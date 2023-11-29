Women’s football given £30m boost for 3G pitches and female changing rooms

Borough Sports Ground, Sutton, Surrey, England; FA Cup 4th Round Football Sutton United versus Leeds United; A general view of The Borough Sports Ground 3G pitch

Grass-roots women’s and girls’ football has been given a cash injection of £30 million for new artificial pitches, which will reserve peak-time slots for bookings by female teams.

The fund will be used to build 30 state-of-the-art 3G pitches across England and accompanying facilities, including female changing rooms. Of the £30 million investment, £25 million is being provided by the Government and £5 million by the Football Association.

The move comes following England’s run to the final of the Women’s World Cup this summer and Mark Bullingham, the FA chief executive, says the Lionesses were “crucial” to this funding being secured.

Announcing the investment, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport said: “Reserved peak-time slots, women and girls-only evenings and priority booking for women’s and girls’ teams will be introduced at every one of these sites to drive up participation and support the demand to play whatever the motivation.”

Millie Bright, England’s World Cup captain, said: “One of our collective biggest motivations and core values is for females across the country to have equal opportunity. We are really pleased to see the commitment towards this funding and the promise that this will be prioritised for the growth of women’s and girls’ football so whatever the motivation to play, there is a safe and accessible area for females to go to.”

Lucy Frazer, the Culture Secretary, attended a Lionesses training session at St George’s Park on Tuesday to inform the players of the announcement, which forms part of the Government’s aim to get 2.5 million more adults and a million more youngsters active by the end of this decade.

“The Lionesses display incredible talent and have achieved highly prized success,” Frazer said. “Their Euros victory gripped the nation, their success getting through to the World Cup final lifted the national mood. This is just the latest move in our commitment to invest in women and girls’ grass-roots sport facilities, and ensure the squad’s legacy lives long into the future.”

Bullingham added: “[This funding] will make a tangible difference to women’s and girls’ football. The biggest obstacle to participation is access to pitches. The Lionesses were crucial to this funding and it again showcases the impact they have on our country. Their performances on the pitch have driven societal change and equal opportunities, and this is another tangible example of the legacy they continue to create.”

Safe spaces for women and girls are essential

Participation figures for girls’ football have been rising rapidly, particularly since England’s 2022 European Championship triumph, but one of the biggest challenges facing the sport – and, indeed, all women’s sport – is trying to ensure that a greater percentage of girls carry on playing after they begin puberty, rather than drop out.

For that reason, the commitment to build dedicated female changing rooms alongside all of these 30 new 3G pitches is a hugely significant decision that could go a long way towards making a genuine difference, creating a safe place for women’s and girls’ teams to get changed.

Too often we hear of players – from Arsenal and England great Kelly Smith recalling having to get changed in her car to beginners at grass-roots level – saying a lack of facilities for female players has had a negative impact on their football.

There is more to be done, certainly, but it is a step in the right direction and the Lionesses will be watching closely for results. They have repeatedly made their passion for trying to improve things for all girls in society very clear.