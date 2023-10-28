Women seriously injured in XL bully attack

The women were attacked by a XL bully-type dog, gardaí say

Two women have been hospitalised after they were attacked by an American bully XL-type dog in the Republic of Ireland, gardaí (Irish police) have said.

The women, one aged in her 30s and the other a teenager, are being treated for serious injuries.

The incident happened at a residential property in St John's Park, Waterford, at about 13:00 local time on Friday.

The dog was seized by Waterford City & County Council's dog warden and investigations are ongoing.

American bullies have been involved in several high-profile, fatal attacks.

Last month, the UK's prime minister announced plans to outlaw the breed.

Rishi Sunak said the dogs were "a danger to our communities" and would be banned by the end of the year.

What is the American bully?

American bullies are said to have originated in the US in the late 1980s, when American pit bull terriers and American Staffordshire terriers were crossed.

There are four variations: standard, pocket, classic and XL.

The XL can weigh more than nine stone (60kg) and is strong enough to overpower an adult.

The American bully is regarded as a specific breed in the US. However it is not recognised as such by the main British dog associations, such as the Kennel Club.

Bully Watch, a group of London-based policy experts, told BBC News the breed first appeared in the UK "around 2014 or 2015", and that numbers grew rapidly during the pandemic.

The United Kennel Club in the US says that an American bully "makes an excellent family dog".

"Despite its powerful appearance their demeanour is gentle and friendly," it says, but also notes that "dog aggression is characteristic of this breed".