Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Fixtures, how to watch and England’s odds

Australia celebrate their Women's T20 World Cup win in Cape Town last year - Getty Images/Jan Kruger

This year’s Women’s T20 World Cup is the ninth edition of the competition since its creation in 2009. That year, England triumphed over New Zealand in the final, on home soil, but Australia have won six of the subsequent seven tournaments.

They come into the competition as reigning champions having defeated South Africa in Cape Town in the final of the 2023 edition and are favourites to lift the trophy for a fourth successive time in October.

Bangladesh was due to host the tournament for the first time this year but following recent political unrest in the country it was moved to the UAE. Matches will now be staged in Dubai and Sharjah after Bangladesh became gripped by civil unrest that toppled long-serving prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice said: “We know the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) would have staged a memorable event, but travel advisories from the governments of a number of the participating teams meant that wasn’t feasible.”

When is the Women’s T20 World Cup taking place?

The 2024 tournament runs from Thursday, October 3 to Sunday, October 20, with matches taking place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.

What is the tournament format?

There are two groups of five teams. Group A consists of six-time champions Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Group B includes Bangladesh, England, Scotland, South Africa and West Indies.

Sri Lanka and Scotland were the final teams to qualify, booking their places by reaching the final of the ICC qualifier in Abu Dhabi.

The group games will take place from October 3 to October 15 and each team will play every other team in their group once. The top two teams in each group after those matches will progress to the semi-finals.

The semi-finals will be played on October 17 and 18, with the winners progressing to a final on October 20.

How to watch the Women’s T20 World Cup on TV

Every match of the tournament will be available live on Sky Sports, with England’s four group matches confirmed to be on Sky Sports Cricket.

What are England’s fixtures?

Saturday, October 5: Bangladesh v England, 11am, Sharjah

Monday, October 7: England v South Africa, 3pm, Sharjah

Sunday, October 13: England v Scotland, 11am, Sharjah

Tuesday, October 15: England v West Indies, 3pm, Dubai

Full fixture list for the Women’s T20 World Cup

(All times UK time)

Group stages

Thursday, October 3: Bangladesh v Scotland, 11am, Sharjah

Thursday, October 3: Pakistan v Sri Lanka, 3pm, Sharjah

Friday, October 4: South Africa v West Indies, 11am, Dubai

Friday, October 4: India v New Zealand, 3pm, Dubai

Saturday, October 5: Bangladesh v England, 11am, Sharjah

Saturday, October 5: Australia v Sri Lanka, 3pm, Sharjah

Sunday, October 6: India v Pakistan, 11am, Dubai

Sunday, October 6: Scotland v West Indies, 3pm, Dubai

Monday, October 7: England v South Africa, 3pm, Sharjah

Tuesday, October 8: Australia v New Zealand, 3pm, Sharjah

Wednesday, October 9: Scotland v South Africa, 11am Dubai

Wednesday, October 9: India v Sri Lanka, 3pm, Dubai

Thursday, October 10: Bangladesh v West Indies, 3pm, Sharjah

Friday, October 11: Australia v Pakistan, 3pm, Dubai

Saturday, October 12: New Zealand v Sri Lanka, 11am, Sharjah

Saturday, October 12: Bangladesh v South Africa, 3pm, Dubai

Sunday, October 13: England v Scotland, 11am, Sharjah

Sunday, October 13: Australia v India, 3pm, Sharjah

Monday, October 14: New Zealand v Pakistan, 3pm, Dubai

Tuesday, October 15: England v West Indies, 3pm, Dubai

Knockout stages

Thursday, October 17: Semi-final one, 3pm, Dubai

Friday, October 18: Semi-final two, 3pm, Sharjah

Sunday, October 20: Final, 3pm, Dubai

Who are the previous winners?

2009 England

2010 Australia

2012 Australia

2014 Australia

2016 West Indies

2018 Australia

2020 Australia

2023 Australia

What are the latest odds?