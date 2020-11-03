Women’s T20 challenge 2020 LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch Supernovas vs Velocity match online at India Time

The third edition of the Women's T20 Challenge finally kicks off on Wednesday with defending champions Supernovas, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, taking on the Mithali Raj-led Velocity at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium.

The Supernovas had defeated the Smriti Mandhana-led Trailblazers in the one-off match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium in 2018 that marked BCCI's maiden foray into women's franchise-based T20 cricket.

The following year saw the tournament expand to a third team and become a four-match affair " including a final " instead of a one-off game. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co once again emerged winners when they beat Velocity by four wickets in the summit clash that took place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Kaur starred in the final with a half-century as the match went down to the last delivery in what was a relatively low-scoring contest.

This year, the tournament will feature some of the biggest names from the world of women's cricket, with Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Danielle Wyatt (England) and Sune Luus (South Africa) among the international stars in action.

Making a return to competitive cricket after nearly a year will be India veterans Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, who have retired from the shortest format and thus weren't part of the team's Women's T20 World Cup campaign in Australia earlier this year.

Much like the teams involved in men's cricket since the resumption of the sport earlier this year, the teams had to go into quarantine after their arrival in the United Arab Emirates, where the tournament along with the 13th Indian Premier League (IPL) had to be shifted due to the COVID-19 situation in India.

Here's all you need to know about the live broadcast of Supernovas vs Velocity:

When is the 1st match of the Women's T20 Challenge 2020 between Supernovas and Velocity?

The 1st match of the Women's T20 Challenge 2020 between Supernovas and Velocity is on Wednesday, 4 November, 2020.

Where will the Supernovas vs Velocity match be played?

The match will be played at the Sharjah International Stadium.

What time does the Supernovas vs Velocity match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Supernovas vs Velocity match?

All the Women's T20 Challenge 2020 matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.firstpost.com

Squads:

Supernovas full squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Chamari Athapaththu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka, Muskan Malik

Velocity full squad: Mithali Raj (c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma (wk), Ekta Bisht, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Pradhan, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danni Wyatt, Sune Luus, Anagha Deshpande, Meghna Singh.

