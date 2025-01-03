Women’s Six Nations 2025: Fixtures, how to watch and England’s venues

England last lost in the Women’s Six Nations in 2018 - Getty Images/David Rogers

The Guinness Six Nations signals the start of the pivotal year for the women’s game before England host the Rugby World Cup 2025 in the summer.

For many players, the tournament will provide the last opportunity to be selected for the Rugby World Cup squads.

Defending champions England will kick off their Six Nations campaign against Italy in York.

In April, the Red Roses defeated France in Bordeaux to secure a sixth Six Nations title in a row and a third consecutive grand slam.

The tournament begins on March 22 with Ireland entertaining France and Wales travelling to Scotland.

And there is a triple-header on the tournament’s final day, starting with Scotland entertaining Ireland, then Italy against Wales and England versus France.

What are England’s fixtures?

Sunday, March 23: England v Italy, 3pm

Saturday, March 29: Wales vs England, 4.45pm

Saturday, April 12 : Ireland v England, 4.45pm

Saturday, April 19: England vs Scotland, 4.45pm

Saturday, April 26: England vs France, 4.45pm

Venues for England’s fixtures

England will take their home Six Nations fixtures across the country in 2025.

The Red Roses will head to a 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup venue in round one as York’s LNER Community Stadium hosts England and Italy.

The stadium, home of National League football club York City, is among eight venues for the Women’s Rugby World Cup in England next year.

After Six Nations away games against Wales and Ireland, the Red Roses then tackle Scotland at Mattioli Woods Welford Road in Leicester on April 19 before hosting France at the renamed Allianz Stadium, Twickenham a week later on April 26.

2025 Women’s Six Nations fixtures

All kick-off times in BST.

Certain venues are still to be confirmed.

Round one

Saturday, March 22: Ireland v France, 1pm, Kingspan Stadium, Belfast

Saturday, March 22: Scotland v Wales, 4.45pm, Hive Stadium. Edinburgh

Sunday, March 23: England v Italy, 3pm, LNER Community Stadium, York

Round two

Saturday, March 29: France v Scotland, 1pm, Stade Marcel-Deflandre, La Rochelle

Saturday, March 29: Wales v England, 4.45pm, Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Sunday, March 30: Italy v Ireland, 3pm, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma

Round three

Saturday, April 12: France v Wales, 12:45pm, TBC

Saturday, April 12: Ireland v England, 4.45pm, Virgin Media Park, Cork

Sunday, April 13: Scotland v Italy, 3pm, Hive Stadium

Round four

Saturday, April 19: Italy v France, 1pm, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi

Saturday, April 19: England v Scotland, 4.45pm, Mattioli Woods Welford Road

Sunday, April 20: Wales v Ireland, 3pm, Rodney Parade, Newport

Round five

Saturday, April 26: Scotland v Ireland, 12.15pm, Hive Stadium

Saturday, April 26: Italy v Wales, 2.30pm, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi

Saturday, April 26: England v France, 4.45pm, Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

How to watch the Women’s Six Nations on TV

BBC Sport will broadcast coverage of the tournament across linear channels, with every match also available to watch live on the BBC iPlayer and the Sport website app.

The deal means there will also be content across BBC Scotland, BBC Wales and BBC Northern Ireland.

France Télévisions will cover the tournament for audiences in France, Virgin Media and RTE both offer coverage of fixtures in Ireland and Sky Italia will continue their support of women’s rugby in Italy, through their broadcast coverage.

Alternatively, you can bookmark this page and return to follow all of England’s games via our live blog, with commentary and analysis from our team of reporters.