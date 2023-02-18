England's Nat Sciver-Brunt plays a shot - Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Fixtures, how to watch and England's odds - Marco Longari/Getty Images

England maintained their ideal start to the Women's T20 World Cup with an 11-run victory over India at Gqeberha.

India and England had both won their opening two matches, but whichever team finishes top of the group is likely to avoid a semi-final against Australia.

England's spinners successfully managed to keep the run rate low in the middle overs, with India going 44 runs without hitting a boundary, and Heather Knight's side held on to victory despite a costly final over from Katherine Sciver-Brunt.

In the first innings after being put in to bat, England's experienced players held their nerve to recover from the loss of early wickets and set a total of 151 for seven.

England had been 29 for three in the powerplay and struggling against the Indian seam bowlers and Renuka Singh especially, with the 27-year-old finishing with figures of five for 15 from her four overs.

But Nat Sciver-Brunt then steadied the England innings, making 50 from 42 deliveries and putting on 51 with Knight (28) and 40 with wicketkeeper Amy Jones who struck a useful 40 from 27.

India started their chase on the front foot, hitting 29 before the loss of the first wicket, with the Women's Premier League's most expensive player Smriti Mandhana leading from the front at the top of the order and making a half-century of her own (52 from 41).

However, their chase stalled with the introduction of spin, with Sarah Glenn taking two wickets and Sophie Ecclestone's four overs going for just 14 runs.

Richa Ghosh briefly threatened to take the game down to the wire, hitting a quick 47 from 34 including two sixes, but England were able to secure victory.

Where is the tournament taking place?

The 2023 Women's T20 World Cup started on February 10 in South Africa with the hosts losing to Sri Lanka by three runs.

Cape Town, Paarl and Gqeberha will all host matches, with the knockout games to be played in Cape Town.

The final is on February 26 with a reserve day available on February 27.

Story continues

What is the tournament format?

In the group games, which run until February 21, each team plays the other four teams in their group once. The top two teams in each group play the semi-finals.

What are the groups?

Group 1

Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Group 2

England, India, West Indies, Pakistan, Ireland

What are England's fixtures?

Full fixtures and schedule

Results

Friday, February 10: Sri Lanka beat South Africa by three runs

Saturday, February 11: England beat West Indies by seven wickets

Saturday, February 11: Australia beat New Zealand by 97 runs

Sunday, February 12: India beat Pakistan by seven wickets

Sunday, February 12: Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by seven wickets

Monday, February 13: England beat Ireland by four wickets

Monday, February 13: South Africa beat New Zealand by 65 runs

Tuesday, February 14: Australia beat Bangladesh by eight wickets

Wednesday, February 15 : India beat West Indies by six wickets

Wednesday, February 15: Pakistan beat Ireland by 70 runs

Thursday, February 16: Australia beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets

Friday, February 17: New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 71 runs

Friday, February 17: West Indies beat Ireland by six wickets

Saturday, February 18: England beat India by 11 runs

Saturday, February 18: Australia beat Australia by six wickets

Group-stage fixtures

Sunday, February 19: Pakistan vs West Indies, 1pm GMT (Paarl)

Sunday, February 19: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 5pm GMT (Paarl)

Monday, February 20: Ireland vs India, 1pm GMT (Gqeberha)

Tuesday, February 21: England vs Pakistan, 1pm GMT (Cape Town)

Tuesday, February 21: South Africa vs Bangladesh, 5pm GMT (Cape Town)

Knockout fixtures

Thursday, February 23: Semi-final 1, 1pm GMT (Cape Town)

Friday, February 24: Semi-final 2, 1pm GMT (Cape Town)

Sunday, February 26: Final, 1pm GMT (Cape Town)

How can I watch on TV?

All matches are live on Sky Sports in the UK.

Who is in England's squad?

England all-rounder Alice Capsey made Jon Lewis' 15-strong squad for the tournament after recovering from the broken collarbone sustained in the opening one-day international against the West Indies last month.

The 18-year-old from Surrey was awarded her first central England contract in November in a breakthrough 2022 that also saw her shortlisted for the ICC women's emerging cricketer of the year award.

Issy Wong and Dani Gibson are present as travelling reserves.

Heather Knight (Western Storm, captain)

Lauren Bell (Southern Vipers)

Maia Bouchier (Southern Vipers)

Katherine Brunt (Northern Diamonds)

Alice Capsey (South East Stars)

Kate Cross (Thunder)

Freya Davies (South East Stars)

Charlie Dean (Southern Vipers)

Sophia Dunkley (South East Stars)

Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder)

Sarah Glenn (Central Sparks)

Amy Jones (Central Sparks)

Nat Sciver (Northern Diamonds)

Lauren Winfield-Hill (Northern Diamonds)

Danni Wyatt (Southern Vipers)

Travelling reserves: Issy Wong (Central Sparks), Dani Gibson (Western Storm)

What are the best of the latest odds?

Australia: 4/9

England: 10/3

India: 7/1

South Africa: 20/1

New Zealand: 50/1

Sri Lanka: 80/1

West Indies: 100/1

Pakistan: 100/1

Odds last updated February 18