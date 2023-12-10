Women have 'lucky escape' as tree falls on car in storm

Two women had a lucky escape after a large tree, toppled by Storm Elin, fell onto their car in Lincolnshire.

Photographer Duncan Young took pictures of the scene in Waltham Road, Brigsley near Grimsby, on Sunday.

CCTV, seen by the BBC, showed the tree came down at about 20:30 GMT on Saturday, as much of the country was drenched and battered by the storm.

Both women were left "shaken but unharmed" by their ordeal, Mr Young said.

The CCTV shows the car going around a bend and avoiding a branch that had fallen in the road before coming to a halt.

A split second later, the tree fell onto the car, with a large branch resting on the shattered windscreen.

North East Lincolnshire Council confirmed the road would be closed for "most of Monday" to allow debris to be cleared, adding crews worked "throughout the night" to deal with a number of fallen trees.

They added: "We would like to thank all our colleagues who have been called out throughout the night, working in extremely high winds and rain to make the area safe."

