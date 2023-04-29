Women’s Six Nations 2023: Full fixtures, results, schedule and TV channel guide
The Women’s Six Nations continues to go from strength to strength as the tournament returns in 2023.
For the first time, all competing teams now offer professional contracts in some form.
England and France will again vie for the title on the final weekend, with their deciding date at Twickenham on the final Saturday set to break records as the best-attended women’s rugby match in history.
Wales, meanwhile, need only one more point to secure a third-placed finish that will earn them qualification for the top tier of the inaugural WXV competition, which will be held later this year.
Here are the Women’s Six Nations 2023 fixtures and UK TV channels:
The BBC has broadcasting rights to the Women’s Six Nations in the UK, with extensive coverage across television and online platforms. All of England’s games will be shown live on BBC Two.
ROUND 1
Saturday, 25 March
Sunday, 26 March
ROUND 2
Saturday, 1 April
Sunday, 2 April
ROUND 3
Saturday, 15 April
Sunday, 16 April
ROUND 4
Saturday, 22 April
Sunday, 23 April
ROUND 5
Saturday, 29 April
1pm BST: England v France, Twickenham - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
3.30pm BST: Italy v Wales, Parma - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
7.30pm BST: Scotland v Ireland, Edinburgh - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app