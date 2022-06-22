Women Health Applications Market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 24 Bn by 2032 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

North America dominates the Women's Health Applications market due to increasing adoption rates for mobile apps that track menstrual cycles, pregnancy and fitness as well as rising government interest in cutting healthcare costs within this region

NEWARK, Del, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the study, The worldwide Women Health Applications market is assessed at US$ 3.4 Bn in 2022 and is projected to arrive at a valuation of US$ 24 Bn by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 21.6% through the figure time of 2022-2032.

Future Market Insights, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, analyses that market demand for Women Health Applications is set to experience a steady rise on the back of expanding internet penetration and increased adoption of digital devices such as laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Market revenue through Women Health Applications is set to grow 7.8X during 2022 – 2032. The Women Health Applications used for menstrual health accounted for over 35% of the total revenue with a market size of US$ 880.6 Mn in 2021.

Menstrual Health Applications aid in the tracking of ovulation as well as directing women who are planning to avoid pregnancy or conceive. The sector has a substantial proportion as a result of growing global demand of menstruation health analysis as well as the addition of new features and products by large companies.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The Women Health Applications market is anticipated to add 7X to the global value by 2032.

  • The market is expected to expand at a considerable growth rate of 21.6% and be valued at US$ 24 Bn by 2032.

  • Based on type, menstrual health segment accounted for over 35% of the global market share in 2021.

  • North America dominates the Women Health Applications market owing to increasing adoption of mobile Health Applications for tracking menstrual cycles, pregnancy, and fitness, as well as rising government interest in cutting healthcare costs in the region.

The growing influence of social media influencers and impact of statistics based women health assessment has swelled the demand for women's Health Applications among the younger female population.” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Women Health Applications market, presenting historical market data (2016-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights by type (Fitness and Nutrition, Menstrual Health, Pregnancy Tracking and Postpartum Care, Menopause, Disease Management), and across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Key Drivers of the market

Furthermore, the growing awareness among the female population about the availability of various health and fitness apps has fuelled demand for the women's health app. Furthermore, the growing awareness among the female population about the availability of various health and fitness apps has fuelled demand for the women's health app.

Key Segments Covered in Women Health Applications Survey

Women Health Applications Market by Type:

  • Fitness & Nutrition

  • Menstrual Health

  • Pregnancy Tracking & Postpartum Care

  • Menopause

  • Disease Management

  • Other Types

Women Health Applications Market by Region:

  • North America

  • APAC

  • Europe

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Competition Landscape

App developments, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions by leading companies etc. are some of the key strategies adopted by players operating in Women Health Applications Market. Apple, Inc., Clue, Google, Inc., Fitbit, Inc., Fio Health, Glow Inc., Withings, Ovia Health, DOT, NURX, Inc. are the key players in the market.

  • In March 2021, Clue received FDA approval to launch Clue Birth Control, a digital contraceptive that will statistically predict ovulation for use as a birth control tool.

  • The market for Women Health Applications is dominated by companies such as Apple Inc., Clue, Google Inc., Fitbit Inc., Fio Health, Glow Inc., and Withings.

    The Fraser Valley Bandits defeated the Scarborough Shooting Stars in a 92-89 nail-biter on Saturday at the Langley Events Centre. Shane Gibson put on a show for the Bandits, leading the team with 29 points and eight rebounds to help Fraser Valley (5-2) snap the Shooting Stars' three-game winning streak. The Bandits jumped out to a 27-18 lead after the first quarter, but Scarborough (4-4) closed the gap in the second and third quarters to enter the final frame down just one. After entering the El