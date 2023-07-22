Women’s football world rankings: Who could take No 1 at the World Cup?

The United States remain the team to beat ahead of the Women’s World Cup and the two-time defending champions remain number one in the Fifa rankings ahead of the tournament.

The USA are looking to become the first country to win three World Cups in a row and have held top spot since 2017.

But the tournament in Australia and New Zealand could bring a shake-up to the order. Europe is catching up and the likes of England, Germany, France and Spain will be coming for the USA’s crown.

Zambia come into the World Cup as the lowest-ranked team at the tournament, which is hosting 32 teams for the first time.

Fifa women’s world rankings

(Teams in bold are competing at the World Cup)

1. United States

2. Germany

3. Sweden

4. England

5. France

6. Spain

7. Canada

8. Brazil

9. Netherlands

10. Australia (hosts)

11. Japan

12. Norway

13. Denmark

14. China

15. Iceland

16. Italy

17. Korea Republic

18. Austria

19. Belgium

20. Switzerland

21. Portugal

22. Republic of Ireland

23. Scotland

24. Russia

25. Colombia

26. New Zealand (hosts)

27. Czech Republic

28. Argentina

29. Finland

30. Wales

31. Poland

32. Vietnam

33. Ukraine

34. Serbia

35. Mexico

36. Costa Rica

37. Chinese Taipei

38. Romania

39. Slovenia

40. Nigeria

41. Chile

42. Hungary

43. Jamaica

44. Thailand

45. Northern Ireland

46. Philippines

47. Slovakia

48. Paraguay

49. Uzbekistan

50. Myanmar

51. Venezuela

52. Panama

53. Haiti

54. South Africa

55. Papua New Guinea

56. Cameroon

57. Belarus

58. Ghana

59. Croatia

60. India

61. Iran

62. Greece

63. Turkey

64. Uruguay

65. Bosnia and Herzegovina

66. Cote d’Ivoire

67. Ecuador

68. Israel

69. Fiji

70. Equatorial Guinea

71, Albania

72. Morocco

73. Jordan

74. Peru

75. Trinidad and Tobago

76. Tunisia

77. Zambia

78. Hong Kong

79. Azerbaijan

80. Algeria

The full Fifa rankings can be found here