Women struggle to get federal government’s $5,000 payment to escape domestic violence

Josh Taylor
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: William West/AFP/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: William West/AFP/Getty Images

Women escaping domestic violence say they are struggling to access a $5,000 government payment designed to help victims leave an abusive relationship.

Women have reported delays and poor communication with service providers about the escaping violence payment (EVP), which has been allocated $240m as part of the federal government’s $1.3bn investment in women’s safety.

Since the program launched last year, more than 7,000 applications have been made for the payment which offers up to $5,000, including $1,500 in cash to help move to safety.

Rachael Humphris, a social worker with the Illawarra Women’s Health Centre, said women had faced difficulties in getting the payments quickly. She said a woman in refuge accommodation who recently applied for the payment had not heard back.

Related: ‘I went into fighting mode’: Victoria Derbyshire on escaping violence, surviving cancer – and taking on her bosses

“A week later, she hasn’t heard anything. This is someone in refuge accommodation with two kids looking to try and set up a life and really being in limbo and relying on a very limited income to do so. Having exhausted all of the available cash support [she’s] just running out of options,” she said. “So we just think improving on the time would really help.”

The West Australian reported in February a woman had waited 12 weeks for payment, with staff resourcing issues being blamed for the delay.

A spokesperson for the Department of Social Services said women who inquire about a payment will be contacted by UnitingCare network within 48 hours to go through the application process, after which a case worker is assigned to help the person through the 12-week program.

The spokesperson also pointed to the upfront $500 emergency payment that is available under the program, but Humphris said that payment can be exhausted quickly through rent payments and other requirements. The department did not say how many payments had been made, but in February the government said more than $2m had been paid out.

Guardian Australia has sought comment from UnitingCare.

In Senate estimates in February, the social services minister, Anne Ruston, said the government was working to fix the delays.

“We are absolutely going to be working to rectify these issues as soon as possible. It is a brand new program,” she said.

“It’s a trial and it’s new, but we do need to make sure that we are making these turnaround times much better than they are.”

The government committed an additional $240m to fund the payment in Tuesday’s budget as part of the $2.5bn investment in women’s safety in five years of the 10-year National Plan to End Violence against Women and Children. The additional funding would support up to 37,500 women fleeing violence.

As part of the new funding the department would work with UnitingCare and conduct an independent evaluation to ensure the settings of the program were meeting the needs of women escaping violent relationships, the spokesperson said.

The other major criticism of the payment is only $1,500 of the $5,000 is available in cash, with the rest to be spent on goods or services or paying for bonds or school fees. The department spokesperson said this was to reduce the risk of harm to women with large amounts of cash, but Humphris said women were best placed to know where to put their money and how to support themselves.

“We know that that cash really gives women agency around being able to make their own choices about what the money is for, and not be limited by vouchers, so we are really keen to see an improvement to the EVP around making it [cash] support because women know what they need and need to be able to make those decisions themselves.”

The Illawarra Women’s Health Centre is establishing the Women’s Trauma Recovery Centre, after the government allocated $25m in the budget over five years to the project. It will provide specialised and dedicated services for women to address the impacts of domestic and family violence, and to research recovery responses.

So far in 2022, the Red Heart Campaign has recorded 32 child and women killings, with 23 classed as domestic violence.

Related: Queensland’s ‘patchwork’ response to domestic violence has clearly failed, police veteran says

On Tuesday, as politicians were busy getting ready for Josh Frydenberg’s budget speech, the artist Dans Bain and News Corp journalist Sherele Moody, who set up the Red Heart Campaign, laid out the names of the 2,000 people who had been killed since 2008 on the lawn out the front of Parliament House. It was 30 metres long.

Moody said politicians who attended, such as the Labor MP Tanya Plibersek, were shocked at the number of names.

“There’s always a lot of shock and awe when people actually see the names and photos of victims together. It really brings home the reality of how widespread violence is against women and children, especially violence by people known to them – whether it’s intimate partner domestic or close associate violence like colleagues and friends and neighbours.”

The government’s billion-dollar investment in the next 10-year plan comes after the House Standing Committee on Social and Legal Affairs reported in March last year that the previous plan had “not achieved its objective of a significant and sustained reduction in violence against women and their children”.

“Over the life of the National Plan, governments of all jurisdictions and all political persuasions have spent over $3bn in an attempt to reduce family, domestic and sexual violence. It is clearly not for the want of trying that we as a nation have not reduced these shocking statistics that see the death of one woman on average every eight days at the hands of her partner or former partner,” the report stated.

“Addressing family, domestic and sexual violence remains an urgent challenge. Behind every shocking statistic is the life of an individual, cut short or often irreparably damaged by someone who once cared for them.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nunavut wrestlers bring home silver and bronze medals

    With a couple more silver wrestling medals in hand, Eekeeluak Avalak is already looking forward to future competitions. The 18-year-old from Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, is fresh from competing in the Alberta Amateur Wrestling Association's open tournament on March 19 and 20, where he placed second — twice — against older and more experienced wrestlers. "It felt good to be back on the mat, especially having my other teammates in my corner," Avalak said. "[That] made it a lot more enjoyable and a lot

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Thompson winner with 10.6 left, Sabres rally past Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a fortunate bounce with 10.6 seconds left and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from four down to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-5 on Monday night. Victor Olofsson had two goals and an assist to help the Sabres win for the first time in three games. Kyle Okposo, Vinnie Hinostroza and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo. Thompson, the team leader with 28 goals, broke his stick on a shot from left wing. The puck caromed off the boards behind the ne

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • McCarron scores twice as Predators beat Senators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael McCarron scored twice and Juuse Saros made 36 saves to lead the Nashville Predators over the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Tuesday night. Tanner Jeannot and Matt Duchene also scored and Mattias Ekholm had three assists for Nashville, winners of two straight. Brady Tkachuk scored and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves for Ottawa, which has lost four of five. Ottawa struck first at 4:53 of the opening period on the power play. With the Senators on a two-man advantage, Tim Stützl

  • Islanders use strong third period to top Blue Jackets 5-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period to lift the New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, and Sebastian Aho, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ryan Pulock also scored as New York improved to 7-1 in their last eight home games dating to a 6-0 win against the Blue Jackets on March 10. Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves in his second consecutive start and third straight appearance with Ily

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • Sheldon Kennedy addresses NHL general managers on safety, respect

    MANALAPAN, Fla. — Sheldon Kennedy never envisioned a moment like this two decades ago. Kim Davis didn't see it coming as recently as 2018. The pair led a discussion with the NHL's 32 general managers at their annual meeting – but first in-person gathering since March 2020 because of COVID-19 – on Monday as the league continues its attempt to push forward on the issues of safety, inclusion and respect. "What I have learned over the years is that if we continually try to put one foot in front of t

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Ilya Mikheyev fulfilling promise, combining speed with scoring

    Ilya Mikheyev's speed has impressed since he signed with the Maple Leafs in 2019 but Toronto fans are finally seeing his full potential when the Russian winger combines his fleet of foot with composure in front of the net.&nbsp;

  • Why Fred VanVleet is vital to Toronto's 'Big-Ball' success

    It's easy to dismiss Fred VanVleet's role in the Raptors' new ideology but make no mistake about it, he's a rare breed in his approach and abilities which accompany&nbsp; Toronto's big wings perfectly. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Tenn. lawmakers push for collegiate transgender athlete ban

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee would ban transgender athletes from participating in female college sports under legislation gaining traction inside the state's GOP-controlled General Assembly. The measure is one of 17 bills that have been introduced this year in Tennessee targeting LGBTQ people — more than any other state in the country, according to civil rights activists. “Even amid one of the most extreme time periods for anti-LGBTQ politics in our country’s history, lawmakers in Tennessee

  • Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk dies at age 62

    Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday at the age of 62.

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

    Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Votigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rece

  • Fred VanVleet thinks there’s ‘less BS’ when a team has good chemistry

    Fred VanVleet weighed in on how special it would be to break Kyle Lowry’s Raptors three-point record, especially when they play against each other on Sunday. He also discussed adapting to playing through his knee injury, getting back in rhythm with the starting lineup, and the importance of team chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Varlamov makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Blue Jackets 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his career-high 32nd goal, Semyon Varlamov made 42 saves and the New York Islanders held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night. Josh Bailey, Anthony Beauvillier and Zach Parise also scored as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid. New York moved within two points of Columbus in the standings, but both teams are well behind Washington for the last Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Vladimir Gavrikov scored twice for Columbus, which lost its f