is the most significant investment in parks tennis courts for a generation.

Lucy Frazer, the Culture Secretary, said: “Keeping the country active is a key priority for this government, and access to grassroots sport is a vital part of that, whether you live in the middle of a city or a small village.

“As a massive tennis fan, I see this as a major opportunity for those who may not have played before to pick up a racket and give it a go.”

Altogether, it is hoped that 3,000 park tennis courts are refurbished across England, Scotland and Wales until 2024, resurfacing and repainting those parks in the worst condition, with a particular focus on targeting inequalities in participation.

Scott Lloyd, the LTA’s chief executive, said: “We are delighted to have now refurbished 1,000 park tennis courts across Britain as part of this investment in park tennis facilities by the Government and LTA Tennis Foundation.

“We’re working with hundreds of local authorities across the country to transform park tennis courts, making it far easier to find a court and book, and ensuring a range of engaging activities are available for people to take part in.”

Wimbledon 2023 women's draw - Britons

The LTA is also supporting local authorities and providers to ensure that a range of activities is in place across park courts, including free weekly tennis sessions where equipment is provided.

Digital gate access systems have been installed across sites to make finding, booking and getting onto the court through the LTA online system as easy and secure as possible for tennis players.

The move is designed to open up the sport to people of all backgrounds, with the LTA aiming to attract 500,000 more players in parks every year.

It came amid a surge in grassroots participation and elite success across British tennis.

Over the past three years, Raducanu won the US Open, there has been sustained success for Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett in wheelchair doubles Grand Slam events, and Cameron Norrie is in the ATP men’s top 20.

More recently, Britain reached the semi-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time since 1981, and Boulter won the Nottingham Open last month.