Women’s FA Cup: Vivianne Miedema winner helps Arsenal see off London City; Chelsea and West Ham also progress

(Getty Images)

Vivianne Miedema scored the only goal as Arsenal struggled past Championship side London City Lionesses to reach the fifth round of the Women’s FA Cup.

Miedema’s solitary goal a minute before half-time proved enough for the 14-time winners to progress 1-0.

The Netherlands striker came off in the second half with a migraine, with one eye on two huge upcoming WSL games against Manchester United and Chelsea.

“Yes she has a migraine,” said Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall after the game. “It was manageable but it came to a point where it wasn’t worth keeping her on any longer.”

Elsewhere in the FA Cup, Guro Reiten scored twice and Pernille Harder converted a penalty as holders Chelsea beat Aston Villa 3-1.

West Ham are also through after beating Sheffield United 4-1 but Tottenham crashed out as they lost 3-1 after extra-time against Leicester.

Georgia Stanway scored a hat-trick as Manchester City thrashed Nottingham Forest 8-0 and Manchester United beat Bridgwater United 2-0.