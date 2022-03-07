Women’s football ‘legacy’ championed with 500 days to go to 2023 World Cup

Emma Kemp
·5 min read

The co-hosted tournament in Australia and New Zealand will take the game to ‘another level’, say organisers


Last week, there was a leak. More accurately, a leaked rumour. It probably didn’t register with just about any person who does not play video games, but it was notable nonetheless. FIFA 23, the latest instalment of the hugely popular series, will feature the 2023 Women’s World Cup. It will also make women’s football more prominent than it has been since manufacturer EA Sports introduced female players to the long-running simulation game in 2015.

Back then, there were only 12 women’s teams, all of which were international, with no domestic leagues. FIFA 23, however, will reportedly allow players to select women’s club sides for the very first time, including from the FA Women’s Super League, Frauen-Bundesliga, National Women’s Soccer League and Division 1 Féminine.

A video game, of course, is just that – a fantasy. But it is also a fantasy with more than nine million active players across all platforms. And with the 2023 World Cup now 500 days away, there is genuine value in marketing the women’s game to the global masses.

Related: Australian football must broaden its scope if Socceroos and Matildas are to exit current mire | Joey Lynch

In little more than 16 months the world’s eyes will fall on Australia and New Zealand, the two hosts of the first tournament to be staged in the southern hemisphere. On Monday morning there were more eyes on a car crash on the Sydney Harbour Bridge than down below in front of the Opera House, where Matildas players and football officials made a press appearance to mark the first of what will undoubtedly be a few milestone events.

Though it flew under the radar, it was also important, and appears – at least on the surface – to demonstrate a commitment to ensuring this opportunity will not be viewed as one that got away once the bright lights of the tournament have faded.

The word “legacy” has a prominent part of the countdown vernacular. Football Australia’s official branding is called Legacy ’23, a five-pillared “ambitious plan to ensure we deliver positive and enduring benefits for Australia’s largest community sport, beyond 2023”.

“We know that this tournament will take women’s football to another level, and we are committed to leveraging it to escalate the growth of women’s football in Australia,” said FA’s head of women’s football, Women’s World Cup legacy and inclusion, Sarah Walsh.

“Through Legacy ‘23 we will deliver meaningful change including 50/50 gender participation, greater female representation in leadership roles and greater access and pathways at all levels of the game.”

Indeed, for the first time in World Cup history, the First Nations names for the nine host cities have been weaved into the branding as part of a promise to make real, tangible improvements in the inclusion of Indigenous communities in both countries.

The five Australian cities are referred to not just as Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney, but also Tarntanya, Meaanjin, Naarm, Boorloo and Gadigal. The New Zealand cities are Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland, Ōtepoti/Dunedin, Kirikiriro/Hamilton, and Te Whanganui-a-Tara/Wellington.

Both on the pitch and off, the gestures are laudable, and the federal and state governments says they are on board. But cold hard cash is what makes the world turn and football in this part of it is notorious for having none.

Last year, FA chief executive James Johnson lobbied for $275m in government funding over an eight-year period to achieve its ambitious Legacy ’23 proposal, including $180m earmarked for a “female community football facility legacy fund” to reverse a long-standing paucity of infrastructure. He was told he would get only part of that sum.

The government has offered some cash, including $12m to support high-performance objectives for the Matildas, Young Matildas and Junior Matildas such as international fixtures. It came after the Women’s Performance Gap Report painted a bleak outlook for the depth of Australia’s national team, a predicament highlighted by the Matildas’ quarter-final exit at January’s Asian Cup.

And that is the elephant in the room: that Australia are expected to have eyes on the trophy but could not break the back of a confederation with no teams inside the world’s top nine. It has put coach Tony Gustavsson under significant pressure, though captain Sam Kerr says that is mainly external.

“I think we’ve always had this happen to us as a team, where maybe before the World Cup we haven’t been performing or things have happened where they fired our coach, or got a changeover of coach right before the Olympics or the World Cup,” Kerr told Fox Sports on Monday.

“For us that would be the worst thing in the world because starting fresh again, it’s just we’ve done it three or four times now. It happened when we lost Hesterine [de Reus in 2014], when we lost Staj [Alen Stajcic in 2019], when we lost Ante [Milicic in 2020]. It’s always a year out from a major tournament.”

Internationally speaking, revenue will not rely solely on the host nations’ performances, and the presence of reigning world champions the United States along with Europe’s heavy hitters should bring a significant economic boost, especially as the world continues to reopen from Covid-19 restrictions.

Add to that the presence of new countries in the expanded, 32-team competition, including Vietnam and Stajcic’s Philippines, with whom he has just signed a contract extension to guide the team through the tournament.

“Seven teams are now confirmed – two for the first time,” said Jane Fernandez, Australia’s chief operating officer for the tournament. “Qualification will continue to gather momentum over the next 12 months with 25 nations set to secure qualification and join us in Australia and New Zealand 500 days from now for the biggest FIFA Women’s World Cup in history.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers host the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • 'Holy, this is different': Dalano Banton on 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

    Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Hoop dreams: Mount Pearl woman courts NBA talent as one of the league's youngest agents

    Stacey Leawood of Mount Pearl, N.L., seems to be constantly on the move, whether as a varsity track runner, a Memorial University student finishing her degree in Toronto — or, these days, flying around North America chasing her dream. Leawood, 24, has her sights set on one day running a team in the National Basketball Association. "My ultimate goal is to be the general manager of an NBA team," she told CBC News in a recent interview. This year one of the league's youngest player agents recently

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • Justin Champagnie on his favourite players, bagged milk & little brother Julian

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie discusses his favourite basketball players, teammates he gels with the best and some of the weirdest things he's encountered since moving to Canada. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.