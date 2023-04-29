Women’s Six Nations table, standings and full 2023 results

England remain unbeaten as they chase another Women’s Six Nations crown (PA)

England and France will battle for the title on the final weekend of the 2023 Women’s Six Nations.

Simon Middleton’s Red Roses claimed a fourth successive crown last year with a final-day victory over their cross-Channel rivals in Bayonne.

Neither of the big two has been particularly troubled in this year’s tournament, though Wales, Italy and Scotland have all shown promise.

Ioan Cunningham’s Welsh side are all but certain to secure third place and progress to the top tier of the WXV competition, which launches in the autumn.

Here’s a look at the Women’s Six Nations table and full schedule for 2023:

Women’s Six Nations Table Played Wins Draws Losses Points Difference Points 1. England 4 4 0 0 218 20 2. France 4 4 0 0 140 19 3. Wales 4 2 0 2 -43 10 4. Scotland 4 1 0 3 -110 5 5. Italy 4 1 0 3 -64 4 6. Ireland 4 0 0 4 -141 0

Women’s Six Nations - full schedule and UK TV guide for 2023:

ROUND 1

Saturday, 25 March

Wales 31-5 Ireland

England 58-7 Scotland

Sunday, 26 March

Italy 12-22 France

ROUND 2

Saturday, 1 April

Ireland 3-53 France

Scotland 22-34 Wales

Sunday, 2 April

England 68-5 Italy

ROUND 3

Saturday, 15 April

Wales 3-59 England

Italy 24-7 Ireland

Sunday, 16 April

France 55-0 Scotland

ROUND 4

Saturday, 22 April

Ireland 0-48 England

Scotland 29-21 Italy

Sunday, 23 April

France 39-14 Wales

ROUND 5

Saturday, 29 April

1pm BST: England v France, Twickenham - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

3.30pm BST: Italy v Wales, Parma - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

7.30pm BST: Scotland v Ireland, Edinburgh - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app