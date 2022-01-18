Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market Is Expected to Reach $206.88 Billion by 2030

Inclination toward healthy aging, proactive consumption of nutritional interventions, and increase in number of health problems and various diseases in women drive the growth of the global women health and beauty supplements market. By region, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR by 2030.

Portland, OR, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global women health and beauty supplements market generated $57.28 billion in 2020, and is expected to hit $206.88 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Inclination toward healthy aging, proactive consumption of nutritional interventions, and increase in number of health problems and various diseases in women drive the growth of the global women health and beauty supplements market. On the other hand, strict rules & regulations and high costs associated with health and beauty supplements restrain the growth to some extent. However, surge in awareness regarding health and beauty supplements among female population is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Impact of COVID-19 on Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market-

According to a number of researches conducted in recent times, dietary supplements are helpful in boosting the immune system. And, as people have become overtly health-conscious, the demand for these supplements has increased like never before, thereby impacting the growth of the global women health and beauty supplements market positively.

This trend is quite likely to continue post-pandemic as well.

However, challenges in manufacturing and disruptions in the supply chain, especially during the initial stage, hampered the market growth to some extent; but, as the global situation gets back to normalcy, the market is anticipated to revive soon.

The global women health and beauty supplements market is analyzed across product, consumer group, distribution channel, and application. Based on product, the vitamins and minerals segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to rule the roost by 2030. The proteins & amino acids segment, however, would garner the fastest CAGR of 15.2% throughout the forecast period.

Based on consumer group, the premenstrual syndrome segment contributed to around two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. The pre and postnatal segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 15.5% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global women health and beauty supplements market report include GNC Holdings Inc., The Nature’s Bounty Co, Pharmavite LLC, Bayer AG, Garden of Life (Nestle), Suntory Holdings Limited, Pfizer Inc., Taisho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Herbalife International of America Inc., and Swisse Wellness Pty. Ltd. These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

