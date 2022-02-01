Women’s Luxury Footwear Market is projected to close in on a valuation of US$ 39 Billion by 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Women’s Luxury Footwear Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Women’s Luxury Footwear Market is currently worth close to US$ 30 Bn, and is projected to close in on a valuation of US$ 39 Bn by 2029, rising at a steady CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2029.



The recent past has observed an increased in number of HNWI population in 2021. Globally, HNWI population reached 22.4 million, and their total wealth accounted for US$ 61,275 Bn in 2021. Europe accounted for high growth rate of HNWI population, with almost 5.6 Mn HNWI population. This leads to high purchasing power of individuals. In addition, growing working women population and women’s labor force participation in regions such as Japan, the United Kingdom, and France help increase their purchasing power to buy luxury footwear.

On the back of these factors, the Women’s Luxury Footwear Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 30 Bn in 2022, and expected to expand at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In 2022, worldwide sales of women’s luxury footwear are mostly contributed by sandals and flats casual as compared to other categories (boots, heels & pumps, and casual, sneakers & sports shoes) in the market.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-10679

Women’s Luxury Footwear Market Size (2022) US$ 30 Bn Sales Forecast (2029) US$ 39 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2022 to 2029) 5% CAGR Share of Top 5 Women’s Luxury Footwear Suppliers 55 %

Key Takeaways - Women’s Luxury Footwear Market

Europe is expected to remain prominent in the global women’s luxury footwear market, owing to high concentration of luxury footwear manufacturers such as JIMMY CHOO PLC, Hermes, Christian Dior, Gucci, Chanel, etc.

The sandals & flats segment is considered as key attributor to the global women’s luxury footwear market, which can be attributed to their availability in wide variety of designs.

High exposure of consumers in websites such as Amazon, Walmart, etc., with 10% online penetration rate, support online retail in becoming the most lucrative sales channel.



For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-10679



Story continues

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Historical Data Available for 2014-2021 Market Analysis Value in US$ Mn, Volume in Units Key Regions Covered North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Pacific



Middle East & Africa (MEA) Key Countries Covered U.S.





Canada



Mexico



Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Germany



Italy





France



U.K



Nordic



Spain



Japan



China



India



Malaysia



Thailand



Australia





GCC Countries





South Africa



Turkey Key Market Segments Covered Product



Material



Price Range





Sales Channel





Region Key Companies Profiled Kering



Louis Vuitton



Burberry



Caleres





Jimmy Choo PLC



Hermes





Christian Dior



Gucci



Chanel



Prada SpA



John Lobb



The ALDO Group Inc.





Tapestry Inc.

Top Trends in Women’s Luxury Footwear Market

The women’s footwear market contributes high market revenue share as compared to men’s. Changing lifestyle, growing fashion concern, and celebrity endorsement have a significant impact on the global footwear market. The recent market trends in luxury footwear are - sustainable footwear, smart shoes, and athleisure trends. Different types of prints with huge popularity in the past include animal print boots, florals print, minimalist style heels, feather heels, bright chunky sneakers, big toe sandals, etc.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-10679

Competitive Landscape Analysis

The report highlights some prominent players in the global women’s luxury footwear market, which include Kering, Burberry, Caleres, Jimmy Choo PLC, and others. Market players primarily focuses on product design and innovation. Maison Baum, a Germany-based luxury footwear manufacturer, launched a pain free high heel in Q1 2019. The company uses its patented footbed technology and an insole with anatomical elevations to shift wearers’ weight from the ball of the foot.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Consumer Product Domain

Sustainable Footwear Market - Sustainability makes true business sense with regards to the supply chain, and that when both companies and customers are engaged throughout the value chain, it triggers a mutual agenda advancing around more conscious footwear manufacturing.

Protective Footwear Market - Protective footwear serve the purpose of protecting feet against a wide variety of injuries. Impact, puncture and compression are amongst the major injury types in a workplace environment.

Disposable Hygiene Footwear Market - The health conscious consumers are giving more importance to hygiene factors in and around them. Hence, disposable hygiene footwear is one of the handy tool helping to maintain hygiene of shoes and themselves.

Shoe Storage & Organizers Market - The shoe storage and organizers market has been seeing tremendous growth over the past few years, owing to the changing lifestyle of the consumer and the easy availability of the product.

Shoe Dryers Market - COVID-19 pandemic has affected most of the industries due to economic slowdown and disruption in raw material supply chain, which has resulted in fall in the overall business confidence.

Waterproof Shoe Covers Market - Waterproof shoe covers are the type of covers that provides a protective shield to enhance the wear life, increase the life span of the costly footwear. Waterproof shoe covers are designed with water-resistant material to protect the shoe from snow, rain, and slush. The waterproof shoe covers are lint-free and resistant to liquids.

Electric Heated Shoes Market - The electric heated shoes designed for its applications in the geographical areas where the temperature is below zero degrees during all day and night. These areas include the northern part of North America, Europe, East Asia, and most importantly geographical area at the North Pole and the South Pole of the earth.

Trail Shoes Market - Trail shoes are footwear intended for off-road journeys that include several design elements. Trail shoes involve walking or running on a different terrain in an outdoor environment, reaping the benefits of the geographical features that each region offers

Luxury Perfume Market - According to latest research by Future Market Insights, luxury perfume market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031.

Luxury Cigarette Market - According to latest research by Future Market Insights, luxury cigarette sales is expected to growth at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2031. The availability of luxury cigarettes will see significant growth in the long run, owing to the fact that some people are willing to spend more on their smoking habit.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/womens-luxury-footwear-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/womens-luxury-footwear-market



