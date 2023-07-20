Women’s football can be as big as men’s – if we take these steps

football

Just this week, on the eve of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, French telecoms giant Orange released a new advert, showing deft manoeuvres from Mbappé et al, the team that so nearly won the World Cup in Qatar in 2022. But all is not what it seems. Thanks to the powers of CGI, it’s not the men scoring those incredible goals, but the French women’s team – just with the men’s heads superimposed on their bodies. If there is a more convincing way of proving women’s ability and skill on the football field, I’d like to see it.

Of course, you could argue that English supporters are already well aware of the skill, passion and ambition of female players and the excitement of the women’s game. When the Lionesses’ Chloe Kelly tore off her shirt after scoring the winning goal against Germany in the Euros last summer, it was widely hailed as a turning point in our attitude. Young girls across the country – my own included – realised they too could play football. Not just for their school, but in sold-out stadiums and as a legitimate career option.

After the final whistle blew, the commentator Ian Wright, a long time advocate of women’s football, said: “We need to get more money into the women’s game… [The sport] needs continuous support for it to grow.”

A 2022 UEFA report found that European women’s football could have a commercial value of £578 million by 2033, a sixfold increase on its current value. Sponsorship is the fastest growing revenue stream, which it predicts could grow to £250 million in the same period. This month, former Lioness Karen Carney – who the Government asked to chair a major review into the sport and who has just published a report called Raising the bar: Reframing the opportunity in Women’s Football – said the women’s game could become a “billion-pound industry” within a decade.

Yet when it comes to money and profile, men’s football is in a league of its own. In 2022, Women’s Super League clubs generated £32 million of annual revenues, while English Premier League clubs generated £5.45 billion – so the male teams generated roughly 200 times the revenue of the women’s.

While viewing figures and media coverage for women’s football has never been better, Tammy Parlour, CEO and co-founder of the Women’s Sport Trust, says there is still much to be done to achieve parity with the men’s game.

Carney’s review calls for a regular spot for women’s football on TV - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

“In the UK, just 2 per cent of print media football coverage and 6 per cent of television football news mentions are dedicated to the women’s game, compared with 98 per cent and 94 per cent respectively achieved by the men’s game,” she notes.

One reason for the disparity, says Jenny Mitton, a women’s sport expert, is the Football Association’s historic prejudice against the women’s game. Female football took off in the early 20th century when women began working in factories. Factory owners set up teams to keep their workers fit and healthy enough for manual labour.

The women’s teams quickly gathered pace and a 1920 Boxing Day match saw a crowd of 53,000 at Everton’s Goodison Park. However, just a year later, the FA banned women playing on football league pitches, arguing “the game of football is quite unsuitable for females and ought not to be encouraged”. The ban lasted 50 years.

England’s Chloe Kelly celebrates after scoring the winning penalty against Brazil in the inaugural Women’s Finalissima at Wembley - Reuters

“If the FA hadn’t banned it back then, there’s every chance women’s football would now be as big as men’s, says Mitton. “There’s more money in men’s football, but men weren’t banned for 50 years.”

A yawning financial gap remains: the Women’s World Cup is getting $110 million in prize money compared to $440 million for last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Zoe Burton, head of sports transformation advisory at Deloitte, says the key way to grow women’s football is through investment in grassroots infrastructure, and to drive sustainability so it’s seen as a viable career option for young girls.

Karen Carney’s review calls for a regular spot for women’s football on TV and for the second tier of the game – the Women’s Championship – to be made professional. Alongside these issues, more research into female injuries is needed. Women players are six times more likely than men to suffer anterior cruciate ligament injuries, and sports scientists are still not sure why.

Maternity leave also needs addressing. When the Women’s Super League turned fully professional in 2018, maternity pay was left to each club’s discretion. In February 2022, the Women’s Super League and Championship announced new terms for expectant and new mothers, including 100 per cent of their weekly wage for the first 14 weeks of leave, before dropping to statutory pay (£172.48 per week).

But football is lagging behind other sports in this regard. In February, the Rugby Football Union announced new maternity policies, including 26 weeks full pay. And in 2018, the World Tennis Association (WTA) updated its maternity policy to protect returning mothers’ rankings. Since 2007, both male and female Wimbledon winners have received the same prize money (which this year was £2.3 million).

Megan Rapinoe of the US lifts the trophy following her team's victory against the Netherlands in the 2019 Women's World Cup final in France - Getty

Some have suggested this is because both sexes play in the same tournament – so would a joint Football World Cup help?

Mitton believes the tournament’s size rules that idea out. Wimbledon is two weeks, the World Cup is four.

“The biggest opportunity in women’s football is for major tournaments to develop their own identity and grow different audiences from the men’s game,” she says.

“A good example of a thriving women’s tournament is the Women’s Six Nations. It used to live in the shadow of the Men’s Six Nations, then in 2021 moved to a standalone window in April. It grew exponentially as a result. In 2022, they saw a 70 per cent increase in match attendance and 135 per cent increase in TV ratings.

“The tournament formed its own identity and fans didn’t have to choose between watching men’s or women’s games.”

There are many reasons to be optimistic about women’s football, though. The recent UEFA report estimated there are currently 144 million women’s football fans in Europe, a figure that could double within a decade, largely because women’s football is “more down to earth, family-orientated and progressive than the men’s game”.

“New investors look for growth potential and new audiences,” says Mitton. “While the women’s game doesn’t currently have the same attendance numbers as the men’s, it’s growing. If you’re an investor, that’s an exciting potential.”

She points out that women’s football is also attracting the elusive Gen Z audience. “Once they get to the women’s games, data shows they stick with it. These young, new fans will be loyal for years to come.”

Perhaps it was Gabby Logan who put it best at the end of the BBC’s coverage of the women’s Euros last year: “You think it’s all over? It’s only just begun.” For our Lionesses this month – I really hope so.