‘Women of the Movement’ Review: ABC’s Series About Emmett Till’s Murder Isn’t Sure Whose Story It’s Telling

Tambay Obenson
·5 min read

The tragic story of the abbreviated life of Emmett Till, the 14-year-old Black boy brutally murdered in a racially motivated crime in Jim Crow era U.S.A, is hardly obscure. The abject cruelty of his death, and the judicial travesty that followed, remains irresistible to storytellers of all stripes. ABC’s new anthology series “Women of the Movement” is a recent addition. It’s a fact-based drama that ostensibly aims to center Till’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley (Adrienne Warren), who devoted her life to seeking justice for her son, and it’s a worthwhile challenge. Despite how well-chronicled Till’s death has been, his mother’s story isn’t as established in mainstream consciousness. But while “Women of the Movement” ambition is palpable, it’s a missed opportunity as a story told with broad strokes, stifled by lack of a singular, authoritative voice.

Emmett Till was murdered just days after he left Chicago to visit relatives in Mississippi during the summer of 1955. His “crime”: allegedly flirting with a white woman. Tortured and killed in the dead of the night, his body was thrown into the Tallahatchie River. The murder was a case that drew international interest, sparking what became the Civil Rights movement.

More from IndieWire

As the title suggests, “Women of the Movement” is not about humanizing Emmett Till — but nor is it quite the requiem for Mamie Till-Mobley that’s its commission. Whereas Ryan Coogler’s “Fruitvale Station” strove to engender empathy for Oscar Grant, before an encounter with police led to his death, which was saved for the very end, “Women of the Movement” unfolds primarily after Till was murdered. It may be marketed as a story told from the perspective of Till’s mother, but she’s ultimately part of an ensemble cast of familiar names and faces, and, at worst, she takes a back seat to the points of view of its male characters, including the reporters and civil rights activists from across the country who descended on the tiny Mississippi town, as well as attorneys on both sides, and the police departments battling over jurisdiction.

In the few moments spent with Emmett, he’s portrayed as a bright-eyed “talker” with an infectious smile, and an incessantly curious mind; a fearless kid ready to take on the world, even if naively so. The knowledge of what tragic fate lies ahead for him, cutting a life of potentially great promise criminally short, makes his expressive joy sadder to watch. And in the decades following his murder, until her death in 2003, Mamie continued to tell her son’s story, which still haunts the American South.

Even if the statement “Women of the Movement” wants to underline is the critical role Black women played in the African American struggle for civil rights, it doesn’t insert the viewer deep into their lives to know exactly what to feel about the complications of each, beyond exposition. And as an unsparing rebuke to the judicial system’s long history of institutionalized racism, it simply isn’t conspicuous enough.

For the series to stand out and live up to its name, it would require a tougher, unrelenting examination of Mamie’s interior life, and/or the lives of the women inspired by her action, against a rigorously-dissected backdrop of a country that’s consistently detrimental to the Black experience.

For much of “Women of the Movement,” the portrait of Mamie is more like one of a psychically imprisoned human being. She’s alone, but with very few moments of actual privacy, solitude, and self-reflection. Her life revolves around her son, and she’s at the mercy of the kindness of strangers, though where their allegiances lie vary. And yet it’s not the study of the psychological effects of the kind of anguish that a story with these accoutrements begs for. It’s not an examination of the isolation and frustrations of a woman prey to political forces beyond her control, and family interests, as well as her attempts at pushing back against the moral inanity that surrounds her. As a result, even though Cerar is credited as creator and showrunner, and Gina Prince-Bythewood as director, the series advances as if it were the product of an assembly line.

It’s a wonder why the series is not based on Till-Mobley’s actual memoir, “Death of Innocence: The Story of the Hate Crime That Changed America,” which she co-authored with Christopher Benson. Perhaps “Women of the Movement” would’ve been better served if it relied on her first-person account. None can truly understand her struggle, but, in her candid recollections, she is an extraordinarily gripping figure, fearless in sharing her life story, including the murder of her son and subsequent trial, and her attempts in trying to make sense of it all.

The tragedy is at once a horrifying tale about a vulnerable, yet courageous woman’s torment, a psychological drama about how one’s spirit can be so crushed only to rise like a phoenix from the ashes, and a love story between a mother and the son ripped away from her. Perhaps realizing its faux pas, in December ABC also announced a limited docuseries chronicling Mamie Till-Mobley’s quest for justice. Titled “Let the World See,” and featuring Nia Long, excerpts from Till-Mobley’s memoir will be incorporated.

“Women of the Movement” is led by a decorated cast, including Tony winners Warren and Tonya Pinkins, and Emmy winner Glynn Turman among others, whose talents just aren’t appropriately utilized. It’s rudimentary filmmaking, which is sufficient. But “Women of the Movement” just isn’t as distinctive nor incisive as it needs to be in 2022. In a bid to be inclusive, it tries to do too much and isn’t navigated by a clear narrative voice. It’s not the first, and likely won’t be the last account of Emmett Till’s murder and aftermath. It’s unfortunate that it doesn’t do enough to separate itself from the deluge.

Grade C-

The six-episode “Women of the Movement” will air in three parts beginning Thursday, January 6 (8-10 pm ET), for three consecutive weeks.

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Blackhawks' Fleury out of protocol; Rangers' Panarin added

    Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Sunday, and New York Rangers star forward Artemi Panarin was added to the list. Fleury, 37, was added to the list on Monday. He is 9-10-1 with two shutouts, a .913 save percentage and 2.86 goals-against average in his first season with the Blackhawks. Chicago also moved forward Josiah Slavin from the taxi squad to its active roster. Forward MacKenzie Entwistle was shifted to the taxi squad, and goalte

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • A dense Eastern Conference and the case for a Raptors playoff push

    The competition has made the prospect of tanking a little less guilt-inducing, but Toronto shouldn’t look to replicate last year’s lottery outcome.

  • Still no vax, Kyrie's back: Star guard lifts Nets in debut

    NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving was just the jolt the Brooklyn Nets needed to escape a midseason slump. He can only provide it on a part-time basis, as his refusal to get vaccinated against the coronavirus means he can't play in New York. So for now, Irving will enjoy every chance he gets on the road — while still holding out hope he'll be able to put on a show for his own fans. “I know what the consequences were, I still know what they are," Irving said Wednesday night. "But right now, I’m just going t

  • 5 fun facts about FC Bayern Munich

    Are you a fan of Bayern Munich? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Nico Hischier scores in overtime, Devils beat Capitals 4-3

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nico Hischier scored his second goal of the game with 2:04 left in overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Washington rallied late in regulation to force overtime, with Nic Dowd pulling the Capitals within a goal with 6:38 remaining and Conor Sheary tying it with 3:47 left. Yegor Sharangovich and Damon Severson scored in a 1:14 span of the first period for the Devils, and John Carlson connected for Washington with 47 seconds

  • Canada beats Germany to join Russia in ATP Cup semifinals

    SYDNEY (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime sent Canada into the semifinals of the ATP Cup on Thursday by beating third-ranked Alexander Zverev 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Denis Shapovalov had set up Auger-Aliassime’s clincher over Germany by downing Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 in the first singles match. Canada will play defending champion Russia on Saturday. The other semifinalists, Poland and Spain, play on Friday. “It feels good to beat Zverev,” the 11th-ranked Auger-Aliassime said in his on-court inter

  • Veteran sports journalist Machabée joins Canadiens as communications VP

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that veteran sports journalist Chantal Machabée is the team's new vice president, communications. Machabée, a native of Laval, Que., has spent the last 32 years at Réseau des sports (RDS) as a reporter, covering the Canadiens and other Quebec-based sports. The Canadiens said Machabée will be responsible for managing all communications for the hockey operations department. Machabée became the first woman to anchor a daily sports newscast in Qu

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • Canada's de Bruin, Bujnowski capture bronze in 2-woman bobsleigh at World Cup in Latvia

    Canada's Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski won bronze in the two-woman bobsleigh competition at the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Cup in Sigulda, Latvia on Sunday. The Canadians finished two runs in 1 minute, 42.12 seconds (0.24 seconds back) for their fourth two-woman bronze medal of the season and seventh overall since teaming up following the 2018 Olympic Winter Games. The Canadian duo has only missed the podium in two races this season. De Bruin was comi

  • Broncos have never fixed their shortcomings under Vic Fangio

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Coach Vic Fangio staunchly defended his embattled coordinators Pat Shurmur and Tom McMahon during the Broncos' bye week, saying he needed to help them fix the multitude of maladies that were threatening to derail Denver's once promising season. No repairs were ever completed and the Broncos (7-9) chug into 2022 with five consecutive losing seasons and a playoff drought stretched to six years. Most of the blame falls on a spectacularly sloppy special teams unit and an inco

  • Kyrou keeps Blues warm with 2 goals in 6-4 win vs Wild

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou had two goals and two assists in a five-goal second period for St. Louis, and the Blues cruised through the coldest outdoor game in NHL history to beat the host Minnesota Wild 6-4 in the Winter Classic on Saturday night. The official faceoff temperature was minus-5.7 degrees, the first of 33 outdoor games the league has played with a temperature below zero. David Perron got the Blues on the board in the first period. Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev and Torey Kr

  • VanVleet has seven three-pointers in Raptors' 120-105 win over Knicks

    TORONTO — For Fred VanVleet, getting the band back together suited the Toronto Raptors guard just fine. VanVleet scored a season-high 35 points in the Raptors' 120-105 win against the depleted New York Knicks on Sunday, a game that saw all the significant Raptors healthy and playing together for the first time in the 2021-22 campaign. The Raptors began the season shorthanded because Pascal Siakam missed the first 10 games as he recovered from off-season shoulder surgery. Then a hip injury took d

  • Kings beat Flyers 6-3, McLellan gets 500th coaching win

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Viktor Arvidsson had two goals and two assists, Todd McLellan earned his 500th win as an NHL coach and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 Saturday night. Arvidsson’s wraparound goal 12 seconds into the game was his seventh of the season and tied for the third-quickest in Kings’ history to start a game. Arvidsson skated around the back of the net and had an opening on the far side of the net as Martin Jones was unable to get his left leg there in time to

  • VanVleet has seven three-pointers in Raptors' 120-105 win over Knicks

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet drilled seven three-point jumpers and 35 points total to help the Toronto Raptors dispatch the shorthanded New York Knicks 120-105 on Sunday. The victory pushed the Raptors (16-17) past the Knicks (17-20) and into 10th in the Eastern Conference standings, the final spot for the play-in tournament after the regular season. VanVleet's performance came on the heels of a 31-point outing in Toronto's win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, giving him back-to-back games

  • Kyrou keeps Blues warm with 2 goals in 6-4 win vs Wild

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou had two goals and two assists in a five-goal second period for St. Louis, and the Blues cruised through the coldest outdoor game in NHL history to beat the host Minnesota Wild 6-4 in the Winter Classic on Saturday night. The official faceoff temperature was minus-5.7 degrees, the first of 33 outdoor games the league has played with a temperature below zero. David Perron got the Blues on the board in the first period. Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev and Torey Kr

  • VanVleet praises Raptors’ spirit and enthusiasm after win vs. Knicks

    Following a 35-point performance against the Knicks, Fred VanVleet had many good things to say about the Raptors’ core. He’s confident that Toronto will be a tough team to beat once they’re back to full health and continue to build on their chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Chiefs fall from No. 1 seed with last-second loss to Bengals

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs probably felt as if they were looking in a mirror on Sunday in Cincinnati. There was a young, hotshot quarterback carving up their defense for 446 yards and four touchdowns. An equally young, dynamic wide receiver catching 11 balls for 266 yards and three of the scores. And a talented young running back that was doing just enough on the ground to keep the defense frustrated. Sounds a lot like the Chiefs, huh? Joe Burrow's incredible performance and

  • Reports: Canada's Olympic hockey long list taking shape

    We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.