Women’s Super League: talking points from the weekend’s action

Skinner’s anger at referees boils over

Rehanne Skinner’s frustration at the state of officiating spilled over after West Ham’s 2-0 loss to Chelsea and she called for all WSL referees and their assistants to be professional. Skinner’s team were denied an equaliser against the champions after Honoka Hayashi was incorrectly flagged offside, but it is what she sees as repeated wrong calls that pushed her to demand change. “Last week there were two goals that were scored against us, neither of which should have stood, which is another point for us,” she said. “Tottenham game, we get an apology after the game for a goal that should never have stood for offside. I’m getting a bit sick of it to be honest … We just cannot keep having those types of mistakes because it completely ruins the game.” VAR is one solution but Skinner also added, more significantly perhaps, that WSL officials need to be full time. Currently only 50% of WSL referees are working on a full-time basis. “A lot of people are talking about VAR and things like that and if that’s what we need to do to get results right then that’s what we need to do,” she said. “Ultimately the referees still aren’t professional in this game so they’re not actually in a situation where they are solely focusing on these games and I think that has just got to change.” Suzanne Wrack

Arsenal find solutions after Villa scare

There was further controversy at Villa Park where Stina Blackstenius’s goal was allowed to stand after not only a clear offside but a handball too, even if by that point Arsenal had already done enough to secure the three points. One of the themes of Arsenal’s season has been their inability to break down a low block. And so it continued in the first half against Villa, quite content to sit deep and wait for their opportunity to pick the visitors off in transition. Carla Ward’s side were well-drilled, allowing little space, and clinical when a chance fell their way. But where they had failed on several occasions this season, Jonas Eidevall and his team were able to solve the puzzle in the second half. There was an increased intensity about Arsenal’s play and a real energy in the press as they dragged Villa from side to side with continuous waves of attack, eventually pulling apart a creaking defensive line to win 3-1. It was a result of huge importance, putting them eight points clear of fourth-placed Liverpool; breathing room earned in the race for the final Champions League spot. Sophie Downey

Park shines on Etihad stage

As Jess Park wheeled away to take in the adoration of the 40,000 spectators, a young girl’s dream became a reality. A lifelong City fan who had moved up from the club’s academy, the 22-year-old had just scored her first league goal for the club on the biggest stage, the Etihad turf. Eight minutes later, she completed her double before providing an assist for Khadija Shaw, whose 68th goal for the club made her City’s record scorer. Park has been a revelation since the turn of the year, making a position in City’s attacking midfield her own having patiently waited for her opportunity. She was the catalyst once more in their comfortable 3-1 win over Manchester United,linking the play and creating chances with her customary energy and dynamism. It was an eye-catching performance in front of the onlooking Sarina Wiegman, one that will have done her no harm as she looks to make her mark on the senior England team. SD

Robinson the key for Brighton

Katie Robinson’s sparkling performance helped Brighton secure a 3-2 victory over Leicester in a thrilling game at the King Power Stadium. The England winger was a handful all game, taking on Leicester’s defenders and beating them time and again with her blistering pace. Robinson’s confidence in one-on-one situations paid off in the second half, when she latched on to a through ball to round the Leicester goalkeeper, Lize Kop, to put Brighton 2-1 up. Brimming with excitement, she scored a second goal shortly after, only for it to be ruled out for offside. Despite a late Leicester equaliser, Brighton remained undeterred, replying a minute later to win the game. Robinson was involved once again, clipping a ball in to Madison Haley, who cushioned a cut-back for Elisabeth Terland to dispatch first time. That wonderful team goal earned Brighton back-to-back away wins for the first time since March 2022. Xaymaca Awoyungbo

Spurs leave shooting boots at home

When Beth England put Tottenham 1-0 up in the opening two minutes of Sunday’s match against Bristol City, many fans would have thought it was a sign of things to come – and it should have been. Spurs completely dominated but struggled to hit the target on several occasions, with Celin Bizet, Jessica Naz and Matilda Vinberg all coming close. They did not face too much of a threat from City, especially after Shania Hayles was forced off with a shoulder injury, but the way Spurs managed to see out the game was another example of how far they have come under the management of Robert Vilahamn. “I think this was actually a really good game because we had the ball, we created chances, I think we had 19 shots,” the Swede explained. “It’s just that extra goal. We need to make sure we can score even more goals.” Emillia Hawkins

Liverpool setback in pursuit of Europe

Liverpool’s pursuit of Champions League qualification hit a stumbling block in a drab Merseyside derby draw. Matt Beard’s side went into the match on the back of three successive WSL wins, but failed to get the better of out-of-form Everton once again. In fact, the hosts, who have scored the fewest goals in the league this season (14), looked most likely to break the deadlock towards the end of the game. Last week, Beard set his sights on a top-three finish but with just five games remaining and an eight-point gap to close on Arsenal, that is now looking very unlikely. “I think it’s a missed opportunity today, personally, especially with the injuries that they’ve got,” said Beard. “But when we don’t take the opportunities and you allow them to grow into the game, we were our own worst enemy today.” EH