Women who posted about nights out with Princess Latifa on social media ‘were ordered to do so’
Women who posted about their nights out with Princess Latifa bint Mohammed al-Maktoum were ordered to do so, a source has claimed.
The daughter of Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed has not been seen in months after she claimed in a number of leaked videos that she was being kept hostage.
Princess Latifa attempted to flee Dubai in 2018 but was caught by commandoes who returned her to the country.
Her father said that he regarded this as a “rescue mission”.
Last week three photographs of the princess emerged on social media.
One was taken at a shopping mall, while another showed her at a restaurant, Bice Mare.
The women with the princess in the pictures have been identified as two of the princesses former chaperones and an acquaintance who works as a clairvoyant.
Sources close to Princess Latifa said some or all of the women had previously worked for the Dubai royal family and had been ordered to post the images and not talk about it.
Latifa is one of Sheikh Mohammed’s 25 children.
The UN human rights office has been seeking proof of life of Princess Latifa from UAE rulers.
The source told The Times that Latifa is now living in a mansion with her mother.
David Haigh, co-founder of the Free Latifa campaign group, provided an update in a statement last week.
“We confirm that there have been several potentially significant and positive developments in the campaign,” he said.
“We do not intend to comment further at this stage, a further statement will be issued at the appropriate time.”
Sheikh Mohammed is often described as close to the Queen due to their shared love of horse racing and he has been a guest in the royal box at Ascot.
The UK and the UAE have close trade, security and political ties.
Read More
Women Team GB football success ‘may see return of men’s Olympics side’
Arsenal and Chelsea Women players in Team GB squad for Tokyo Olympics
City bank worker covertly filmed female colleagues in the office