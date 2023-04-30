Women’s sports under threat from trans competitors, MPs warned

Olympic swimmers - Jordan Murph/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Women’s sports will “wither and die” unless trans people are excluded, MPs have been warned.

The group Fair Play for Women, set up to protect the sex-based rights of women, said: “The female category cannot be inclusive of those who have been through male puberty, as this leads to female exclusion.”

And LGB Alliance, a gender-critical group which campaigns for the rights of gays and lesbians, said the desire to be “inclusive” by allowing transwomen to compete actually helped “promote rank misogyny” in sport.

The groups warned that women and girls from certain faiths would be more likely to withdraw from sports altogether if they were expected to share changing rooms with those who had been born men.

The submissions come after it emerged that MPs would be forced to debate changes to the Equality Act to protect the rights of biological women.

Easier to bar trans people

Campaigners gathered more than 100,000 names on a petition to force the debate. They want the Equality Act rewritten to make it clear that “sex” means “biological sex”, not the gender a person identifies as.

Such a change would make it easier to bar trans people from single-sex spaces such as toilets, or to prevent them participating in female teams.

In February 2023, governing body UK Athletics said that it could not prevent trans women from competing in women’s categories because of the Equality Act. It changed its stance in March after receiving assurances around the law.

The Commons culture select committee is carrying out an investigation into women’s sports and how to promote them.

In its response, the LGB Alliance said the answer was to ensure that people born male were barred from women’s sports.

The MPs asked groups to answer the question: “What needs to change at a regulatory level to facilitate more parity between men’s and women’s sports?”

The group responded: “The short answer is that all sports regulators must recognise that unless women’s sports can continue to be single-sex they will wither and die.

Story continues

“Categories exist for good reasons. Some bodies – like World Rugby – have taken the right, evidence-based approach but elsewhere massive confusion persists at all levels of sport.

“LGB Alliance recommends that regulators simply follow the science – whilst avoiding ideology.”

The alliance said the “biggest threat” to girls and women wanting to take part in sport was the “campaign to be more ‘inclusive’.”

“Campaigners use this seemingly positive word to promote the inclusion of boys and men who say they are girls and women in female sports.

“This strikes at the heart of female sports and could eventually destroy them. It disregards the reason sports are divided by sex – which is to ensure fairness and safety in women’s and girls’ sport.

“In other words, the innocuous word ‘inclusion’ is used to promote rank misogyny. It goes without saying that we need a zero-tolerance approach to sexism and misogyny in general, a serious focus on better safeguarding to eliminate abusers, and a genuine commitment to the continuation of single-sex sports and changing facilities.”

It added: “This ‘inclusiveness’ eliminates fair competition in most sports, and in contact sports it also compromises safety.

“Women and girls (especially those belonging to particular faith groups) will be less likely to take part, the end result being not ‘inclusiveness’ but self-exclusion.

“Women and girls will not participate in sports where they cannot excel or win (due to the unfair competition created by including men and boys) or where they are at threat of injury or exposed to the opposite sex in changing facilities.”

Nine per cent faster mean run

The submission quoted a recent scientific study which found that trans women still had a nine per cent faster mean run speed after one year of testosterone suppression than is recommended by World Athletics for inclusion in women’s events.

In its submission, Fair Play for Women said: “Transgender inclusion in female sport leads to female exclusion or self-exclusion.

“The FA is currently reviewing its transgender policy. It must confront the reality that male puberty is irreversible, and that female-only teams need to exclude males of all gender identities.”

It added: “Allowing women and girls to have their own teams and events, their own changing rooms, and not requiring them to include males who want to be there, must be a minimum standard.

“Anything else simply signals to female players that male players’ feelings and needs come first.

“For every female footballer there are nine males. So if trans-identifying males are permitted to join women’s teams, those teams will rapidly become mixed sex. Women and girls will lose places, while others will self-exclude.”

The group Women in Sport said: “After much government and other investment in schemes to encourage more girls and women from the Muslim community to take part in swimming and other forms of exercises there have been multiple cases where a biological male has been accepted into a previously single-sex group and as a result women have walked away.”