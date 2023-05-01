Women’s Super League: talking points from the weekend’s action

Shaw chases Miedema’s scoring record

Bunny Shaw cannot stop scoring and she added to her tally against Reading on Sunday. The goal was the Manchester City striker’s 18th of the season and the question now is can she break the record for most goals scored by a player in a WSL campaign. Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema currently holds the record with 22, achieved by the Dutch striker during the 2018-19 season. Shaw is four goals shy of matching Miedema’s tally and with City having three matches remaining this season, it is possible to see the 26-year-old doing just that. It should also be noted that Aston Villa’s Rachel Daly is on 17 goals, just one behind Shaw, and so, come the end of the season, it is possible two players will have surpassed Miedema’s mark. Sarah Rendell

Daly stakes England claim to start up front

Carla Ward believes Rachel Daly has proven she is a “world class” forward and can spearhead the Lionesses’ attack at this summer’s World Cup. The Aston Villa striker, who plays left-back for England, scored her 16th and 17th goals of the season in Friday’s 3-2 defeat by Manchester United. “She’s world class,” said Ward. “Everything about her: her movement, her goals. She’s probably disappointed she didn’t get her hat-trick, but she’s been unbelievable.” United’s Alessia Russo is England’s first-choice striker while the ACL injury that has ruled Leah Williamson out of the World Cup means Alex Greenwood is likely to play in the centre of defence rather than at left-back. But Ward believes Daly should be considered up front first and foremost. “If Sarina [Wiegman] is looking tonight, you can see her movement is different level,” she said. “Superb.” Peter Lansley

United still in hunt for the Double

Marc Skinner had to sit down with his family in the stands at the Bescot Stadium on Friday evening in order to let his heart rate come down after Manchester United’s last-gasp win against Aston Villa, but he is fully embracing what could be the most exciting denouement to a WSL title race yet. United also have an FA Cup final against Chelsea to navigate but, after Manchester City reduced their lead to three points on Sunday with victory over Reading, their manager is focusing only on the controllables in this four-way contest. “I see it with us trying to beat Tottenham next week,” Skinner said. “That’s all we’ve got to do. We can’t control anybody else’s fate, so we’ve just got to focus on us.” PL

Millie Turner grabbed a late winner as Manchester United won a thriller against Aston Villa. Photograph: Jacob King/PA

Leicester on course to beat the drop

If you had asked WSL observers in December how they rated Leicester’s chances of survival, many would have not been positive. The Foxes have, however, emphatically turned a corner since the winter break. Under Willie Kirk’s stewardship, performances have improved, results have followed, and the belief around the squad is palpable. That was all epitomised by Saturday’s display against Liverpool, which saw them score four with no reply. Their energy and high press caught the visitors by surprise, with the intelligence of young players like Hannah Cain and Carrie Jones integral to the hosts’ success. Jubilant scenes greeted the final whistle, with chants of “We are staying up!” reverberating around the King Power. The battle is not yet won but with these kinds of performances, Leicester will be confident of retaining their WSL status. Sophie Downey

England for England? Spurs striker on song

Bethany England scores goals and when you are struggling for creativity, as Tottenham have done all season, having a striker of her quality is crucial. With a goal in either half of Spurs’s 2-2 draw with Brighton on Saturday, England again rescued her side, showing, as ever, an alertness in the box to nod home inside two minutes of Elisabeth Terland’s opening goal for the visitors. England’s second, resulting from a one-on-one with Lydia Williams after a pinpoint through pass, saw her cancel out Lee Geum-min’s 65th-minute strike for the Seagulls. The 28-year-old’s tally for the season now stands at 10, putting her third in the goalscoring charts behind Bunny Shaw and Rachel Daly. With these kinds of numbers, it is hard to see how an international call-up is not on the cards in the near future. SD

Bethany England is in fine scoring form and chasing an international recall. Photograph: Tottenham Hotspur FC/Getty Images

Robins return with renewed optimism

Bristol City finished their Championship season with a 2-0 loss to Birmingham but were still able to celebrate promotion to the WSL by a single point. They are back in a division they haven’t played in since 2021, where they were relegated after winning only two out of 22 fixtures. So how will they fare in the top tier next season? The transfer window will, of course, play a part; City will want to retain the likes of Shania Hayles, top scorer in the Championship this season, and a few shrewd deals, like Liverpool did when they came up last season, could lead to them securing a mid-table finish. City’s manager, Lauren Smith, is certainly feeling positive about her team’s prospects next season. “I’m pleased for everybody and really excited for what comes next,” she told BBC Radio Bristol. SR