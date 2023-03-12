Women in Film Celebrate the 2023 Women Oscar Nominees

The women who made Oscar-nominated films this year were celebrated Friday evening in Hollywood at the annual Women in Film (WIF) party.



Held at NeueHouse, the cocktail party honored 65 women from both behind and in front of the camera, from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” costume designer Ruth E. Carter and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” costume designer Shirley Kurata to Sarah Polley (up for Best Adapted Screenplay for “Women Talking”) and Mandy Walker, the cinematographer for “Elvis,” who would become the first woman to win that Oscar should she take home the prize on Sunday.

The party was sponsored by Max Mara and was hosted by Oscar winner Marlee Matlin, her “Coda” director (and Oscar-winner) Siân Heder and WIF Board President Emerita Cathy Schulman.

The night served as a date night for Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham, who seemed more than happy to pose for a few couples photos amid their ongoing wedding planner lawsuit drama. Sophia Bush took her requisite photos with evening sponsor Johnnie Walker in hand before descending into the room. Madeline Brewer chatted with AnnaSophia Robb, while Patti Harrison and Geraldine Viswanathan caught up.

Other guests included Lana Condor, Jordana Brewster, Christina Hendricks, Lake Bell, Carrie Brownstein, Barbie Ferreira, Ashley Greene, Anna Ryan Konkle, Raven-Symoné and Abigail Spencer.

“The work that Women in Film do for equality is so important, because one day we want to stop having to celebrate firsts,” Matlin said, “because I was the first deaf performer [to win an Oscar], and accessibility is still a big problem in Hollywood. Women, people with disabilities, people of color, queer people — we have been here all along and we are more than ready to be recognized equally by our industry peers.”

“Honestly, I am incredibly optimistic. I feel like the work is speaking for itself,” Heder added. “I feel like there’s a kind of camaraderie happening with women filmmakers right now and I remember a time when it was like, ‘oh, there’s one of us.’ And I don’t feel that at all [now].”

