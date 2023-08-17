Women’s prison bus crashes with semi-truck in southeast Kansas; injuries reported

A prison bus carrying residents of the Topeka Correctional Facility on a work program in southeast Kansas collided with a semi-truck early Thursday, a dispatcher for the Kansas Highway Patrol said.

The semi and bus from the women’s prison crashed shortly before 1 a.m. at U.S. 169 and Oregon Road just outside Iola in Allen County, Kansas, the dispatcher said.

There were around 20 people on the bus at the time of the crash. It was not immediately known how many people were injured and the extent of their injuries, the dispatcher said.

A spokesman for the Kansas Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the preliminary investigation, the prison bus was headed east on Oregon Road when it failed to stop at a stop sign and started to turn onto the highway, the dispatcher said.

The semi, which was headed south on U.S. 169, swerved to avoid the crash. The prison bus, however, collided with the semi on the passenger side, the dispatcher said. The collision caused the semi to roll into the ditch.

The crash is being investigated by the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The residents of the Topeka prison were reportedly involved with a work program at the Russell Stover factory in Iola, according to The Topeka Capital-Journal.