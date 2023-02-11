Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Fixtures, how to watch and England's odds

Heather Knight and Nat Sciver-Brunt of England celebrate following the ICC Women's T20 World Cup group B match between West Indies and England - Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

England continued their aggressive mindset as they cruised past the West Indies in their T20 World Cup opener by seven wickets on Saturday.

Sophie Ecclestone helped England limit West Indies to 135-7 by taking 3-23 in Paarl, while Sophie Dunkley (34 off 18) got England off to a rapid start in their run chase. Captain Heather Knight and Nat Sciver-Brunt took England to their target of 136 with 33 balls to spare.

Jon Lewis's side have embraced the Bazball mentality that has transformed the men's Test team and with a world-class bowler in Sophie Ecclestone, they have to be real contenders.

When and where is it?

The 2023 Women's T20 World Cup started on Friday in South Africa with the hosts losing to Sri Lanka by three runs.

Cape Town, Paarl and Gqeberha will all host matches, with the knockout games to be played in Cape Town.

The final will be held on February 26 with a reserve day available on February 27.

Who is taking part?

Defending champions (and five-time winners) Australia are grouped alongside Trans-Tasmanian rivals New Zealand and hosts South Africa in Group 1, which also includes Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. England, India, West Indies, Pakistan and Ireland are in Group 2.

Group 1

Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Group 2

England, India, West Indies, Pakistan, Ireland

What are England's group fixtures?

Saturday, February 11: England beat West Indies by seven-wickets

Monday, February 13: Ireland vs England, 1pm

Saturday, February 18: England vs India, 1pm

Tuesday, February 21: England vs Pakistan, 1pm

Full fixtures and schedule

Friday, February 10: Sri Lanka beat South Africa by three runs

Saturday, February 11: West Indies vs England, 1pm GMT (Paarl)

Saturday, February 11: Australia vs New Zealand, 5pm GMT (Paarl)

Sunday, February 12: India vs Pakistan, 1pm GMT (Cape Town)

Sunday, February 12: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 5pm GMT (Cape Town)

Monday, February 13: Ireland vs England, 1pm GMT (Paarl)

Monday, February 13: South Africa vs New Zealand, 5pm GMT (Paarl)

Tuesday, February 14: Australia vs Bangladesh, 5pm GMT (Gqeberha)

Wednesday, February 15: West Indies vs India, 1pm GMT (Cape Town)

Wednesday, February 15: Pakistan vs Ireland, 5pm GMT (Cape Town)

Thursday, February 16: Sri Lanka vs Australia, 1pm GMT (Gqeberha)

Friday, February 17: New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 1pm GMT (Cape Town)

Friday, February 17: West Indies vs Ireland, 5pm GMT (Cape Town)

Saturday, February 18: England vs India, 1pm GMT (Gqeberha)

Saturday, February 18: South Africa vs Australia, 5pm GMT (Gqeberha)

Sunday, February 19: Pakistan vs West Indies, 1pm GMT (Paarl)

Sunday, February 19: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 5pm GMT (Paarl)

Monday, February 20: Ireland vs India, 1pm GMT (Gqeberha)

Tuesday, February 21: England vs Pakistan, 1pm GMT (Cape Town)

Tuesday, February 21: South Africa vs Bangladesh, 5pm GMT (Cape Town)

Thursday, February 23: Semi-final 1, 1pm GMT (Cape Town)

Friday, February 24: Semi-final 2, 1pm GMT (Cape Town)

Sunday, February 26: Final, 1pm GMT (Cape Town)

How can I watch?

All matches are live on Sky Sports.

What is the tournament format?

In the group games, which run until February 21, each team will take on the other four teams in their group once. The top two teams in each group at the end of the group stage play the semi-finals.

Who is in England's squad?

England all-rounder Alice Capsey made Jon Lewis' 15-strong squad for the tournament after recovering from the broken collarbone sustained in the opening one-day international against the West Indies last month.

The 18-year-old from Surrey was awarded her first central England contract in November in a breakthrough 2022 that also saw her shortlisted for the ICC women's emerging cricketer of the year award.

Bowler Kate Cross could make her first T20 appearance for England since 2019, while Issy Wong and Dani Gibson are present as travelling reserves.

Heather Knight (Western Storm, captain)

Lauren Bell (Southern Vipers)

Maia Bouchier (Southern Vipers)

Katherine Brunt (Northern Diamonds)

Alice Capsey (South East Stars)

Kate Cross (Thunder)

Freya Davies (South East Stars)

Charlie Dean (Southern Vipers)

Sophia Dunkley (South East Stars)

Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder)

Sarah Glenn (Central Sparks)

Amy Jones (Central Sparks)

Nat Sciver (Northern Diamonds)

Lauren Winfield-Hill (Northern Diamonds)

Danni Wyatt (Southern Vipers)

Travelling reserves: Issy Wong (Central Sparks), Dani Gibson (Western Storm)

What are the best of the latest odds?

Australia: 1/2

India: 9/2

England: 4/1

New Zealand: 9/1

South Africa: 25/1

West Indies: 50/1

Pakistan: 80/1

Sri Lanka: 150/1

Bangladesh: 250/1

Ireland: 500/1

Odds last updated February 11