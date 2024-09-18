Women’s Super League 2024-25 previews No 11: Tottenham

Jessica Naz (centre) has shown huge promise and signed a new contract in May. Photograph: Eddie Keogh/The FA/Getty Images

Guardian writers’ predicted position: 6th (NB: this is not necessarily Suzanne Wrack’s prediction but the average of our writers’ tips)

Last season’s position: 6th

The plan

After narrowly avoiding relegation in 2022-23, the sixth-placed finish and FA Cup final in Robert Vilahamn’s first season will be hard to be top. Is there pressure to do better? No one would turn it down, but more importantly than the outcome last season was the team playing with coherence and an identity. If they can continue to develop their style of play and progress as a group, fans will likely be happy even if the team fall a little short of last season’s highs.

The number of additions has been carefully managed and the squad go into the new season with a degree of consistency. Spurs are playing the long game, hoping to avoid the fate of teams that finished high up, spent big to try to crack into the top three and ruptured the dynamic of their squads in the process.

“I know we can compete against all the teams this year,” said Vilahamn. “I know we can become better this year, if everything works well. But, to beat the top three teams, I cannot tell [the players] this is the year it’s going to happen because they have been in the women’s game for a long time.

“On the other hand, there’s a lot of stuff going on in those clubs as well, with new recruitments and new coaches. So it’s going to be an interesting year, especially when the other teams around us are doing the investment. It is going to be more competitive.”

The manager may be cautious regarding ambitions but that does not mean they are not dreaming of big things. “If we are in the Champions League for the next season, that would be amazing,” he said. “But as long as we develop and take steps, that’s what the club want to do.

“Organically, we want to be better and better and better. We don’t force us, we don’t risk anything. We are in a good spot, but I cannot really say that if we are ready for the top three or not. We need to wait and see.”

The manager

Vilahamn is fast building an impressive reputation. Before his arrival, the team looked lost. Vilahamn is not a loud manager but focuses on the individual. “I’m very individual-based there, so if you need love, I’m going to give you love; if you need other stuff, I’m going to give you that as well.

“I was a teacher. I use that quite a lot in my journey as a coach. I never ever treat them the same. I’m trying to treat them as individuals.”

Off-field picture

In their latest accounts, Tottenham’s revenue stood at £2.26m for the year ending June 2023, an increase on the preceding year’s £1.9m. They had an operating loss of £3.1m, up from £1.6m. The investment is increasing and accounts for last season will probably show further growth in both figures, but they are still far below the level of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City. High-quality training facilities and an increased number of games played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will boost revenue further but greater investment from the parent club will be needed if they are to challenge for the top four.

Breakout star

Is this Jessica Naz’s year? The 23-year-old has shown huge promise and won her first senior England call-up in May, after Lauren James withdrew, having been placed on the standby list for England’s Euro 2025 qualifying matches. Naz signed a new three-year contract in May, having scored three goals and provided four assists in 10 starts under Vilahamn. “I like quick players, I like players that can be brave one-v-one and beat them,” said Vilahamn of Naz before the Cup final. “I saw last year that she could have done that, but she didn’t do it too much. She was one of the players I really liked when I watched the games last year and when I signed for the club.”

A-lister

Hayley Raso comes with a high profile similar to that of Beth England, who was a huge and influential addition in January 2023, fast becoming Tottenham’s top scorer. Raso, an Australia forward, joins after a year with Real Madrid, where she scored four times and competed in the Champions League. Having played at Everton and Manchester City, she comes with strong WSL experience. “Can she be a really dominant player in this league with an upcoming team?” Vilahamn said. “I feel like she’s a good match. We talked about where she is and she’s fitting into the way we play in a very good way.”

This summer’s business

Recruiting experienced players and young talent was made all the easier by Spurs’ achievements last season. Last summer, players were joining a side fresh from a relegation battle; now they are joining a team going places. Tottenham changed tack in this window, focusing on key areas rather than an overhaul. “We signed many players last season,” said Vilahamn. “When I look at the squad, I think we have 12 or 13 new players from when I came in, which is many players. The main thing was to find the key targets. So [the centre-back] Claire Hunt was a key target. We looked into what we need to develop in that position and competition in that position. Then you have Ella Morris [another defender], who is a typical Tottenham signing perhaps she’s not ready to play 90 minutes the first game, but she’s definitely a future Lioness. It’s just a question of time before she can do it at Tottenham as well.”

Where do they play?

Tottenham primarily play their home games at Leyton Orient’s Brisbane Road. Close to Leyton station and on several bus routes the ground is fairly accessible. The club have put in a lot of effort into building an atmosphere and making a red ground feel more like home. The pre-match beatboxers and street dancers have developed a small cult following. Last season, the club hosted the women’s team three times at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and there are three more WSL fixtures scheduled – against Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea. “We have a clear strategy, how we’re going to keep growing the fanbase and the games at the stadium,” said Vilahamn. “Last year, we had three games there and all of them we won, and all of them had a really good atmosphere … We’re looking into how we can grow that.”