Women’s Six Nations table, standings and full 2023 results
England and France will battle for the title on the final weekend of the 2023 Women’s Six Nations.
Simon Middleton’s Red Roses claimed a fourth successive crown last year with a final-day victory over their cross-Channel rivals in Bayonne.
Neither of the big two has been particularly troubled in this year’s tournament, though Wales, Italy and Scotland have all shown promise.
Ioan Cunningham’s Welsh side are all but certain to secure third place and progress to the top tier of the WXV competition, which launches in the autumn.
Here’s a look at the Women’s Six Nations table and full schedule for 2023:
Women’s Six Nations Table
Played
Wins
Draws
Losses
Points Difference
Points
1. England
4
4
0
0
218
20
2. France
4
4
0
0
140
19
3. Wales
4
2
0
2
-43
10
4. Scotland
4
1
0
3
-110
5
5. Italy
4
1
0
3
-64
4
6. Ireland
4
0
0
4
-141
0
Women’s Six Nations - full schedule and UK TV guide for 2023:
ROUND 1
Saturday, 25 March
Sunday, 26 March
ROUND 2
Saturday, 1 April
Sunday, 2 April
ROUND 3
Saturday, 15 April
Sunday, 16 April
ROUND 4
Saturday, 22 April
Sunday, 23 April
ROUND 5
Saturday, 29 April
1pm BST: England v France, Twickenham - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
3.30pm BST: Italy v Wales, Parma - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
7.30pm BST: Scotland v Ireland, Edinburgh - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app