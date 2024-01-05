Women In The Mix

PEOPLE, the Recording Academy and Sephora are teaming up to amplify the voices of some of the most accomplished women in music — on the mic and behind the scenes

It was a massive year for women in music, even if your name wasn't Taylor Swift or Beyoncé. From sold-out Las Vegas residencies (hi, Adele) to being part of some of the biggest moments in pop culture (Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night," from the Barbie movie) to completely dominating the conversation (everything Olivia Rodrigo), female musicians had the mic all year and didn't let it go. And that was even before Grammy nominations came out in November, with women dominating the categories for Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Record Of The Year.

The Recording Academy, the organization that presents the Grammys, isn't just recognizing women's achievement in music in front of a crowd of screaming fans; they're also working to amplify women's contributions to music behind the scenes, whether as a songwriter, producer or touring musician. And PEOPLE and Sephora are teaming up with them to help these women get loud.

What makes a song a hit? Long before it's ready for the public to hear, it starts with words on a page, a melody stuck in one's head, a beat that won't quit and the right collaborators to pull it all together. These stars all know something about putting their thoughts to paper and watching it turn into a hit.



Though these stars all hail from different genres — pop, rock and country — they share a passion for making music that speaks to the joy, heartache and magic of the human experience. And they bring that honesty and insight to the songs they write and their powerful performances. Read more about what happened behind the scenes of some of your favorite songs.



