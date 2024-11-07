Women’s Nations League draw: England to face Spain as groups revealed

England will play holders Spain in the second edition of the Women’s Nations League, with the Lionesses set to face the world champions twice before next summer’s Euro 2025 in rematches of last year’s World Cup final.

The Lionesses will also play Belgium and Portugal in League A as Sarina Wiegman’s side build up to their European Championship defence in Switzerland next summer. The fixtures will be played in double-headers across February, April and May/June.

England avoided Scotland and Wales, who return to League A. Scotland were handed a tough group alongside Germany, the Netherlands and Austria while Wales will play Italy, Denmark and Sweden Follow updates from the Women’s Nations League draw, below

Women’s Nations League draw: Latest updates

Draw for second edition of Women’s Nations League revealed

England to play world champions Spain in Group A3

Wales and Scotland avoid England as draw confirmed

Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland in League B

England’s recent record against Nations League opponents

12:53 , Jamie Braidwood

Interestingly, the Lionesses have not won any of their most recent meetings with Spain, Belgium or Portugal:

Portugal: 0-0, friendly, 1 July 2023

Spain: 0-1, World Cup final, 2 August 2023

Belgium: 2-3: Nations League, 31 October 2023

Women’s Nations League fixture dates

12:46 , Jamie Braidwood

The Women’s Nations League will played across these dates. England and Spain could theoretically meet less than a month before the start of Euro 2025.

Matchdays 1 & 2: Between 19 and 26 February 2025

Matchdays 3 & 4: Between 2 and 8 April 2025

Matchdays 5 & 6: Between 28 May and 3 June 2025

Women’s Nations League: Scotland and Wales avoid England

12:39 , Jamie Braidwood

That’s a tough group for Scotland, drawing both Germany and the Netherlands as well as Austria.

Wales have also drawn some big-hitters. They got Italy, the more favourable top-seeded opponent, but have tough matches to come against Denmark and Sweden.

Women’s Nations League: League A draw in full

12:38 , Jamie Braidwood

A1: Germany, Netherlands, Austria, Scotland

A2: France, Iceland, Norway, Switzerland

A3: Spain, England, Belgium, Portugal

A4: Italy, Denmark, Sweden, Wales

Women’s Nations League: League A draw

12:38 , Jamie Braidwood

Finally, England will play PORTUGAL. They were probably the toughest of the teams in Pot 4.

Another tricky group for the Lionesses, with some good tests to come.

Women’s Nations League: League A draw

12:37 , Jamie Braidwood

Belgium join England and Spain in A3. The Lionesses also faced Belgium in their previous Nations League campaign, losing away.

A1: Germany, Netherlands, Austria,

A2: France, Iceland, Norway

A3: Spain, England, Belgium,

A4: Italy, Denmark, Sweden

Women’s Nations League: League A draw

12:34 , Jamie Braidwood

England will face SPAIN in Nations League Group A3! The Lionesses will play the world champions twice before Euro 2025, in a rematch of the World Cup final.

A1: Germany, Netherlands

A2: France, Iceland

A3: Spain, England

A4: Italy, Denmark

Women’s Nations League: League A draw up next

12:32 , Jamie Braidwood

Time for League A, starting with the top seeds:

A1: Germany

A2: France

A3: Spain

A4: Italy

Women’s Nations League: League B draw in full

12:29 , Jamie Braidwood

B1: Poland, Northern Ireland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Romania

B2: Republic of Ireland, Turkiye, Slovenia, Greece

B3: Finland, Serbia, Hungary, Belarus

B4: Czechia, Ukraine, Croatia, Albania

Women’s Nations League: League C draw in full

12:25 , Jamie Braidwood

C1: Slovakia, Faroe Islands, Moldova, Gibraltar

C2: Malta, Georgia, Cyprus, Andorra

C3: Luxembourg, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein

C4: Azerbaijan, Montenegro, Lithuania

C5: Israel, Bulgaria, Estonia,

C6: Kosovo, Latvia, North Macedonia

Fara Williams to help with Women’s Nations League draw

12:12 , Jamie Braidwood

Fara Williams, England’s all-time record appearance holder with 172 caps, will help conduct the draw. Williams represented the Lionesses at three World Cups and four Euros.

Women’s Nations League draw order

12:02 , Jamie Braidwood

The draw starts with League C, followed by League B and League A.

Women’s Nations League results will impact World Cup qualifying

12:00 , Jamie Braidwood

It seems a long, long way away, but the Nations League draw could have an impact on qualifying for the Women’s World Cup in 2027.

The results of the Nations League and final standings will determine seeding for the World Cup qualifying rounds, which will mirror the Nations League.

This is important for England, Scotland and Wales, as they will want to ensure they remain in League A and have access to the automatic qualification places.

England seeded in pot 2 because of Euro 2025 qualifying results

11:50 , Jamie Braidwood

The Lionesses qualified automatically for next summer’s Euro 2025 in Switzerland but finished second to France in their group, which is why they are seeded in pot 2 of today’s draw.

Changes to qualifying meant England basically played a Nations League campaign towards the end of last season, too, with games against France, Sweden and the Republic of Ireland.

How did England fare in their first Nations League appearance?

11:40 , Jamie Braidwood

After reaching the Women’s World Cup final, the Lionesses struggled in the Nations League with defeats to Netherlands and Belgium away from home last autumn.

Despite beating the Netherlands and Scotland in their final two matches - coming from 2-0 down to beat the Dutch 3-2 at Wembley and then scoring six against the Scots at Hampden - Sarina Wiegman’s side finished second in their group and were unable to qualify for the Olympics.

(Getty Images)

How about the Nations League finals?

11:29 , Jamie Braidwood

The four League A group winners qualify for the knockout finals.

In a change from the first edition, all the ties will be played over two legs. There remains two semi-finals, a third-place play-off and a final. A draw will determine the ties and the home team in each of the first legs.

The final winners are declared the UEFA Nations League winners.

Nations League finals dates

Semi-finals (two legs): Between 22 and 28 October 2025 Final/third-place play-off (two legs): Between 26 November and 2 December 2025

(REUTERS)

How does the Nations League work?

11:22 , Jamie Braidwood

The top two teams in each group remain in League A for the European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The four third-placed teams play off over two legs against against the second-placed teams in each group of League B. The winner of each match play in League A for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The fourth-placed teams are relegated to League B.

When will the Nations League matches be played?

11:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Matchdays 1 & 2: Between 19 and 26 February 2025Matchdays 3 & 4: Between 2 and 8 April 2025Matchdays 5 & 6: Between 28 May and 3 June 2025

Euro 2025 starts in Switzerland on 2 July. The Women’s Champions League final is on 25 May.

Nations League: League A pots

11:08 , Jamie Braidwood

League A

Pot 1

Spain (holders)

Germany

France

Italy

Pot 2

Iceland

Denmark

England

Netherlands

Pot 3

Sweden

Norway

Austria

Belgium

Pot 4

Portugal

Scotland

Switzerland

Wales

Nations League: League B pots

11:06 , Jamie Braidwood

League B

Pot 1

Finland

Czechia

Republic of Ireland

Poland

Pot 2

Serbia

Ukraine

Northern Ireland

Türkiye

Pot 3

Croatia

Hungary

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Slovenia

Pot 4

Romania

Belarus

Greece

Albania

Nations League: League C pots

11:03 , Jamie Braidwood

League C

Pot 1

Slovakia

Azerbaijan

Malta

Israel

Kosovo

Pot 2

Luxembourg

Montenegro

Georgia

Bulgaria

Latvia

Pot 3

Faroe Islands

Armenia

North Macedonia

Estonia

Lithuania

Pot 4

Kazakhstan

Moldova

Cyprus

Andorra

Gibraltar

Liechtenstein

Good morning

11:00 , Jamie Braidwood

The draw for the second edition of the Women’s Nations League is at 12pm today, with England, Scotland and Wales among those in League A.