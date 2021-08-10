Women in Jaipur celebrate 'Teej' festival with great fervour

Visual of women celebrating festival of 'Teej' at Jaipur in Rajasthan (File Photo/ANI)

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 10 (ANI): After a long wait of two years, the festival of 'Teej' was finally celebrated with great fervour in Jaipur.

The much-awaited celebration of 'Teej' did not take place for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On this day, the traditional dress of Lahariya is worn by the Rajasthani women who gave beautiful performances of the Ghoomar dance.

On the special occasion of 'Sawan Teej', a large number of women worn adornments and worshipped 'Teej Mata'. The women came together and celebrated the festival with singing, dancing, and games. They gathered at the celebration hall gave splendid performances on Rajasthani songs.

The message of preservation and promotion of art and culture was given to the youth through the medium.

"We keep a very difficult fast. In the evening the couple is made to swing. We do the Ghoomar in the evening. We ask questions about the festival from each other," said Bassi Raj Family Ranisa Mahendra Kanwar who was present at the celebration.

"Celebrating 'Teej' festival emboldens our mutual love. We held this event in limited capacities and celebrated the festival in accordance with our traditional values," said a participant.

Devotees, most of whom keep a fast today, worship Lord Shiva and his consort Parvati, the divine couple also known by the name of Uma Maheshwar, on the occasion of the 'Teej' festival. (ANI)