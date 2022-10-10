Women like Karol G, Natti Natasha, Becky G and Anitta are transforming reggaeton. Here's how.

Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
·7 min read

In the world of reggaeton, 2022 has been the year of the “Bichota,” with women dominating the machista genre in unparalleled ways.

Colombian singer Karol G, who coined the aforementioned girl boss title by feminizing the Puerto Rican slang term bichote (big boss), scored a slot at Coachella earlier this year, where the 31-year-old star sang to a sea of blue-wigged fans and brought out J Balvin as her guest. She's the second female artist to simultaneously hold the No. 1 and 2 spots on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart.

Dominican-born Natti Natasha, 35, became the most successful female artist on Billboard’s Latin Rhythm Airplay chart with her sensual No. 1 “Mayor Que Usted,” her 16th song to hit the top 10 on the chart.

Then there’s Mexican American dynamo Becky G, who nabbed a Hot Latin Songs No. 1 with her biting breakup anthem “Mamiii” (a collaboration with Karol G) and a No. 1 album with her sophomore effort “Esquemas.” The 25-year-old joined the cast of “Encanto” to sing "We Don't Talk About Bruno" at the Oscars and was honored at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event.

Such infectious girl power creates a notable inflection point for reggaeton, a Latin genre that fuses warm Caribbean rhythms and swaggering rap with a hip-hop sensibility. The genre has traditionally been spearheaded by men: from Daddy Yankee, Tego Calderón and Don Omar in the 2000s to modern-day stars Bad Bunny, J Balvin and Ozuna.

"It was just a little bit difficult to accept that women also had a point of view when it came to sex, when it came to power, when it came to society, when it came to just expressing themselves in a very raw way," says Natasha of the lag in female representation in reggaeton.

What sets these reggaetoneras apart from their predecessors is their artistic autonomy.

“They are able to come to the table and be the directors of their image,” says Michelle Habell-Pallán, professor of gender, women and sexuality studies at the University of Washington. “Women have always wanted to represent themselves on their own terms, but there was always a producer, a label, a manager, a father that limited (them).”

'I really found my voice': Becky G shares advice to artists, importance of singing in Spanish

Latin Grammys: Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro lead list of nominees

In the world of reggaeton, 2022 has been the year of the “Bichota,” with female artists such as (from left) Natti Natasha, Karol G, Becky G and Anitta dominating the genre in unparalleled ways.
In the world of reggaeton, 2022 has been the year of the “Bichota,” with female artists such as (from left) Natti Natasha, Karol G, Becky G and Anitta dominating the genre in unparalleled ways.

Reggaetoneras defy 'gender roles' with success in male-dominated genre

Much like female rappers rising to prominence in mainstream hip-hop in recent years, reggaetoneras have established a collective presence, a remarkable feat given the genre’s mostly male history.

Verónica Dávila Ellis, assistant professor of Spanish at James Madison University, says reggaeton has “largely been seen as a masculine space” because of the genre’s hedonistic imagery.

“When we associate reggaeton automatically with violence, sex and drugs, we understand those as masculine,” says Ellis. “It is seen as unsavory or indecent for women to be inserted in spaces where the values are about sex and (partying) and doing whatever you want to do with your life.”

Habell-Pallán says women who enter this arena are flipping the script on stereotypical feminine images, which may explain past reluctance to take female artists in the genre seriously.

“There’s a real going against traditional gender roles, and if you’re going to take the baton of reggaeton and really throw it down, you’re not going to be the innocent, sexually naïve woman,” Habell-Pallán says. “There’s a general fear of women in power or representations of women in power.”

Natasha says she encountered this resistance as she made headway in the reggaeton scene in the early 2010s through collaborations with established male acts like Omar and Farruko. She teamed up with Ozuna on the dancehall-inspired "Criminal" in 2017, which marked the beginning of a mainstream breakthrough.

“It was very hard to understand that because I wasn’t raised as, ‘You’re a girl, you can’t do these types of things,’ ” says Natasha, recalling the sexist sentiment of reggaeton being “more for men because they can actually say what they want to say.”

But Natasha says she was drawn to the strength of reggaeton’s “unapologetic” nature.

“It had this power thing about it,” Natasha says. “The freedom of speech was definitely in there: I’m literally going to say (things) the wrongest way I can, and it’s OK.”

'I'm my own competition': Meet rising Puerto Rican reggaeton star Rauw Alejandro

Sebastián Yatra: He's all about 'exchanging energy' with fans – and throwing sweaty shirts at them

Women are redefining reggaeton with new sounds, lyrical narratives

From Karol G’s afro-house banger “Provenza” to Natasha’s K-pop confection “Yummy Yummy Love,” women in reggaeton are pushing the boundaries sonically and lyrically.

They're fearless about referencing other styles in their repertoire, such as Karol G covering Selena’s Tejano hit “Como La Flor” at Coachella and performing with Anahí of pop-rock group RBD at a June show in Mexico. “Because they’re pulling from different musical streams, they bring sounds from the pop world into reggaeton,” Habell-Pallán says.

Natasha, who’s incorporated bachata, tropical and dance-pop into her sound, says such experimentation not only allows her “to have fun” with her music but to also honor her heritage.

“When I was in the Dominican Republic, I had all these different influences,” Natasha says. “When I go in the studio and I can actually relive this music, mixed with a genre that I love like reggaeton, it just allows me to reach so many different parts of the world.”

In addition to refreshing reggaeton with unique soundscapes, Natasha and her contemporaries also offer a provocative message with their self-knowing lyrics.

“One of the important contributions woman (have made to) reggaeton is bringing these narratives that were otherwise not encouraged,” Ellis says. “It’s no longer me in the home, me as a mother or me as a wife, but it’s me as a complex human being, me and my sexuality, me and my needs.”

Natasha says these confident narratives help give young girls “a bigger view” of their capabilities.

“When they see this type of behavior – not necessarily saying bad words, not necessarily being sexy – but having that freedom of speech allows them to open their mind and know that … they are allowed to do the same things that men do,” Natasha says.

'Expect pure energy': Gera MX, Christian Nodal on their genre-bending hit, Latin AMAs performance

Spotify's most streamed songs of summer: Bad Bunny dominated, here's who else made the list

At this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, Brazilian singer Anitta, front, delivered a steamy performance of her reggaeton smash “Envolver.”
At this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, Brazilian singer Anitta, front, delivered a steamy performance of her reggaeton smash “Envolver.”

Reggaetoneras spotlight female sexuality in Latin pop

Women in reggaeton are bringing a sexual frankness to Latin pop that’s changing the game.

At this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, Brazilian singer Anitta delivered a steamy performance of her reggaeton smash “Envolver,” including a bodacious dance breakdown.

“The more traditional female pop star has always tended to sing about love and been very stereotypically feminine, and here you have a group of women who are more sexual in their attitudes, in their lyrics, and more open about the way they dress,” says Leila Cobo, vice president of Latin content at Billboard.

Natasha, whose No. 1 hit “Ram Pam Pam” is an explicit kissoff to a past lover, says such candor is an important aspect of her authenticity.

“I’ve never felt like I’ve had to be very careful about the things I say,” Natasha says. “When I do my songs, I really just want to give people realness.”

'El Apagón': Bad Bunny debuts music video amid Hurricane Fiona, addressing Puerto Rico's gentrification

'A huge thank you': Bad Bunny helped buy new home for 10-year-old Uvalde school shooting survivor

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Karol G, Natti Natasha, Becky G are changing reggaeton. Here's how.

Latest Stories

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • AFC North clash, Cowboys vs. Rams highlight Week 5 NFL games

    Bengals-Ravens is this weekends can't-miss game while the Eagles and Cowboys look to continue their winning ways before a crucial Week 6 head-to-head matchup.

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Toronto Arrows sign flanker Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the MLR draft

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed forward Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the August Major League Rugby draft. The 24-year-old from nearby Cobourg comes from the University of British Columbia, where he captained the Thunderbirds to the 2021 Canadian university championship. The six-foot-three, 230-pound flanker adds to an Arrows back row that already features Lucas Rumball, Mitch Eadie Travis Larsen, James O’Neill and Mason Flesch. “Another local signing, Owain was massive for UB

  • Ewart Shadoff finally wins on LPGA Tour in her 246th attempt

    CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Jodi Ewart Shadoff is finally an LPGA Tour winner in her 246th start, closing with a 1-under 71 in a nervy final round Sunday for a one-shot victory in the LPGA Mediheal Championship. Ewart Shadoff went wire-to-wire at The Saticoy Club, and the final round felt more like a roller coaster. The 34-year-old from England started with a four-shot lead, and that was gone by the time she made the turn. Paula Reto of South Africa had four birdies and took the lead when Ewart Sha

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague’s O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after re

  • Sliders dismayed over Calgary track reno money funnelled to public day lodge

    CALGARY — Provincial government money set aside to renovate the sliding track at Calgary's Canada Olympic Park has been redirected into the park's commercial side to a public day lodge. The sliding track that's been the home of national luge, bobsled and skeleton athletes since the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary was closed in 2019 awaiting a $25-million renovation. The provincial government committed $10 million and the federal government another $7 million to the renovation costs. WinSport, wh

  • Raptors get going early in overtime to take 125-119 win over Celtics

    BOSTON (AP) — Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa scored 13 points apiece and Toronto used an early burst in overtime to beat Boston 125-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Jackson also had 13 points for the Raptors. Siakam recorded six rebounds and Achiuwa seven boards as the Raptors improved to 2-0 in the preseason. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23 points and Sam Hauser had 22, connecting on 8 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from outside the arc. Jayson Tatum finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks edge Oilers 5-4 for first win of the pre-season

    ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — It wasn't perfect but head coach Bruce Boudreau saw his Vancouver Canucks take a step in the right direction on Wednesday. After starting the pre-season 0-3-2, the Canucks finally posted a win, downing the Edmonton Oilers 5-4. “It’s not complete yet," Boudreau said of Vancouver's performance. "There was a lot of scrambly plays in our own zone which we really have to clean up. And they will be cleaned up. But I saw a lot better things going on tonight with the defence and with