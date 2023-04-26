Women’s Health Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker

Major players in the women’s health market are AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Merck & Co Inc., Pfizer Inc., Agile Therapeutics, Amgen Inc., Apothecus Pharmaceutical Corporation, Blairex Laboratories Inc., Novartis AG, AstraZeneca plc, F.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Allergan Plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Siemens AG, and Hologic Inc.



The global women’s health market is expected to grow from $39.43 billion in 2022 to $41.40 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The women’s health market is expected to grow to $49.86 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.8%.



The women’s health market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing hormone therapy, birth control treatment, and other related services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The women’s health market also includes sales of contraceptive devices and pharmaceuticals, densitometry, breast implants, obstetrics or gynaecology biopsy, imaging devices, and drugs such as Xgeva, Evista, Mirena, Zometa, Reclast, and class, and other types which are used in providing women’s health services.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Women’s health is the area of medicine that focuses on the identification and management of ailments and illnesses that have an impact on a woman’s physical and psychological health.



North America was the largest region in the women’s health market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the women’s health market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of products for women’s health include devices, drugs, and pharmaceutical pipelines.Women’s health devices are the devices that are used to cure medical diseases of women.



Women aged 50 years and above, and others undergo hormonal treatment, non-hormonal treatment, and surgeries for various applications including postmenopausal osteoporosis, hormonal infertility, endometriosis, uterine fibroids, contraceptives, menopause, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) through various distribution channels such as hospital, retail, and online pharmacies.



The rising prevalence of women-centric diseases is expected to propel the growth of the women’s health market going forward.The women-centric diseases such as anemia, osteoporosis, breast cancer, menopause, and others are highly occurring due to various risk factors such as family history, increasing age, early onset of periods or menopause after 55 years, obesity, and others.



This rising prevalence of women-centric diseases drives demand for women’s health products and services that are required to treat these diseases and ensure the health and wellness of women. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO), a specialized institution based in Switzerland responsible for global public health, estimates that in 2020, 2.3 million women received a breast cancer diagnosis, and there will be 685,000 fatalities worldwide. Breast cancer was the world’s most prevalent cancer as there were 7.8 million women diagnosed with breast cancer living in the past 5 years. Therefore, the rising prevalence of women-centric diseases is driving the growth of the women’s health market.



Developments in women’s health are a key trend in the women’s health market.Major companies operating in the women’s health market are developing new products to strengthen their position.



For instance, in November 2021, FemTec Health, a US-based startup that focuses on women’s health and beauty using technology and data to personalize care, developed a data analytics platform and infrastructure called BiomeAI to customize care by using genetic, consumer, microbiome, and biometric data. The BiomeAI engine uses deep machine learning and AI to translate this data into the delivery of holistic healthcare personalized for every woman.



In May 2021, Partners Group, a Switzerland-based global private equity firm acquired Axia Women’s Health for aan undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Partners Group added one more growing portfolio to its North American healthcare businesses.



Axia Women’s Health is a US-based women’s healthcare services firm operating in the women’s health market.



The countries covered in the women’s health market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The women’s health market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides women’s health market statistics, including women’s health industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a women’s health market share, detailed women’s health market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the women’s health industry. This women’s health market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

