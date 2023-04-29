Women’s Six Nations 2023: Full fixtures, results, schedule and TV channel guide

England are the defending Women’s Six Nations champions (Getty Images)

The Women’s Six Nations continues to go from strength to strength as the tournament returns in 2023.

For the first time, all competing teams now offer professional contracts in some form.

England and France will again vie for the title on the final weekend, with their deciding date at Twickenham on the final Saturday set to break records as the best-attended women’s rugby match in history.

Wales, meanwhile, need only one more point to secure a third-placed finish that will earn them qualification for the top tier of the inaugural WXV competition, which will be held later this year.

Here are the Women’s Six Nations 2023 fixtures and UK TV channels:

The BBC has broadcasting rights to the Women’s Six Nations in the UK, with extensive coverage across television and online platforms. All of England’s games will be shown live on BBC Two.

ROUND 1

Saturday, 25 March

Wales 31-5 Ireland

England 58-7 Scotland

Sunday, 26 March

Italy 12-22 France

ROUND 2

Saturday, 1 April

Ireland 3-53 France

Scotland 22-34 Wales

Sunday, 2 April

England 68-5 Italy

ROUND 3

Saturday, 15 April

Wales 3-59 England

Italy 24-7 Ireland

Sunday, 16 April

France 55-0 Scotland

ROUND 4

Saturday, 22 April

Ireland 0-48 England

Scotland 29-21 Italy

Sunday, 23 April

France 39-14 Wales

ROUND 5

Saturday, 29 April

1pm BST: England v France, Twickenham - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

3.30pm BST: Italy v Wales, Parma - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

7.30pm BST: Scotland v Ireland, Edinburgh - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app