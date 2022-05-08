Women must fight for abortion rights at the ballot box. Run, don’t walk.

Abortion

The Supreme Court seems poised to, with a stroke of the pen, strip half of the U.S. population of their unalienable right to freedom over their own bodies. Ladies of America, DO NOT stand for this. Run, don’t walk, to the voting booth. It’s time for a political revolution.

Shannon Jefferson, Charlotte

Contraception

Republicans have gone out of their way to punish women who have unwanted pregnancies. What are the consequences for the father in these cases? If the father was made responsible for all financial costs from pregnancy to adulthood, including child care and a college education or equivalent, there might be fewer unwanted pregnancies.

Larry Bennett, Matthews

What’s to come?

The issue of reversing Roe vs Wade is just the beginning of what is to come. The GOP has managed to put in place voting restrictions in many states. Their agenda also includes eroding LGBTQ rights, and eliminating gay marriage, certain forms of birth control, and other civil liberties that the majority of this country has come to accept. As a female, I am not interested in becoming the property of any State.

Dot Meixler, Huntersville

Bravo, Betty

Regarding “‘Charlotteans react to potential fall of Roe v. Wade,” (May 4):

Bravo Betty Gunz! You are one brave woman to tell your story. I applaud Gunz’s bravery to speak out about her past, especially when “abortion” was a dirty word in this country. I hope she continues her efforts to help other women who find themselves in an untenable situation.

Janis Roelker, Mooresville

Biden propaganda

With poll numbers for the Biden administration looking bad, we now have a Disinformation Governance Board, established by the Department of Homeland Security.

The board is headed by Nina Jankowicz, a disinformation “expert” who in 2020 described Hunter Biden’s laptop as “a Trump campaign product.” Thus, Americans can count on her to tell us the truth about what is happening at the Southern border. Unfortunately, the DGB will be nothing more than a propaganda board.

Story continues

Craig Reutlinger, Charlotte

Budd, the border

What a laugh! Here comes another shiny, giant postcard from Ted Budd slamming the Biden administration regarding the need to “build that wall!” Yes, immigration is a mess, and what Budd and the radical right are pushing about it is a lie. It’s Congress that is responsible for changing immigration laws.

As a member of Congress, Budd should act and stop hounding the administration that inherited the mess.

Nancy C. Bryant, Norwood

Student loans

Student loan forgiveness is a criminal act. It is a crime against the good faith lenders and a crime against every taxpayer. It’s a crime to enable a culture of irresponsibility. Forgive my car payment? Probably not. This administration is selling hard-working citizenry into ruin.

Larry Guli, Waxhaw

Charlotte drivers

Here’s my “Pedestrian’s Survival Guide for Crossing Charlotte’s Streets”:

Don’t be fooled by traffic lights that have turned red and crossing signs that flash walk. In the Myers Park, Eastover and Dilworth neighborhoods where I walk, these signals are regularly ignored by drivers who appear to consider pedestrians as obstacles to be tolerated or intimidated.

Given an absence of police presence or camera surveillance, I suggest that when crossing at intersections pedestrians look not only at traffic lights and crossing signals, but pause for as long as five seconds. Then, make direct eye contact with the closest driver to make certain they see, and hopefully, offer you right of passage.

I’ve had numerous close calls and brush-backs by drivers in a hurry, but these extra precautions have thus far kept me alive.

Ron Knape, Charlotte

Inflation

Today’s deficit and inflation problem must be solved by Congress and the Executive Branch, not the Federal Reserve. It’s a money distribution issue, not a money quantity issue — too many tax cuts for the already wealthy and not enough government spending on programs that result in rising incomes for everyone else.

When the Fed raises interest rates it hurts those who have to borrow money, not those who can pay cash for what they want — houses, electronics, nutritious food and so on. In other words, it stops good, not bad, inflation.

Chuck Kelly, Charlotte

Charlotte budget

On Monday, Charlotteans will have the opportunity to attend a hearing on the city’s 2023 budget. Budgets are about priorities. Building community resilience in the face of climate change should be at the top of that list. But what the city is proposing fails to take the climate emergency seriously.

Charlotte’s Strategic Energy Action Plan (SEAP) and sustainability goals were designed to address this challenge. But how serious is the City when funding for achieving specific goals is not identified? Proper implementation of the SEAP may need twice as much funding as provided, while funding for the Office of Sustainability is about half what is needed. It’s time for citizens to voice concerns about these red flags in the budget.

Karen Hodges, Charlotte