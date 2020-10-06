Women With HIV Can Go Unheard. But I’m Determined To Stand Up And Be Seen

Over the last few days social media has been filled with wonderful photos and stories of people proudly living with HIV from all around the world as part of the #NormalizeHIVChallenge. Including me.

There’s not a lot of good news floating around at the moment – especially on Twitter – which is why this challenge, which is being championed by those of us living with HIV, is such a welcome break from the doom and gloom of 2020.

The concept is very simple: you answer a series of questions, ranging from when you were diagnosed to what you do for work and add a recent photo, then hit send. Take a look on Twitter and you’ll see lots of real stories: teachers, students and personal trainers living with HIV. We live everywhere from Zimbabwe to Lincoln. Some of us have kids, some of us don’t. We’re all leading lives just like everyone else.

The challenge doesn’t mean that our lives aren’t without difficulties – especially right now – but it’s there to show HIV no longer needs to hold you back in life. To those newly diagnosed it says you might not be okay right now – but you will be someday. It’s pretty simple to take part in terms of writing the tweet and pressing send, but it does so much to challenge perceptions and the stigma that stubbornly continues to be linked to HIV. I’m so glad the challenge has taken off with hundreds of us taking part.

I recognise my privilege here. I’m comfortable and able to participate. I hope that my visibility helps to move us towards a world where saying you’re HIV positive is no biggie and won’t put you in danger – but we’re not there yet in the UK or anywhere else. No one should feel pressurised to tell anyone about their own HIV status.

My life living with HIV is actually pretty damn normal! I take just one pill each day, and get on with my life.

