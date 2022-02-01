Women’s Luxury Footwear Market is projected to close in on a valuation of US$ 39 Billion by 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read

Women’s Luxury Footwear Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Women’s Luxury Footwear Market is currently worth close to US$ 30 Bn, and is projected to close in on a valuation of US$ 39 Bn by 2029, rising at a steady CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2029.

The recent past has observed an increased in number of HNWI population in 2021. Globally, HNWI population reached 22.4 million, and their total wealth accounted for US$ 61,275 Bn in 2021. Europe accounted for high growth rate of HNWI population, with almost 5.6 Mn HNWI population. This leads to high purchasing power of individuals. In addition, growing working women population and women’s labor force participation in regions such as Japan, the United Kingdom, and France help increase their purchasing power to buy luxury footwear.

On the back of these factors, the Women’s Luxury Footwear Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 30 Bn in 2022, and expected to expand at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In 2022, worldwide sales of women’s luxury footwear are mostly contributed by sandals and flats casual as compared to other categories (boots, heels & pumps, and casual, sneakers & sports shoes) in the market.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-10679

Women’s Luxury Footwear Market Size (2022)

US$ 30 Bn

Sales Forecast (2029)

US$ 39 Bn

Global Market Growth Rate (2022 to 2029)

5% CAGR

Share of Top 5 Women’s Luxury Footwear Suppliers

55

%

Key Takeaways - Women’s Luxury Footwear Market

  • Europe is expected to remain prominent in the global women’s luxury footwear market, owing to high concentration of luxury footwear manufacturers such as JIMMY CHOO PLC, Hermes, Christian Dior, Gucci, Chanel, etc.

  • The sandals & flats segment is considered as key attributor to the global women’s luxury footwear market, which can be attributed to their availability in wide variety of designs.

  • High exposure of consumers in websites such as Amazon, Walmart, etc., with 10% online penetration rate, support online retail in becoming the most lucrative sales channel.

  • For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-10679

Scope of the Report

Attribute

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Historical Data Available for

2014-2021

Market Analysis

Value in US$ Mn, Volume in Units

Key Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Countries Covered

U.S.


Canada

Mexico

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Germany

Italy


France

U.K

Nordic

Spain

Japan

China

India

Malaysia

Thailand

Australia


GCC Countries


South Africa

Turkey

Key Market Segments Covered

Product

Material

Price Range


Sales Channel


Region

Key Companies Profiled

Kering

Louis Vuitton

Burberry

Caleres


Jimmy Choo PLC

Hermes


Christian Dior

Gucci

Chanel

Prada SpA

John Lobb

The ALDO Group Inc.


Tapestry Inc.

Top Trends in Women’s Luxury Footwear Market

The women’s footwear market contributes high market revenue share as compared to men’s. Changing lifestyle, growing fashion concern, and celebrity endorsement have a significant impact on the global footwear market. The recent market trends in luxury footwear are - sustainable footwear, smart shoes, and athleisure trends. Different types of prints with huge popularity in the past include animal print boots, florals print, minimalist style heels, feather heels, bright chunky sneakers, big toe sandals, etc.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-10679

Competitive Landscape Analysis

The report highlights some prominent players in the global women’s luxury footwear market, which include Kering, Burberry, Caleres, Jimmy Choo PLC, and others. Market players primarily focuses on product design and innovation. Maison Baum, a Germany-based luxury footwear manufacturer, launched a pain free high heel in Q1 2019. The company uses its patented footbed technology and an insole with anatomical elevations to shift wearers’ weight from the ball of the foot.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Consumer Product Domain

Sustainable Footwear Market - Sustainability makes true business sense with regards to the supply chain, and that when both companies and customers are engaged throughout the value chain, it triggers a mutual agenda advancing around more conscious footwear manufacturing.

Protective Footwear Market - Protective footwear serve the purpose of protecting feet against a wide variety of injuries. Impact, puncture and compression are amongst the major injury types in a workplace environment.

Disposable Hygiene Footwear Market - The health conscious consumers are giving more importance to hygiene factors in and around them. Hence, disposable hygiene footwear is one of the handy tool helping to maintain hygiene of shoes and themselves.

Shoe Storage & Organizers Market - The shoe storage and organizers market has been seeing tremendous growth over the past few years, owing to the changing lifestyle of the consumer and the easy availability of the product.

Shoe Dryers Market - COVID-19 pandemic has affected most of the industries due to economic slowdown and disruption in raw material supply chain, which has resulted in fall in the overall business confidence.

Waterproof Shoe Covers Market - Waterproof shoe covers are the type of covers that provides a protective shield to enhance the wear life, increase the life span of the costly footwear. Waterproof shoe covers are designed with water-resistant material to protect the shoe from snow, rain, and slush. The waterproof shoe covers are lint-free and resistant to liquids.

Electric Heated Shoes Market - The electric heated shoes designed for its applications in the geographical areas where the temperature is below zero degrees during all day and night. These areas include the northern part of North America, Europe, East Asia, and most importantly geographical area at the North Pole and the South Pole of the earth.

Trail Shoes Market - Trail shoes are footwear intended for off-road journeys that include several design elements. Trail shoes involve walking or running on a different terrain in an outdoor environment, reaping the benefits of the geographical features that each region offers

Luxury Perfume Market - According to latest research by Future Market Insights, luxury perfume market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031.

Luxury Cigarette Market - According to latest research by Future Market Insights, luxury cigarette sales is expected to growth at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2031. The availability of luxury cigarettes will see significant growth in the long run, owing to the fact that some people are willing to spend more on their smoking habit.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/womens-luxury-footwear-market
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/womens-luxury-footwear-market


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian men turn heads as they beat the U.S. to near qualification for Qatar 2022

    HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd

  • AP source: Jaguars interview Bisaccia, line up Pederson next

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are rebooting their coaching search. And they're broadening its scope. The Jaguars interviewed former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday and lined up a second interview Tuesday with former Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson, according to a person familiar with the process. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has kept details of its search private. The 61-year-old Bisaccia, a long

  • Evander Kane on past disruptions, future with Oilers: 'I view myself as a leader'

    Evander Kane fell short of taking ownership for past transgressions when speaking to reporters after officially joining the Oilers on Friday.

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 24 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since Dec. 5, with Connor Hellebuyck making 13 straight starts. Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 20 saves in his first loss in seven starts since returning from a lower bod

  • One more Olympic ride: End means a new beginning for White

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — One last time, Shaun White will stand atop the Olympic halfpipe, slap his hands together, give a high-five to his coach and take his snowboard, and snowboarding, on the sort of ride that only he can dream up. The Beijing Games will be the fifth Olympics for the three-time gold medalist. And they'll be the last Olympics for the 35-year-old American who is now an elder-statesman for his sport — more than double the age of some of the riders he goes against. Back when he w

  • Gary Trent Jr. has fun with headband inquiry after monster night vs. Hawks

    "No matter how I look on the floor I go out there to play hard and try to win as many basketball games as I can. Regarding my hair, it is clean, but we're going out there to win." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Canada defeats U.S. in Hamilton to remain unbeaten on impressive World Cup qualifying run

    Canada continued its march to the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednes

  • Dempsey, Solo, Boxx elected to US Soccer Hall of Fame

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Clint Dempsey, Hope Solo and Shannon Boxx were among six people elected Sunday to the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. Marco Etcheverry, Linda Hamilton and Esse Baharmast also were voted in and will be inducted May 21 at the Hall in Frisco, Texas, along with Christie Pearce, who was elected last year and deferred her induction. Dempsey, a three-time U.S. Soccer Federation Player of the Year, tied Landon Donovan for a U.S. record 57 international goals and made 141 appearan

  • Mistakes on offense cost Chiefs 3rd straight Super Bowl trip

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs followed perhaps the greatest 13 seconds in franchise history in the divisional round against the Bills with 13 seconds late in the first half of the AFC title game that they'd rather forget. Not to mention most of the next 30 minutes and overtime against Cincinnati. In a loss both heartbreaking and humiliating, one of the league's most prolific offenses failed to put the game away just before the break Sunday, then never reached the end zone in the

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • Butler scores 26 points, Heat hold off late Clippers rally

    MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 26 points and the Miami Heat withstood another furious comeback from the Los Angeles Clippers during a 121-114 victory Friday night. Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Heat, who have won 10 of 12. Gabe Vincent finished with 23 points. The Eastern Conference-leading Heat snapped a six-game losing streak against the Clippers. Miami's last win over Los Angeles was on Dec. 8, 2018. Down 23 late in the third period, the Clippers closed to 117-113 on Ami

  • Warriors' Payton shares stories of dyslexia to help children

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.

  • Cleveland Guardians sign lease agreement through 2036

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians have reached an agreement to extend their lease at its downtown ballpark through at least 2036 while making improvements to the facility, team owner and CEO Paul Dolan announced Thursday. Team officials said they've obtained financing to renovate Progressive Field, a ballpark that opened for play in 1994. The cost of the improvements has been estimated at just over $200 million. Renovation work is expected to begin after the 2022 season. “We are confident

  • Injury gives ski cross racer Brittany Phelan perspective heading into Olympics

    Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 28 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. “It wasn't too fun losing those games,” Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois said. “For us to come in here against a good team and play the right way, I think it could really be a good thing for us.” Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since D

  • Capitals beat Stars, former teammate Holtby 5-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and two assists and Vitek Vanecek had 30 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Washington Capitals beat former teammate Braden Holtby and the Dallas Stars 5-0 on Friday night. Trevor van Riemsdyk, Tom Wilson, John Carlson and Connor McMichael also scored for the Capitals, who won in regulation for the first time since Jan. 15. Evgeny Kuznetsov also had two assists. Holtby allowed all five goals and stopped 22 shots before being replaced afte

  • 49ers season falls short of Super Bowl after blown late lead

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers managed to turn around a season that looked lost halfway through the season. After going from 3-5 to the NFC title game, the Niners fell one quarter short of a return to the Super Bowl when they failed to hold onto a 10-point lead and lost 20-17 to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Now after blowing a double-digit, fourth-quarter lead for the second time in three postseasons, the 49ers head into an uncertain offseason that will likely see the depa