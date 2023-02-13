Women’s Super League: talking points from the weekend’s action

Toone sees red everywhere

Manchester United’s Ella Toone was not only wearing red for her club’s 2-1 win over Tottenham; she was also seeing it as she was sent off in the 80th minute. She attempted to tackle Eveliina Summanen and the Spurs midfielder tangled Toone’s legs in hers, resulting in the United player falling to the ground. The England international did not take kindly to the challenge and retaliated by pushing Summanen into the turf. The incident brought Toone a red card. Toone wrote on Twitter: “Pride myself on the passion and love I have when playing for this club. Hold my hands up for my reaction and I’ll learn from it.” Although it did not cost United the win, which put them top, it could cost them in the future with Toone facing a three-match suspension. This will include a game at Chelsea, title rivals and defending champions, on 12 March. In a title race this close, United will be frustrated they will have to grind out results without one of their biggest stars. United’s manager, Marc Skinner, says they will review the incident and may appeal. SR

It's all kicking off 🤯



Ella Toone is shown a red card 🟥 pic.twitter.com/Ix4iSuFSGR — Sky Sports WSL (@SkySportsWSL) February 12, 2023

Leicester bag a lifeline

Bottom-placed Leicester secured a 1-0 win at Liverpool that is vital to their survival chances. The result stunned many, which isn’t surprising when you look at the statistics. Before the game, Leicester had taken the fewest shots (98), scored the fewest goals (5), had the worst shot conversion rate (5.1%) and the lowest expected goal tally (5.8) in the league. But it took one shot from Hannah Cain to bag the three points on Sunday. The victory was their second of the season – the first was last month’s 3-0 win against Brighton – and it puts them a point behind struggling Reading. An added glimmer of hope for Leicester fans comes with the club having a game in hand; a fixture against Tottenham. SR

Hannah Cain of Leicester is congratulated by teammates after scoring against Liverpool. Photograph: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Seagulls’ struggles continue

Alarm bells will be sounding at Brighton after a comprehensive beating at the hands of Aston Villa. Jens Scheuer’s main concern will be how his team fell away so dramatically. Despite taking an early lead, their defensive frailties were clear when faced with a fluid attack, conceding five goals in half an hour. It finished 6-2 and Scheuer was frank about his side’s position. He talked about the need for honesty from himself and his players in the weeks to come as they teeter ever closer to the drop. They sit two points ahead of Leicester and possess the worst goal difference in the league. The mountain seems that little bit steeper when looking ahead with Chelsea and Manchester City waiting after the international break. SD

Hasegawa’s class shines for Manchester City

Gareth Taylor was full of praise for Yui Hasegawa after an influential performance in Manchester City’s 2-1 victory over Arsenal. “She’s been top-class from the minute she’s got here,” the City manager said. “We lost a good six in Keira Walsh and Yui has come in and taken the team’s level of performance to another level.” The Japan international has been the linchpin of City’s midfield since arriving in the summer and a key element in their unbeaten league run. She covered every blade of grass on Saturday as the hosts’ blistering energy and speed of play enabled them to seize control. It was a performance and result that took City into third and become a real player in the title race. SD

Arsenal find top-three place under threat

Jonas Eidevall refused to be drawn on whether the title race was out of Arsenal’s reach after his team had been on the back foot for much of the match at City. “I take it game-by-game,” the manager said. “It never changes for me.” Arsenal are still very much in the title race, six points off the leaders, Manchester United, five behind Chelsea and three away from City, with a game in hand on the Manchester clubs. They have to play all three too. Increasingly, though, Arsenal’s chances of making the top three – and the Champions League – look under threat. At the start of the season, no trophy or Champions League place would have been viewed as a massive failure. But the goalposts have shifted. The loss of players of the calibre of Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead would rock any team. If Arsenal end with a place in the UWCL, a trophy or both that will be a huge success. Miss out and, yes, it’s a failure, but not an inexcusable one. SW