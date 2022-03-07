Women Pay $8K More Than Men During Length of Car Ownership — Let’s Change That

Gabrielle Olya
·3 min read
Yulia Gusterina / iStock.com
Yulia Gusterina / iStock.com

A recent study conducted by the car insurance comparison app Jerry found that women pay thousands more than men over the course of eight years, the average length of time people own a car. According to the study, women pay $142 more per year than men for car ownership on average, and can pay up to $7,800 more during the length of ownership. In addition, women pay $117 more than men when buying new cars and $23 more than men for car repairs. In today’s “Financially Savvy Female” column, we’re chatting with Lakshmi Iyengar, data scientist at Jerry, about why women are paying more for auto expenses and what can be done to prevent being overcharged.

Keep Up With the Latest: Sign Up for The Financially Savvy Female Newsletter
Stay in the Know: Read More From the Financially Savvy Female

Why are women paying more for car ownership?

The “pink tax” is defined as additional costs women pay for healthcare and beauty products. Our study asks, “Are women also paying a pink tax in other areas of their life, like car ownership?” The answer is yes, and there are several areas of car ownership that drive that pink tax up. Women pay more on average to purchase a car and they pay more for car repairs and services. It is most likely due to an inherent bias, as women are unfortunately perceived to have a lack of knowledge about car-related topics.

What are your tips for women who want to save money when buying a new car?

One way to save money when buying a car, for anyone, is to do your research. If you’re well informed about car-buying, it won’t matter that there is a perceived lack of knowledge among women. Armed with all the important information, you may feel more comfortable negotiating and will probably be less likely to overpay in the end.

Good Question: Why Are Women Bearing the Brunt of Student Loan Debt in America?

What are your tips for women who want to save money when taking their car in for a repair?

Similar to car shopping, doing research before visiting a mechanic is in your best interest. Make sure you know how much your car repairs should cost so you are better informed when it comes time to pay for a service, no matter how big or small. Our research found that the pink tax all but disappeared when women knew the cost of service in their area and spoke up if they felt they were being overcharged.

According to the study, one auto expense that women are actually paying less for is car insurance. What are some of the reasons behind this?

Men have proven to be more expensive to insure than women in all but four states, which may be explained by the fact that women are in fewer crashes than men overall. Specifically, younger men have the highest frequency of car accidents, so it makes sense that Gen Z male drivers may pay more than their female counterparts. But when looking more closely at our data broken down by age, millennial, Gen X and baby boomer women were actually charged more than male drivers their age. This may be due to the fact that women typically are paid less than men, and therefore aren’t extended the same lines of credit, which ultimately makes for lower credit scores and impacts their insurance rate.

Also See: How Much More Women Spend on Haircuts, Mortgage Loans, Cars and More Thanks to the ‘Pink Tax’

Even though women generally pay less than men for car insurance, what are some ways they can save when they purchase insurance?

Not unlike researching before spending on a car, saving on car insurance is all about shopping around and getting quotes from multiple providers. You should be re-shopping your insurance every six to 12 months. Using a comparison tool like Jerry automates the process.

If you’ve already found the insurance carrier that offers you the best rate, take advantage of any discounts that your carrier might offer. Good driver, low-mileage and vehicle equipment discounts are the most common discounts that drivers qualify for.

GOBankingRates wants to empower women to take control of their finances. According to the latest stats, women hold $72 billion in private wealth — but fewer women than men consider themselves to be in “good” or “excellent” financial shape. Women are less likely to be investing and are more likely to have debt, and women are still being paid less than men overall. Our “Financially Savvy Female” column will explore the reasons behind these inequities and provide solutions to change them. We believe financial equality begins with financial literacy, so we’re providing tools and tips for women, by women to take control of their money and help them live a richer life.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Women Pay $8K More Than Men During Length of Car Ownership — Let’s Change That

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • At 12.2% CAGR, Global IoT in Defense Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 32 Billion by 2028: Industry Trends & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

    [221+ Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global IoT in Defense Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 32 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach around USD 65 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.2% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Freewave Technologies, Northrup Grunman, At & T, Radisys, Aerovironment Inc., General A

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers host the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • 'Holy, this is different': Dalano Banton on 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

    Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Hoop dreams: Mount Pearl woman courts NBA talent as one of the league's youngest agents

    Stacey Leawood of Mount Pearl, N.L., seems to be constantly on the move, whether as a varsity track runner, a Memorial University student finishing her degree in Toronto — or, these days, flying around North America chasing her dream. Leawood, 24, has her sights set on one day running a team in the National Basketball Association. "My ultimate goal is to be the general manager of an NBA team," she told CBC News in a recent interview. This year one of the league's youngest player agents recently

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • Twisted metal is becoming a live-action show

    The long-disappeared game Twisted metal is coming back and will be adapted to a live-action show!

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • Justin Champagnie on his favourite players, bagged milk & little brother Julian

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie discusses his favourite basketball players, teammates he gels with the best and some of the weirdest things he's encountered since moving to Canada. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.