Women’s Super League 2024-25 previews No 8: Liverpool

Guardian writers’ predicted position: 4th (NB: this is not necessarily Tom Garry’s prediction but the average of our writers’ tips)

Last season’s position: 4th

The Plan

It’s hard to overstate how impressive Liverpool’s fourth-placed finish was last season. Not only did they interrupt the stranglehold that the so-called “big four” were enjoying on the Women’s Super League by finishing above Manchester United but they did so while operating on a significantly inferior budget and with a squad that was performing well above the sum of its parts. Matt Beard’s side almost doubled their points tally from the previous campaign and actually finished closer mathematically to winning the title than they did to finishing in the bottom half. In short, they enjoyed the kind of season that every club outside of those in the title race wished that they could have had.

The big challenge now? Repeating it, or even going one step further, and that’s not going to be straightforward, with all of those four sides having invested strongly in big-name players this summer and with the standard of competition across the league rising. But Liverpool have a relatively young squad and their plan is to keep building for the future. Perhaps a good run in a cup competition might be the sort of opportunity they need to embrace because winning the title still feels a bit unrealistic, despite last season’s heroics.

Beard is trying to stay level-headed about their progress, saying: “From our perspective, now that we’re consolidated [in the league] and it will be our third year back in the top flight, it’s about not standing still or going backwards. We’ve improved the team, definitely. There’s not a lot of work that needs to go into [the squad]. We made nine signings the summer before [in 2023]. It’s really just about picking up where we left off and keeping our heads down and making sure we’re working hard.”

The manager

A two-time WSL title winner with Liverpool in 2013 and 2014 during his first spell at the club, Londoner Beard has been back on Merseyside for three years and has overseen strong improvements since securing promotion to the top flight in the first season of his second spell in charge. He believes there’s no extra pressure on his team after last term’s results, saying: “No, we don’t spend anywhere near as much money as the top five or six. We’re astute with the money we’ve got. From my perspective, I know what we’re spending in relation to where we are. There’s no pressure on us.”

Off-field picture

Without coming close to matching the funding seen by Arsenal, Chelsea or Manchester City, Liverpool are still relatively well supported by the men’s arm of the club in that they have been training at the club’s historic Melwood site since September 2023. Melwood was redeveloped for the women’s team’s sole use and the facilities are top-end. Matchday facilities have been enhanced this summer with the team’s relocation to the St Helens Stadium. Naturally, fans and probably many of the women’s team’s staff would like to see a bigger financial investment coming from the overall club to compete with the title-chasing teams on a level where many would expect them to, and there is always still room for a lot of improvement. But, for now, Liverpool are in a relatively stable position.

Breakout star

The former Sheffield United forward Mia Enderby is still only 19 years old but made six starts for Liverpool in the league last term and, this summer, she scored twice for the England Under-19s side at their Euros, against Serbia and then in the young Lionesses’ semi-final loss against Spain. She found the net in the League Cup against Manchester City last November and there’ll now be a hope that she can become a regular goalscorer in the WSL, utilising her excellent first touch and good positional awareness in the penalty area.

A-lister

The Norway striker Sophie Román Haug contributed seven goals in 20 WSL appearances last season in her first campaign in English football following her eye-catching transfer from Roma, despite being hit by a minor ankle issue in January and a broken nose earlier last term. Now, having had a chance to settle in Merseyside, the 25-year-old could be in for a strong season, if she can cement down a spot among a competitive-looking list of attacking options. She is powerful physically, shows good movement in front of goal and is becoming popular with supporters.

This summer’s business

Liverpool broke their club record transfer fee to sign Canada’s Olivia Smith from Sporting for around €250,000 (£211,000), sending out a strong signal of intent. The attacking midfielder, who only turned 20 in August, can also play up front and the club believe she is only going to get better. The Wales and former Manchester United defender Gemma Evans’ move westwards along the M62 will add an experienced and dependable option to Beard’s backline. The Sweden youth international forward Cornelia Kapocs looks like another useful acquisition. Emma Koivisto – who has joined Milan – is a notable loss, as of course is the exit of the lifelong Liverpool fan Missy Bo Kearns to Aston Villa, but Liverpool were understandably thrilled to see players such as Leanne Kiernan sign new deals.

Where do they play?

Liverpool have a new home this season after agreeing a groundsharing deal with rugby league club St Helens across a 10-year lease. Beard’s side will move away from sharing Tranmere Rovers’ Prenton Park ground in Birkenhead, on the opposite side of the river Mersey, and the far more modern-looking St Helens Stadium has a capacity of 18,000. Fittingly, the stadium is red. There will also be three WSL fixtures staged at Anfield, against Manchester City on 13 October, Manchester United on 16 March and Everton on 4 May.