Women’s Six Nations 2023: Full fixtures, results, schedule and TV channel guide

England will hope to again defend their Women’s Six Nations crown (AFP via Getty Images)

The Women’s Six Nations continues to go from strength to strength as the tournament returns in 2023.

For the first time, all competing teams now offer professional contracts in some form.

England and France are likely to again vie for the title, with their potential deciding date at Twickenham on the final Saturday set to break records as the best-attended women’s rugby match in history.

But Ireland, Scotland, Italy and Wales will have plenty of optimism they can trouble the tournament’s big two across five rounds of action.

Here are the Women’s Six Nations 2023 fixtures and UK TV channels:

The BBC has broadcasting rights to the Women’s Six Nations in the UK, with extensive coverage across television and online platforms. All of England’s games will be shown live on BBC Two.

ROUND 1

Saturday, 25 March

2.15pm GMT: Wales v Ireland, Cardiff - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app, Radio 5 Sports Extra

4.45pm GMT: England v Scotland, Newcastle - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app, Radio 5 Live

Sunday, 26 March

3pm BST: Italy v France, Parma - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

ROUND 2

Saturday, 1 April

3.15pm BST: Ireland v France, Cork - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

5.30pm BST: Scotland v Wales, Edinburgh - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Sunday, 2 April

3pm BST: England v Italy, Northampton - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

ROUND 3

Saturday, 15 April

2.15pm BST: Wales v England, Cardiff - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

4.45pm BST: Italy v Ireland, Parma - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Sunday, 16 April

3.15pm BST: France v Scotland, Vannes - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

ROUND 4

Saturday, 22 April

2.15pm BST: Ireland v England, Cork - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

4.45pm BST: Scotland v Italy, Edinburgh - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Sunday, 23 April

3.15pm BST: France v Wales, Grenoble - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

ROUND 5

Saturday, 29 April

1pm BST: England v France, Twickenham - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

3.30pm BST: Italy v Wales, Parma - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

7.30pm BST: Scotland v Ireland, Edinburgh - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app